Here’s a look at five EPs by Vermont-based artists that stood out in 2021, in order of release date.
Sarah King: ‘The Hour’A relative newcomer to the Vermont music scene, Ripton-based singer-songwriter Sarah King is no stranger to music. Originally from Maine, she moved to the Deep South more than a decade ago to pursue a career in music and develop her bluesy roots sound.
“The Hour,” released in March, is King’s solo debut, and it’s a doozy. Produced by Simone Felice and David Baron (The Lumineers, Jade Bird), the five-song EP finds King firing on all cylinders after a yearlong break from music following the deaths of several loved ones.
Armed with a newfound conviction to dive deeper into a grittier, more introspective gothic country style, King is a serious force to be reckoned with.
Kat Wright: ‘Trio Sessions Vol. 1’
Featuring a three-piece format that fits them well, Burlington singer-songwriter extraordinaire Kat Wright and her tight-knit trio — guitarist Bob Wagner and bassist Josh Weinstein — lean into their acoustic roots on the self-recorded four-song session.
The results are nothing short of magical on “Trio Sessions Vol. 1,” released in March, which whets the appetite for more Kat Wright Trio music.
‘Glorious Leader & the Analog Cabin Mystery’Glorious Leader, aka Glover-based indie-folk singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Kyle Woolard, released his second EP, “Glorious Leader & the Analog Cabin Mystery,” in late March — complete with a glossy, hardbound miniature full-length book that includes a separate chapter for each song with accompanying sheet music and story.
The creative presentation is a compelling companion to the music, which spellbinds with a pleasing simplicity and vivid imagery that conjures Woolard’s physical and emotional landscapes. The six-song EP shines on Woolard’s singular songwriting, honest lyrics and restrained yet deft musicianship.
Omega Jade: ‘Elevate: The Rise of Mama MC’
Born in Arizona and raised in San Diego, Omega Jade — who moved to Vermont in 1999 — has garnered a growing buzz in Burlington hip-hop and comedy circles in the past five years.
The Queen City MC and comedian, 43, dropped a stellar EP “Elevate: The Rise of Mama MC” in May on Equal Eyes Records. Jade seriously represents on one of the most pleasing and potent Vermont releases of the year, delivering dope rhymes set to old-school hip-hop grooves.
Dwight + Nicole: ‘Further’
One of Vermont’s most established and compelling bands, lauded blues-soul-pop group Dwight + Nicole — guitarist Dwight Ritcher, singer/bassist Nicole Nelson and drummer Ezra Oklan — takes it up a notch on its five-song EP “Further.” Released in October, it’s one of the best EPs to ever come out of the Green Mountain State.
Recorded two years ago at Studio G in Brooklyn and produced by Grammy-nominated producer Joel Hamilton (The Black Keys, Mavis Staples), “Further” shines on the tight-knit trio’s rock-solid foundation of vintage blues and soul while expanding its sound with pop and electronic elements to great effect.
It’s a wonderfully diverse batch of tunes that seriously whets the appetite for a full-length album, which Dwight + Nicole are recording with Hamilton.
