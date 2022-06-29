BARRE TOWN — Three candidates running for different offices in the Democratic primary held a “Popsicles in the Park” meet-and-greet on Sunday at the Trow Hill Playground. In turn, the chair of the Select Board says he’s received complaints from residents and the board now wants an ordinance banning political events and soliciting in the town’s playgrounds.
The candidates said they were exercising their rights to free speech and to assemble peaceably. They questioned whether such an ordinance would infringe on those rights.
At the board’s regular meeting Tuesday, Chair Paul White said he wanted to discuss the rules that govern the town’s playgrounds. White said three candidates, one of whom is a town resident, had planned to make themselves available to share Popsicles and talk about their candidacy at a town playground.
The event took place Sunday afternoon at the Trow Hill Playground. The candidates were Melissa Battah, of Barre Town, who is running for the Vermont House; Anne Watson, mayor of Montpelier, who is running for the state Senate; and Michelle Donnelly, of Barre City, who is running for Washington County state’s attorney. All three are running for the Democratic nomination in the Aug. 9 primary.
“There were some questions raised, I guess you could go so far as to say complaints, about political activity taking place in our neighborhood playgrounds,” White said.
He said Town Manager Carl Rogers reached out to Battah and told her political activity isn’t allowed on town property. White said Battah then called him and assured him there would be no signs or banners; they would just make themselves available and wouldn’t approach anyone.
“Ultimately, the event happened over some townsfolks’ objections,” White said, adding later he learned there were magnetic political signs on vehicles at the event, and promotional materials were handed out.
The chair said without a rule in place stating such activities aren’t allowed, he wasn’t going to tell someone they couldn’t hold the event.
White said the rules that govern the town’s playgrounds are quite minimal. He suggested the town create clear rules to deal with incidents like this in the future by having the recreation board take the matter up.
Board member Bob Nelson said, “Residents should be able to take their children (to a playground) and have them play on the playground swings and everything else without having to hear from a politico or be pushed to buy a snowblower, or whatever it is that somebody may decide to go try to sell.”
Board member Justin Bolduc agreed.
“I don’t feel that that’s the purpose for those parks,” Bolduc said.
He said parks are for families, residents and their guests to go and enjoy themselves.
The event was advertised on all three candidates’ Facebook pages. Board member Norma Malone said if there is a publicly advertised event at a town playground, it should require some level of approval, if it’s allowed at all.
Malone also expressed concern with allowing food products to be given to children at a playground.
“That’s very problematic,” she said.
Malone said some children have food allergies. She said she wasn’t suggesting anyone involved in the event was up to anything nefarious, but that someone in the future could have nefarious intent that could open the town up to liability.
Rogers told board members what they were proposing, adding playground rules barring political events and soliciting, would be done by ordinance. He said the recreation board can come back with recommendations, but it will be the Select Board’s decision on what the ordinance would say.
Battah said in an interview Wednesday, because the candidates are moms with young children, they can’t easily go out and canvass as men can. She said this event allowed their children to play while candidates talked to residents.
Battah said when it comes to public spaces, residents are protected because they have the right to freedom of speech and the right to assemble peaceably.
“It wasn’t a political rally,” she said. “We weren’t doing an announcement of our candidacy or anything like that. It was three moms who had our children, gathering in a park, which we would normally do anyway, and hoping to meet other parents and talk about why we’re running for office and hear their concerns.”
Battah questioned whether such an ordinance as the town is suggesting would even be legal. She said the ordinance would be a clear violation of First Amendment rights.
“Whether you agree with three moms who are running for office gathering in the park to talk to constituents or not, if you don’t agree with it, don’t go to the park. Don’t talk to people,” she said.
As for Malone’s concerns about giving children food, Battah questioned why the town offers ice cream socials at parks, and allows Easter egg hunts and birthday parties. She said parents are able to make their own decisions on whether their child accepts a Popsicle from someone.
Battah said the town doesn’t have many public spaces where people can engage in conversations with their community.
“I know that I don’t always necessarily like people coming up to my door and talking to me, but I also want to get to know candidates. And so this was just a non-threatening way for folks to come up and get to know us if they want to get to know us,” she said.
Donnelly said Wednesday the goal of the event was to meet residents where they are at. She said during campaign season, candidates often will hold listening sessions at coffee shops or residents can grab a beer with a candidate at an evening event. She said holding events like that is difficult when a candidate has young children as she does.
“They absolutely would not sit still if I wanted to go to a coffee shop on a Sunday morning to have a conversation with a candidate about my concerns,” Donnelly said.
She said playgrounds are public spaces. She said people can choose to engage with others in those locations or not.
“I don’t think that we impinged on any children’s or family’s ability to have fun that day,” she said.
Donnelly, a professor at Vermont Law School, said there could be a concern that the ordinance the town has proposed could infringe on people’s rights.
“I mean, there’s a freedom of assembly. It’s a public space,” she said.
Watson said Wednesday whatever rules the town has in place, she’ll follow. But she, too, questioned whether the proposed ordinance would infringe on rights.
Watson said she didn’t see anything inherently wrong with holding a political event at a playground or park. She said she was surprised to hear the Select Board’s reaction to the event. Watson said she made her campaign announcement on the steps of City Hall in Montpelier.
“There’s a long history of political events happening in public places,” she said.
Watson said in Montpelier, those looking to hold events can reserve space with the city. She said the city wouldn’t prevent political activity by denying someone the ability to reserve a shelter.
“It doesn’t make sense to me to put a restriction like that on there,” she said.
The town does take reservations for its picnic shelter at the recreation field, but not for its playgrounds. Without such a system in place, Watson said she didn’t see a problem with gathering at parks and playgrounds, as long as it doesn’t infringe on the ability of others to enjoy the space.
Turnout for the event was lower than expected, with about seven residents in attendance, because Battah and Donnelly said a couple other residents, including one who lived right next to the playground, parked vehicles in the playground’s small parking lot in what appeared to be an effort to take up spaces to keep people from participating.
