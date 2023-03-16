Weston Theater Company, in announcing its 87th season, reveals that it has not only survived the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s returning stronger than ever. For this season, Executive Artistic Director Susanna Gellert focused on what she felt she and Weston’s public, given our troubled times, are most hungry for: joy and stories that we all have in common.
“‘Singin’ in the Rain’ and ‘Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story,’ certainly answer that,” she said.
Vermont’s oldest professional theater will present the two-large-scale musicals both at the venerable Weston Playhouse, and the remaining three productions at and one outside its contemporary theater at Walker Farm.
“In fact, ‘What the Constitution Means to Me’ does as well,” Gellert said. “I’ve been trying to get my hands on it for about two years now.”
Heidi Schreck’s critically acclaimed play explores how the United States Constitution has shaped the country and its people. This production (July 12-30, Walker Farm), directed by Raz Golden, stars Broadway veteran and Weston favorite Susan Haefner.
“I find it an incredibly moving story, and such a passionate piece about America,” Gellert said. “It answers our questions, but it’s a real love letter to the constitution and the country. It reminds us of the things that do tie us together.”
“Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” (June 28-July 6, Weston Playhouse), written by Alan Janes, will be directed by Meredith McDonough. It tells the story and features the brilliant music of the rock ’n’ roll pioneer (1936-1959).
“I’ve come to like jukebox musicals because, for summer theater, I think of them as our ‘Christmas Carol,’ the show that brings parents and grandparents and grandchildren together. They come to the theater and just enjoy of pure entertainment,” Gellert said.
“And ‘Buddy,’ this particular jukebox musical, has some real story to it, not just the story of the tragedy of Buddy Holly and his death, but also his role as a real trailblazer for rock ’n’ roll, and how he came out of the post-war period and captured the spirit of optimism and hope. That was really the hallmark of that generation in the ’50s. It reminds us of that joy.”
Gellert herself will direct the “splashiest” production of the season, “Singin’ in the Rain” (Aug. 3-20, Weston Playhouse), the song-and-dance musical based on the classic 1952 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film.
“It’s one of my absolute favorite musicals,” Gellert said. “I just completely fall for the song and dance and tap of it, but I love the romance of its heart, and the fact that the romance is between two people who live in a world of facades and showmanship.”
Gellert even also sees a modern application to this 70-year-old story.
“It’s not that far from our social media world today, and when you get off it and actually sit down with somebody, you find yourself having a real connection. You can get away from the artifice of it all and spend time with people and get to know them.
“I feel that’s what ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ is about,” she said. “But also, the music is gorgeous. It’s pure joy.”
Bluegrass is at the heart of “The Porch on Windy Hill” (Aug. 16-Sept. 3, Walker Farm), a play with music written by, conceived and directed by Sherry Stregack Lutken, with music direction by David M. Lutken. It premiered in 2021 and Weston’s will be only its third production.
“It’s a magical, magical play,” Gellert said. “It’s full of bluegrass and roots music played by the three actors who are the stars of the show.”
The story concerns a young Korean-American woman who grew up first in North Carolina, then moved to New York’s Westchester County. She and her boyfriend decide to take a road trip to rediscover the bluegrass and rich music that she grew up with.
“And as part of that journey, she finds the grandfather she had left behind,” Gellert said. Over the course of the evening, they rediscover their love for each other through music. It’s gorgeous.”
In “Let There Be Love” (Oct. 4-22, Walker Farm) by Kwame Kwei-Armah, an older man who has lived in London for almost all of his adult life which is coming to an end, finds himself dealing with a caretaker, a young immigrant Polish woman his daughters have hired.
“And they don’t get along at first — he comes at her with a whole lot of prejudice about people taking jobs away from Brits, prejudice about Polish people,” Gellert said.
The story is complemented by sumptuous jazz standards that pour forth from the elderly man’s record player.
“It reminds me a lot of ‘All in the Family’!” Gellert said. “‘Let There Be Love’ has that same kind of dry humor that lets you completely laugh out loud — but wait, it made me think.”
Still, in terms of joy, nothing will beat the Young Company’s production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” (June 22-July 9, Walker Farm, outdoors), Clark Gesner’s family musical based on the comic strip “Peanuts” by Charles M. Schulz,” which will be directed by Frances Limoncelli.
“It’s been a generation since we’ve done the show,” Gellert said. “But talk about timeless, the comic strip started in the ’50s and it could be written today. And it’s definitely true of the play.
“It’s super sweet with a little bit of dry wit. It’s a great show,” he said.
After its performances at Walker Farm, Weston’s production go on the road throughout southern Vermont. Although reservations will be required, admission to all performances will be free.
Weston Theater Company is indeed thankful to its community, both local and its summer visitors, for pulling it through the pandemic.
“I’ve got to say, we’re doing quite well,” Gellert said. “Our audiences are starting to come back, but we’re still working on rebuilding it. Last year, we actually did on average better than most of our peer theaters, just in terms of audience return rates.”
Weston is the only theater that Gellert is aware of that actually increased the number of its subscribers.
“Every theater I know of lost subscribers in 2022, and we actually doubled our subscriber numbers,” she said. “That, to me, is such an incredible sign of the love people have for the theater and the commitment we all have to it. It hasn’t been easy, but we’re in a strong, strong place.”
For 2023, Weston is offering a “Pick-Your-Price” season subscription. Renewal subscriptions are now on sale; new subscriptions will available March 29, and single ticket sales April 19. Child and student tickets are $25, and a limited quantity of VTix for Vermont residents is available for $25 each with a Vermont ID.
