DUXBURY — A surprise resignation by one of Duxbury’s Selectboard members late last month has the town seeking to hear from residents interested in filling the position.
Richard Charland announced his resignation in an email to Town Clerk Maureen Harvey on Oct. 30. Harvey accepted and announced his resignation to the board the following day.
“With regret I submit my notice of resignation from the Duxbury Selectboard
effective today October 30, 2020,” Charland wrote to Harvey. “It has been a pleasure working with you and I have the highest respect for your dedicated service to the town.”
Charland did not elaborate any further on his decision in his message to Harvey.
The Waterbury Roundabout contacted Charland via email, but did not receive a reply to questions by press time.
Selectboard Chair Kevin Garcia said Monday that he did not expect Charland to resign nor did he know why Charland stepped down. He added that Harvey notified him. “It was news to me,” Garcia said.
Vice Chair Mari Pratt was equally unaware of Charland’s reasoning. Garcia and Pratt declined to speculate as to what the reason may be.
Charland’s resignation came shortly after the board’s last regularly scheduled meeting on Oct. 26 where discussions about ongoing structural issues with the town garage grew tense.
At one point Charland suggested the town pay off the cost incrementally without a bond. Pratt suggested proposing a $200,000 bond to the voters, which could be paid off at $15,000 a year over 13 years.
Later in the meeting, Charland used a high-pitched tone to mock Pratt, saying, “Oh, no wait a minute, we’ve got to go back to do this all in one big project and hope for a bond.” That caused Garcia to interject asking everyone to “take a deep breath.”
The exchange was described in the Valley Reporter weekly newspaper in a story on Oct. 29. An audio recording of the meeting also is posted on the selectboard’s website.
The resignation now leaves a vacancy to be filled — either by appointment or by an election if residents of Duxbury petition for one. Per Vermont law, residents would need to file a petition for a special election within 60 days from the resignation with at least five percent of the town’s registered voters having signed it.
Pratt said she is confident they will find an interested citizen soon, and residents will be comfortable with an appointment, “as it is only until Town Meeting Day.”
Garcia agreed. “My assumption is that we would appoint someone,” he said. The town will advertise the position, and Garcia said he hopes an interested resident — perhaps someone who previously ran for a seat but was unsuccessful — will apply.
Pratt said that process would have to take place in a separate meeting with proper warning.
The selectboard met Monday evening via video conference call on Zoom. At one point, board members discussed how they plan to advertise the open position — deciding on a combination of online postings on Front Porch Forum and the town’s website and notices at the Town Office.
“As far as his resignation, it’s going to slow things down a bit, obviously, as far as our operations,” Board Member Jerry McMahan said after the meeting, but added “there are a couple people interested in filling the position.”
The open seat should not hinder any efforts the board has underway to address many ongoing projects throughout Duxbury, Garcia and McMahan said, as four members can still pass any measures before them.
The Duxbury board has five seats. Charland was elected in March to a one-year term.
The board would like anyone interested to either attend the next meeting on Nov. 23, or contact McMahan via email at jerrymcmahanvt@gmail.com.
Garcia encouraged anyone “to come before the board and throw their hat in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.