When the seventh candidate for the position of music director of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra conducted the orchestra in the world premiere of Roberto Sierra’s “Ficciones,” a spectacularly complex concerto for electric violinist Tracy Silverman, Feb. 4, he was truly impressed.
“I found right away that not only is this orchestra very interested in doing new music and very good at it, but they have a history of doing a lot of great commissions,” explains Andrew Crust. “That’s part of the core ideology of the organization. I believe in doing that, I think it’s important.
“But they also really wanted to dig into the Tchaikovsky, so it’s a well-balanced orchestra in terms of their musical interests,” Crust said. “I did find that even though they come from all over, 50% are from Vermont. And even though they come from all over, there’s a sense of family and community, especially among the long-term members.”
Now in its 89th year, the VSO named Crust as its fifth music director with a four-year contract. Crust’s first concert as the VSO’s music director will take place Sept. 30 at The Flynn in Burlington. The VSO’s 2023-24 season will be announced at the beginning of May.
“I couldn’t be happier that we’ve found Andrew to join the VSO family,” said Executive Director Elise Brunelle. “Planning his visit to conduct the orchestra last month in Burlington, I could already tell what a great match Andrew was for Vermont. I’m convinced of his knowledge and confidence as a conductor and communicator, and his understanding of musicians’ needs and experience. Andrew has a wealth of inspiring ideas to take us forward, is enthusiastic about music education and our statewide role, and has a true love of Vermont. We can’t wait to get the ball rolling!”
Crust was selected out of a pool of seven finalist candidates — five actually, as two withdrew — and succeeds the beloved Jaime Laredo who stepped down from the position in 2021 after a 20-year tenure leading the orchestra.
“The legacy of Jaime, first of all,” Crust said recently by phone. “I think it’s important to recognize his two-decade contribution in building up the artistic quality of the orchestra and getting it ready or poised for a new and exciting future.”
Crust is currently in his third year as music director of the Lima (Ohio) Symphony. He served as associate conductor of the Vancouver Symphony 2019-22, and the Memphis Symphony 2017-19.
“I got a sense that there’s really an interest for future growth,” Crust said of his recent week with the VSO. “I think the orchestra wants to try out new venues and concert formats, and they’re already doing a good bit of that with things like Juke Box. I was also impressed, I must say, that it’s really a statewide orchestra — and that’s how it was founded, to be a touring orchestra.
“The orchestra still plays across the state, and I think it’s really important,” Crust said.
Crust recognizes that there is an 89-year legacy that he doesn’t want to radically change.
“A lot of things are going well, but I think we can diversify the audience,” he said. “Certainly the low-hanging fruit would be age, but I think the audience should represent the state and whatever demographic that might be. A lot of that comes from programming, so — this is not new to the VSO — I intend to make the programming as diverse as possible in terms of all of the different ways, stylistically, obviously in terms of ethnicity and gender. The VSO’s already doing a great job of that, but I think we can take it further.”
Crust said he plans to explore the music of composers the VSO hasn’t yet played.
“Not necessarily living ones, but ones that have long passed away,” he said. “You can look for, I hope, in the coming future Lili Boulanger and (Samuel) Coleridge Taylor and people like that.”
Crust said he also hopes to create more opportunities for the VSO and its members to perform.
“That doesn’t always have to be at The Flynn, it can be anywhere,” he said. “Any chance we can get to have the full orchestra playing together is very valuable, and I think the musicians want it as well, whether that means adding more classical offerings or expanding one of the other series.
“What I’m looking for is more performance opportunities in general,” he said.
Crust wants to continue the tradition of bringing world-class guest artists to perform with the VSO.
“We already have some great people prepared for next season,” he said. “But, at the same time, I really want to find and promote Vermont talent, especially young people who are the future of our industry. So, finding performers, finding composers in every different genre that we could feature, it could be a pianist or a violinist or it could be a jazz act or a singer, or even a band — anything we can do to promote local talent.”
Crust’s musical diversity comes honestly. His stepfather is a rock musician and his mother loves to listen to everything from classic musicals to the jazz greats to orchestral music, especially the choral repertoire.
“I was exposed to a lot of great music early on,” Crust said. “Today, I listen to everything. I love jazz — that was a big part of my life and my studies. I love The Beatles, I like ’60s music. I like Radiohead, I like the Punch Brothers. I like classic country like Johnny Cash. There’s really nothing I don’t like, because I think every genre has its truly great artists.”
In terms of classical music, the top of Crust’s list always has to include Brahms.
“I would say Mahler is up there, as well,” he said. “I’m a big fan of Stravinsky. I obviously love Beethoven, the French Impressionists Debussy and Lili Boulanger. In terms of living composers, I really like Missi Mazzoli, Wynton Marsalis — he’s a really great composer.
“So, I’m all over the place,” Crust said. “But in my tenure, you’ll definitely be seeing some Brahms — that’s very important to me. The list can go on and on. Expect to hear some Brahms and Lili Boulanger and some Stravinsky coming up.”
Ever since his conducting studies at McGill University in Montréal, Crust has loved Vermont. “I used to come through Burlington quite often, and I can’t think of a more alluring place to work and make music,” he said. “Mountains, lakes, the vibrancy of a college town paired with the rugged, yet relaxed New England feel — who could ask for more?”
