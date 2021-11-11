From “Madame Butterfly” in Costa Rica’s national opera house to the Green Mountain Opera Festival’s “The Marriage of Figaro” a number of years ago, Gary Eckhart’s glorious sets have graced over 200 operas and other theater productions around the country and beyond. Eckhart’s luminous watercolors — landscapes and still lifes — bring together past and present with elegant timelessness.
Artist, set designer and educator, Eckhart, who lives in Warren, is also known for his vision and leadership, including in his pivotal role in developing Mad River Valley Arts through over a decade of transformation.
After 16 years with Valley Arts, including a dozen as president, Eckhart retired from its board this fall. He continues his involvement in an advisory role and in curating exhibitions, including the organization’s acclaimed Green Mountain Watercolor Exhibition — a signature show he launched in 2012.
“The reason I resigned was to put more time into my artwork. I’m getting up there and I want more time to paint,” Eckhart said, noting that with the change he will also have more time for his work with other art organizations.
That includes the American Artist Professional League, the oldest group in the United States promoting realism in art — he’s heading to New York this week to help set up its 89th Grand National Exhibition at the Salmagundi Club.
“I have always been involved with the arts and I love working with artists,” Eckhart said.
He is generous in his credit to others in reflecting on the development of Valley Arts from a month long summer art festival to a vibrant organization with its own gallery, year-round events and exhibitions, and arts workshops and education.
Eckhart has made Warren home for nearly two decades. He is co-owner of Moosewalk Studios and Gallery with photographer Roarke Sharlow.
“We love the art community here. It was a huge factor,” Eckhart said. That was key to their decision to permanently relocate here when Eckhart retired from faculty at SUNY Fredonia, where he remains emeritus in the Department of Theatre and Dance.
Eckhart’s Vermont ties go back to the late 1960s when, as a ski instructor in the Catskills, he first came to Glen Ellen and Sugarbush and fell in love with the area. Designing sets for the Champlain Shakespeare Festival in Burlington reinforced the connections.
Drawn to art from childhood, and also drawn to theater, Eckhart, who grew up in Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley, studied art education, drawing and oil painting at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania and embarked on an early career teaching art and design in public schools.
His career took a serendipitous turn in around 1970 when his senior year students one day asked what he would do if he wasn’t teaching them.
“I said I’d go and study theater,” Eckhart recalled.
The students surprised him with an application to the Yale University School of Drama graduate program, which he submitted. His admissions interviewer, Exkhart recalled, noted that while he did not have a lot of theater experience — some summer theater and school and community productions — he certainly could draw. That talent and skill opened the door.
Eckhart earned his MFA at Yale and went on to teach at SUNY Fredonia. Many of Eckhart’s students went on to theater careers — many currently at the Metropolitan Opera. Eckhart’s career also moved into set design with regional theater and opera companies.
“It’s bigger than life,” said Eckhart about set design. “I especially enjoyed opera … Opera to me is a magical medium that allows your mind to go to an unreal world. The sets can be almost anything.”
Some of Eckhart’s sets are still circulating. He recently heard that his “Die Fledermaus” (Johann Strauss Jr.) from Baltimore was scheduled for a Palm Beach production.
Eckhart’s fondness for watercolor painting started early, but time for painting was limited through his careers in education and set design — although he noted that painting of sets is usually mostly in water based paints because of the speed at which it dries.
As he looked to retiring from Fredonia, Eckhart gravitated back to watercolor.
“Watercolor has lots of ‘Aha!’ moments that you don’t get with oil, happy accidents,” Eckhart said. “In oil you can wipe it off or paint over a slip. With watercolor you always have to work with the medium to make it do what you want to do. And when it doesn’t do what you want you have to say, how can I use that to my advantage?” said Eckhart.
Eckhart seized the opportunity of post-university time. In the last 20 years his work has been in over 40 solo and group exhibitions in the United States and abroad and has won many awards.
“I am particularly interested in capturing the rural beauty and rustic quality of the Vermont and New England scene and picturing it in a way that others will look at it with new vision,” Eckhart said. “I want my work to be visually soothing and comforting while creating strong emotional responses of a simpler more bucolic life.”
Go online to www.moosewalkstudios.com for more information about Gary Eckhart and his art.
