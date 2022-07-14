St. Johnsbury will once again be buzzing with live music as the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series returns for its fifth summer of free concerts.
In addition to eight Sunday evening concerts at the sprawling and idyllic Dog Mountain, the series has expanded to include three Final Friday concerts in downtown St. Johnsbury on Catamount Arts’ mobile stage — which follow monthly block parties that close the area to vehicle traffic.
The Sunday series at Dog Mountain, now a fixture in the community, was started in 2017 thanks to a grant provided by the Levitt Foundation. The Los Angeles-based nonprofit organization partners with towns and cities across America to reinvigorate underused public spaces and reanimate communities with free live music.
When the 2020 series succumbed to the pandemic, the Levitt Foundation rolled 2020’s grant funding into 2021 and encouraged recipients like St. Johnsbury’s Catamount Arts to engage even more broadly in the community to help it rebuild and recover.
Catamount Arts partnered with the town of St. Johnsbury and the Chamber of Commerce to add the downtown location last year. The #GetDownTown initiative, as it was called, has evolved into Final Fridays — the first of which featured Zach Nugent in late June.
Here’s a look at the remaining Levitt AMP St. J lineup:
July 17: Albannach — The standout Glasgow, Scotland Celtic rock band brings its tribal “bareknuckle pipes and drums” sound back to Dog Mountain, following well-received appearances in 2018 and 2019. Dog Mountain, 5 p.m.
July 24: Juice — Formed in 2013 at Boston College, the Brooklyn-based six-piece group serves up a compelling mix of pop, R&B, rock and hip-hop complete with electric violin and catchy hooks. On its latest album, last year’s “Boy Story,” the band “manages to capture the kaleidoscopic feelings of growing up and moving on,” according to Euphoria magazine. Dog Mountain, 5 p.m.
July 29: Adam Ezra Group — The eclectic Boston-based roots rock quartet, which has developed a devoted fanbase, brings its renowned live show to downtown St. J. Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 7 p.m.
July 31: Jocelyn & Chris — The rising Upstate New York-based indie blues-rock band, fronted by siblings Jocelyn and Chris Arndt, brings its fiery live show to Dog Mountain in support of its eighth album, “Favorite Ghosts,” released last month. Dog Mountain, 5 p.m.
Aug. 7: Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience — The master Louisiana zydeco musician and songwriter, a two-time Grammy Award winner — the All Music Guide calls him “one of zydeco’s most soulful vocalists and fieriest accordionists” — infuses his trademark sound with elements of R&B, funk and reggae. Dog Mountain, 5 p.m.
Aug. 14: Hannah Wicklund — The rising 25-year-old South Carolina blues-rock singer-songwriter and guitarist performs before heading out as an opening act on rock band Greta Van Fleet’s world tour. Dog Mountain, 5 p.m.
Aug. 21: Vox Sambou — The Montreal MC and multilingual performer, a founding member of Montreal hip-hop collective Nomadic Massive, brings his sizable band and his infectious mix of Haitian funk, reggae and hip-hop. Dog Mountain, 5 p.m.
Aug. 26: Fox Royale — Thee rising young Missouri-based indie-rock band has been making waves with its anthemic indie-rock sound. Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 7 p.m.
Aug. 28: Moorea Masa & the Mood — The Portland, Oregon, singer-songwriter, now based in Los Angeles, performs in support of her 2021 “Heart in the Wild” albums (“Side A” and “Side B). Written about Masa’s relationship with her estranged mother, a Black queer woman who suffers from debilitating mental illness, “Side A” is “warm, intimate album spotlighting Masa’s vulnerable lyrics and rich, soulful voice,” according to KEXP. Dog Mountain, 5 p.m.
