John Fusco and the North Mississippi Allstars go way back — so far, in fact, that it predates the founding of the lauded Mississippi hill country boogie and blues band more than a quarter century ago.
Fusco, an acclaimed Morrisville-based filmmaker and musician, was working with the late legendary producer Jim Dickinson — Fusco said he “served as my blues-lore adviser” — while writing the script for the 1986 hit film “Crossroads.”
Dickinson introduced Fusco to his two sons, Luther and Cody, who were mostly interested in punk rock at the time, much to their father’s chagrin.
That is, until the two brothers saw an early test screening of “Crossroads” at their father’s urging.
Inspired by Fusco’s own odyssey as a high school dropout from Connecticut who traveled the South in the late 1970s on a mission to find pioneering and innovative Delta blues musicians, the coming-of-age drama stars Ralph Macchio as a young guitarist traveling the South to learn about the blues.
“They walked in there young teenage punk rockers, and they walked out ready to play the blues,” said Fusco with a laugh in a 2020 interview.
“What they said to me later was, ‘that movie taught us that the blues could be really cool,’” he said. “So, I feel a little pride in having inspired Luther and Cody to get into the blues.”
Cody Dickinson, who with older brother Luther forms the foundation of North Mississippi Allstars, concurs.
“It really just turned us on to the blues in a way that we hadn’t heard it before,” said Cody in a 2021 interview.
“It was super instrumental in making the blues just look cool for kids — which, what an amazing thing to do, to open that world up to a bunch of rock and roll kids. It was awesome.”
On July 29, Fusco and the Dickinson brothers — Luther plays guitar and Cody plays drums — will reunite when Fusco opens for the North Mississippi Allstars at the Old Stage at the Essex Experience, as part of the Old Stage Summer Concert Series.
Nominated for four Grammy Awards — including one for their 2022 album, “Set Sail” — the Allstars have become one of the best and most vital roots rock bands around, known for their distinctive brand of “world boogie,” as they call it.
It’s a sound that’s steeped in the blues-rich Mississippi hill country region that’s produced such legendary “dirty blues” musicians as Fred McDowell, R.L. Burnside and Junior Kimbrough.
“I feel a true connection with the Dickinsons and NMA,” said Fusco Tuesday via email.
“The band’s unique style, ‘Primitive Modernism,’ melds the new and the old, the traditional and futuristic,” he added. “As authentic heirs of the Hill Country Blues, they form an important thread in the cultural tapestry of America.”
Coming full circle
Fusco kept in touch with Cody through the years and decided to pay him a visit in North Mississippi in 2018 after wrapping up shooting in New Orleans for “The Highwaymen,” the 2019 Netflix film starring Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson that Fusco wrote.
After swapping stories about Jim Dickinson, Fusco gravitated to Cody’s recording studio and started jamming with him on Hammond B-3 organ. Fusco had been working on his piano at home and writing lyrics during his journey from New Orleans across the Mississippi Delta.
Impressed by what he was hearing, Cody decided to start recording the inspired proceedings. One session led to another, and the decision was made to bring in additional musicians and make a record featuring Fusco’s newly fleshed songs.
The result is Fusco’s 2019 self-titled debut album, a potent and pleasing blues-rock ride that captures the gloriously ragged Delta blues sound while infusing it with simpatico roots styles.
“That just completely reinvigorated my music love and my songwriting love, and it just opened it up,” said Fusco. “It just became a really special creative experience. And it stuck.”
“My connection with the family came full circle when I jammed with Cody on my original songs.”
The pair’s fruitful collaboration continued on Fusco’s 2020 follow-up, “John the Revelator,” a stellar double-album that combined Cody and a “southern chapter” of the band with a “northern chapter” of Vermont-based musicians.
Fusco will perform solo and unplugged in Essex.
“I’ve been exploring a more stripped-down approach to performing my original songs,” he said, “and I’m honored to be opening the night for the band that has encouraged — and helped me record — this third act in my creative journey.”
The current lineup of the Allstars includes some noteworthy recent additions. Singer and guitarist Joey Williams is best known for his work with Blind Boys of Alabama, while multi-instrumentalist Rayfield “Ray Ray” Holloman currently plays lead guitar in Eminem’s band and with Robert Randolph and the Family Band.
“A North Mississippi Allstars show is always an authentic trance-jam and infectiously danceable experience,” said Fusco.
“I also think this is one of the hottest iterations of the collective yet as Joey Williams and Ray Holloman are bringing a soulful energy that complements what NMA does best.”
So, will Fusco and the Allstars perform together in Essex?
“They’re a spontaneous and improvisational collective,” said Fusco, “so anything could happen!”