There was no shortage of noteworthy Vermont releases this year, perhaps due in part to the added “woodshedding” time during the past year-plus of the pandemic. Here’s a look at 12 albums by Green Mountain State artists that stood out in 2021, in order of release date.
Madaila: ‘Good Lord Nancy’
Released in March, “Good Lord Nancy” was Daly’s third recording under the Madaila moniker in less than a year, following two EPs in 2020.
The eight-song album finds Daly collaborating with talented Colchester-based trumpeter Will Andrews, aka Willverine, with strings by Ben Lively and drums on a few tracks by John Morgan Kimock. Daly handled the rest of the instrumentation — drums and drum programming, bass, synths and synth bass, guitars and piano — in addition to producing and mixing the album.
A cinematic excursion that compels with a well-executed vision, “Good Lord Nancy” soars on its deft mix of folk foundations with electronic elements and sweeping strings and trumpet work.
Bow Thayer: ‘The Zen of Snug’
Widely regarded as one of Vermont’s best songwriters, Stockbridge-based Bow Thayer released “The Zen of Snug” in April.
An assured collection of tunes that conjures much of Thayer’s impressive discography over the past 25 years, “Snug” — the nickname of good friend Doug Chase, of South Royalton, who passed away in 2019 — also expands his musical palette into compelling new territory on the richly layered album.
Thayer was also part of a collaboration album with A-list Los Angeles music luminaries Val McCallum and Greg Wells called “Beau Bow de Lune.” Released in March, the winning set of sunny, infectious and poignant folk pop mixed with vintage rock vibes and blues flavors finds Thayer in top form as a lyricist and songwriter extraordinaire.
The Burning Sun: ‘Marrow’
Burlington singer-songwriter Katy Hellman, who co-fronted the defunct Burlington rock band Julia Caesar, released her debut album “Marrow” in April under the moniker Ruby but soon after changed it to the Burning Sun.
The eight-song album, which also includes Julia Caesar drummer and Hellman’s primary collaborator, Steven LeBel, delivers a singular and quietly potent sound that fuses stripped-down mountain folk with trippy dream pop and psychedelic rock.
The Burning Sun performs at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at Radio Bean, Burlington. Call 802-660-9346 or go online to www.radiobean.com
Black Fly: ‘Black Fly 01’
Black Fly, aka Joseph Rittling, is a Richmond-based musician and visual artist who has developed a mystique around his singular music, with sporadic but compelling releases over the past nine years under his name (the 2014 album, “Operation Teardrop”) and as Red Man Summer (a self-titled EP in 2012).
“Black Fly 01,” released in April on independent label Samedi Records, is Rittling’s debut album as Black Fly and it’s a doozy. A sweeping and cinematic set of introspective yet infectious electro-pop, the album mesmerizes with its winning mix of Rittling’s aching vocals, pulsing groove, lush production and catchy melodies.
Soule Monde: ‘Mimi Digs It’
Released three years after keyboard wizard Ray Paczkowski nearly lost his life due to a brain tumor, the Middlebury-based instrumental duo of Paczkowski and drummer Russ Lawton — best known as longtime members of the Trey Anastasio Band — is back in a big way on their fourth album.
“Mimi Digs It,” recorded at Sugarhouse Studio in Waitsfield and released in April, captures the potent live vibe Soule Monde (pronounced sol-leh mon-day) is known for and places the emphasis emphatically on a sturdy funk foundation.
It’s a joyous and buoyant affair that finds the dynamic duo in top form, pulsing with a renewed sense of purpose and rejuvenation that’s as vibrant as it is palpable.
Clever Girls: ‘Constellations’
Burlington indie-rock band Clever Girls’ stellar sophomore album soars on its winning mix of lead singer and songwriter Diane Jean’s spellbinding vocals and wistful lyrics with jangly guitar, crunching rock and catchy pop.
Recorded at Big Nice Studio in Rhode Island and released in May, the inspired and self-probing 10-song set finds the four-piece group experimenting more than on previous releases, exploring sounds and musical ideas to great effect. One of the best releases by a Burlington rock band in recent memory, “Constellations” is also one of the best indie rock albums of 2021.
