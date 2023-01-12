A new year in these parts typically takes a little while to gather up steam in the live music department, though things tend to really start rolling by mid-January. And for such a short month, February is seriously smokin’ with several hot music options to start planning for.
Here are seven winter concerts to consider:
Jan. 19: Greensky Bluegrass
Formed over 20 years ago, five-piece Michigan group Greensky Bluegrass brings a rock sensibility to its bluegrass-based sound. The kickin’ quintet performs in support of its 2022 album, “Stress Dreams,” which was partly recorded at Guilford Sound in southern Vermont.
Greensky Bluegrass performs at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 at The Flynn, Burlington (Higher Ground Presents). Tickets are $45.25-$52.50; call 802-863-5966 or go online to www.flynnvt.org
Jan. 21-22: Thus Love
The fast-rising, Brattleboro-based indie-rock trio Thus Love plays a couple of hometown shows before heading out on a European tour that includes opening dates for the lauded London art-rock quartet Dry Cleaning.
In addition to playing with some of its favorite bands at the Brattleboro shows, Thus Love is promising “a completely different set of songs” each night along with custom merchandise exclusive to each performance.
“Bring courage,” said the band on social media, “and help support us on this epic journey.”
Thus Love performs at 8 p.m. Jan. 21 (with Lahnah and Prune) and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22 (with Carinae and Tilden) at the Stone Church, Brattleboro. Tickets are $12-$17 (all ages) or $20 for a 2-day pass; call 802-416-0420 or go online to stonechurchvt.com
Feb. 13: Samia
Indie-pop darling Samia plays the Higher Ground Ballroom one year after packing the venue’s Showcase Lounge on her first headlining tour.
The Nashville-via-New York City singer-songwriter’s ever-growing throng of adoring young fans is a testament to the power of her mesmerizing music — and to the music streaming services that have helped hungry music fans discover the rising artist in droves.
Samia performs in support of her spellbinding sophomore album, “Honey,” scheduled for release Jan. 27 on Grand Jury Music.
Samia and opener Tommy Lefroy perform at 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 at Higher Ground Ballroom, S. Burlington. Tickets are $22 in advance, $25 day of show (all ages); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
Feb. 15: Keb’ Mo’
“Few artists invest as much soul and passion into their art as Keb Mo,” said American Songwriter of the veteran singer-songwriter and five-time Grammy Award winner’s Grammy-nominated 2022 album, “Good to Be.”
“Although his basis may be the blues, his music incorporates folk, soul, country and R&B in a way that eludes easy categorization, but still comes across as effortlessly engaging while imbuing consistent good vibes with an ease brought about through infectious enthusiasm.”
Keb’ Mo’ and opener Anthony D’Amato perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Paramount Theatre, Rutland. Tickets are $40-$70; call 802-775-0903 or go online to www.paramountvt.org
Feb. 17: Alan Doyle
Noteworthy Newfoundland singer-songwriter Alan Doyle, who burst onto the folk-rock scene in the early 1990s with celebrated band Great Big Sea, brings his full band in this makeup date for his postponed 2022 show.
Doyle and his band, the Beautiful Beautiful Band, perform in support if his first-ever live album, “Here, Tonight,” released last year.
Alan Doyle and opener Chris Trapper perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Barre Opera House. Tickets are $28-$32.50; call 802-476-8188 or go online to barreoperahouse.org
Feb. 27: Margo Price
One of the most authentic and compelling country-based artists to emerge out of Nashville in years, Margo Price brings her ever-evolving sound to Vermont for the first time in over six years.
The lauded singer-songwriter performs in support of her fourth album, “Strays,” scheduled for release on Jan. 13 on Loma Vista Recordings. The assured 10-song set finds Price and her topnotch band delving into rock, psychedelic country, R&B and pop to great effect.
“‘Strays’ is Price’s most collaborative and varied work to date,” said the A.V. Club, “continuing her evolution from country singer to genre-spanning classicist rock star extraordinaire.”
Margo Price and opener Tré Burt perform at 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at Higher Ground Ballroom, S. Burlington. Tickets are $26 in advance, $28 day of show (all ages); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
March 2: Sunny War
Singer-songwriter Sunny War “is known for her clawhammer finger-style guitar playing, vivid autobiographical lyrics and distinctive sound that starts at the crossroads of blues, country, folk and punk, and only expands from there” according to Chicago Reader.
A Nashville native who recently moved back to Music City after living in Los Angeles, War brings her stirring, punk-informed blend of folk and blues back to Vermont in support of her seventh album and first for New West Records. “Anarchist Gospel,” scheduled for release on Feb. 3, includes such special guests as Jim James, Allison Russell and David Rawlings.
Sunny War and special guests perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at Zenbarn, Waterbury Center. Tickets are $15 in advance, $18 day of show; call 802-244-8134 or go online to www.zenbarnvt.com
