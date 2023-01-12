For some eight years now, the Plainfield Town Hall Opera House (Plainfield Opera House for short) has presented concerts that continually grow in stature. The Winter Series 2023 boasts three of Vermont’s foremost classical musicians.
“We’re really happy with how it turned out. Isn’t it great?” explained Steven Light, co-director with his wife, Kathy, of the Friends of the Plainfield Opera House. “All three of them contacted us, asking if they could be on the series.”
Middlebury flutist Karen Kevra will be joined by pianist Jeffrey Chappell (March 26), the popular new Champlain Trio will return (April 23), and renowned Middlebury pianist Diana Fanning will make her Plainfield debut (May 21).
And that’s not all. The series opens Jan. 22 with a concert of Irish music by three of the area’s favorite traditional musicians, and features a play about the blacklisting of one of America’s most successful screenwriters.
“Kathy and I more or less brainstormed about who we might like to have,” Light said. “Karen Kevra called and said she and Jeffrey wanted to do some concerts together. Both of them I like a whole lot,” Steven Light said. “Karen’s just amazing, and she’s a friend.”
The Champlain Trio — pianist Hiromi Fukuda, violinist Letitia Quante and cellist Emily Taubl — performed on last year’s series, and the audience was standing room only.
“God, they’re just so dynamic and so good,” Light said. “Emily emailed and said, ‘We’ve got to come back,’ and we said, ‘Great! We’ll have you back.’”
The trio will perform its new program, “Brilliant Colors,” featuring music of Lili Boulanger, Jennifer Higdon, Brookfield composer Erik Nielsen, and the Trio in A minor by Maurice Ravel.
“They are a hot group,” Light said. “And Diana actually has been asking for a few years if there was room for her to play at the Opera House. This year, it finally worked out.”
Fanning will perform Franz Schubert’s Sonata No. 20 in A Major, D. 959, plus music by Chopin, Ravel and Lili Boulanger.
“In terms of classical music, I just think it’s so great to have a piano recital, Champlain Trio as a trio doing contemporary work mostly, and Karen doesn’t play very often with a pianist,” Light said. “It’s going to be really great.”
Steven and Kathy Light had run into Hilari Farrington and Benedict Koehler in Montpelier.
“We were thinking we’d like to include stuff that’s not classical, and it felt perfect to ask them,” Light said. “And they had been doing a bunch of playing with Sarah Blair on fiddle. It’s a perfect beginning to have them (Jan. 22).
“I wanted to name the music ‘Irish Music Royalty’ but they said, ‘no!’” Light said.
Next will be “Black, White and Blacklisted?” Christopher Trumbo’s play about him and his father. Dalton Trumbo was a brilliant screenwriter, winner of an Oscar for “Roman Holiday,” who was blacklisted by Hollywood during the McCarthy hearings.
“That whole history is just incredible,” Kathy Light said. “It’s the story of Dalton Trumbo and his travails with being blacklisted. And it’s perfect in that Rick Winston, after having written his book ‘Red Scare in the Green Mountains,’ is consulting, and has written the program notes, and is somewhat involved.”
Donny Osman plays Dalton and Nick Charyk is his son, Christopher. Monika Callan is directing.
“They’re calling Rick Winston the dramaturg,” Kathy Light said. “It’s not enormous in terms of the set. We’re going to do three shows because the set is going to be on the floor instead of up on the stage, so it’s going to take a bit of audience room. We wanted to give people a chance to attend. I think it’s going to be well attended.
“We can sit 35 people in the balcony, and we can sit another 50 or 60 on the floor, even with their staging,” she said.
The Friends of the Plainfield Opera House have produced the series annually. During the two years of the pandemic, they presented outdoor concerts.
“It’s been great how it’s been growing, and the reputation has been getting better and better,” Steven Light said. “More and more people are wanting to play and (are) coming — and filling the hall.”
And attendance has continued to grow.
“Just about every concert has exceeded our estimates,” Light said.
Like most arts nonprofits, the series is dependent upon patronage.
“That’s the only way we can pay the artists,” he said. “We ask for donations, and everybody is incredibly generous.”
“We switched our ticket model,” Kathy Light said. “We took a risk and switched to a ‘suggested donation.’ A lot of arts organizations have done that — and it has worked out remarkably well.”
“I think it’s allowed more people to think they could come,” Steven Light said.