KeruBo: ‘Hali ya Utu’
KeruBo, aka Kenyan-born, Burlington-based Afro-jazz singer Kerubo-Ogati Webster, released a stirring album, “Hali ya Utu” (Swahili for “the state of humanity”), in June — performing as an 11-piece ensemble on the Church Street Stage at the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival.
Fusing buoyant Afro-jazz and African folk music with gospel and blues flavors, “Hali ya Utu” is the perfect elixir for troubled times, delivering spirit-lifting tunes that brim with hope and positivity.
“This album is a culmination of years of writing and performing that speaks to my experience and mission for social justice,” says Webster. “Every song tells a story, from lamenting the struggles of life, to love songs and encouraging words of self-acceptance.”
Ivamae: ‘Tender Meat’
Ivamae, aka Burlington indie-pop and neo-soul singer-songwriter Brittany Mae, released her captivating debut full-length album “Tender Meat” in June. Painstakingly recorded over the course of four years, the album is a quiet, slow-burning stunner with a sultry intimacy and beautifully languid tunes that conjure classic neo-soul and R&B.
Produced by Ivamae and guitarist Tom Pearo, and engineered by drummer and producer Urian Hackney at The Box in Burlington, “Tender Meat” serves up a compelling blend of dream-pop and soulful jazz that rewards repeated listens.
Giovanina Bucci: ‘Storytellers’
A Plattsburgh, New York, native who is now based in Burlington, singer-songwriter Giovanina Bucci hits her stride on “Storytellers,” her third solo album, released in July.
Produced by lauded Burlington-based singer-songwriter Ryan Montbleau, the nine-song album was mostly recorded live in the studio with a topnotch cast of Burlington-area musicians, including guitarist Bob Wagner and his Kat Wright bandmate, upright bassist Josh Weinstein.
Deftly fusing soulful country and folk with blues and jazz flavors, “Storytellers” is a breezy and sultry set that shines on Bucci’s timeless and intimate compositions that are fully realized and gorgeously enhanced throughout.
99 Neighbors: ‘Wherever You’re Going I Hope It’s Great’
Burlington-born hip-hop collective 99 Neighbors take it up a notch on their sophomore album and major label debut, “Wherever You’re Going I Hope It’s Great,” released in September on a division of Warner Records and celebrated with a sold-out show at Higher Ground.
Now based in Nashville, the seven-piece group wrote and recorded material in such Vermont locations as Burlington and Island Pond before heading to studios in Chicago and Nashville. Mixing everything from potent hip-hop and sultry R&B and pop to UK-inspired electronica and dusty jazz, “Wherever You’re Going” stands out as a distinctive, genre-blurring release that helps put Burlington’s burgeoning hip-hop scene on the map.
Lily Seabird: ‘Beside Myself’
Rising Burlington singer-songwriter Lily Seabird, aka 22-year-old UVM grad Lily Seward, produced her solid debut album “Beside Myself” with fellow UVM grad Noah Schneidman, 23, last winter in his apartment. Schneidman plays bass and guitar in addition to mixing and engineering the album, which was mastered by formerly Burlington-based audio engineer Charlie Hill (Chazzy Lake, Bison).
Released in October, the eight-song set delves into themes of insecurity, self-worth and innocence lost with pleasing results. The captivating tunes shine on Seabird’s compelling compositions and lyrics, her distinctive soprano vocals and the deft instrumental support of her bandmates.
Lily Seabird performs Dec. 31 at Safe & Sound [Live], 1:30 to 5 p.m. at Contois Auditorium, City Hall, Burlington. For tickets and information, go online to highlight.community
Father Figuer: ‘Jack of All Fruits’
Burlington indie-rock band Father Figuer released its sophomore album “Jack of All Fruits” last week. A follow-up to its 2020 debut album “Transitions,” the new nine-song s is a grower of an album that finds the band slimming down to a trio and delving into a more exploratory sound with rewarding results.
“Jack of All Fruits” was live-tracked over a year ago at engineer Miles Foy’s aunt’s house in the Northeast Kingdom town of Danville, where Foy “leaned into the color of the board to make things sound unique,” according to singer, guitarist and primary songwriter Erin White, 24.
Delivering dreamy, slow-burning songs that swell with emotional release, the album rides a beautiful ebb and flow, exploring space to great effect on standout tunes like the moody rocker “Rerto,” the cathartic and hard-driving, “Sink” and the sweeping and expansive “Garden.”
