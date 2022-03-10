The Vermont Symphony Orchestra Jukebox Quartet spring tour will have a decidedly different flavor. Instead of its usual string quartet, violinist Brooke Quiggins and cellist John Dunlop, both founding members, will be joined by percussionists D. Thomas Toner and Nicola Cannizzaro in a program of traditional and cutting-edge music at four different venues March 10-13.
“It’s super cool,” explains Matt LaRocca. “And I love percussion. We did a Jukebox with Tom Toner two or three years ago, and it’s such a great complement to strings. The sound combinations and sonic possibilities that you get when you throw in a marimba, or whatever else they’ll play. It’s really amazing.”
La Rocca is VSO artistic adviser and project conductor, and curates and hosts the program.
“Both Tom and Nick I think are just phenomenal.”
The VSO Jukebox Quartet will present concerts: at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Valley Players Theater in Waitsfield; 7:30 p.m. Friday at ArtsRiot (sold out) in Burlington; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 12 at the Morse Center for the Arts in St. Johnsbury; and 4 p.m. Sunday, March 13 at the Bennington Performing Arts Center. Preceding each concert by one half hour (7 and 3:30 p.m.), will be a performance by young local musicians.
“Every venue that we’re going to we’re doing a partnership with a local ensemble of high school students, a different quartet at each concert,” La Rocca said. “It’s sort of twofold. They’ll join us on stage for part of the concert, but then they’ll also open up — so they’ll open the show and join us again at the end of the show.”
That finale will be LaRocca’s own arrangement of “Fonte Abondonada/Passatempo” by Irene Sazer, one of the founding members of the Turtle Island String Quartet. Traditional classical music — contemporary, that is— in the program is represented by Philip Glass, Jessie Montgomery and Caroline Shaw.
“It’s sort of a big mixing and matching between the four players,” La Rocca said. “They all come together for the two Philip Glass pieces, the ‘Opening’ and ‘Closing’ from ‘Glassworks,’ as well as the Irene Sazer finale.”
Shaw’s “Boris Kerner” is for cello and percussion (Toner).
“Tom is playing 10 tuned flower pots complementing John’s cello,” LaRocca said.
Clearly, the program has a strong visual aspect to it.
“That’s what’s so great about percussion,” La Rocca said. “Watching Tom and Nick at the ‘Music for Days Like This’ show (last season), the visual aspect of it and the coordinating they’re able to do was just astounding. To me, it’s mind blowing watching the two of them play.
“It’s just as much fun to watch as it is to hear,” La Rocca said.
It’s back to “tradition” for Montgomery’s Duo for Violin and Cello (third movement). However, Andy Akiho’s “Hammers” returns to the exotic.
“Nick plays a toy piano and a bottle with Brooke on violin,” LaRocca said.
Molly Joyce’s “Head to Toe” is percussion solo for Cannizzaro alone. “Slide Rule,” by Jeanne Woodbury and Josh Gottry, is for two cajons, box-shaped hand percussion instruments with origins in 18th-century Peru, played by both percussionists. And the traditional “Bawa” (arranged by Sowah Mensah) is played on a xylophone called the yil.
Jukebox had to change its personnel when two of its founding members were forced to back out temporarily. Violinist Letitia Quante withdrew for the season because of a pinched nerve and violist Stefanie broke her wrist in December.
“When we made the pivot, I had been talking with Tom and Nick for years about another percussion Jukebox,” LaRocca said. “We had just been looking for a way to do it again. From my standpoint, there is a lot of wonderful music out there that is written for subsets of strings and percussion — that makes for really interesting give and take.”
