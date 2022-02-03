BITES
It’s nearly the Super Bowl and Americans are about to eat more than 1.4 billion chicken wings in a single day. That’s enough wings to circle the earth more than three times!
While I don’t eat too many wings myself, I have a favorite. They’re from J. Timothy’s Taverne in my hometown of Plainville, Connecticut. Their wings are so good, they’ve been named one of the best in the state, and even the country, by outlets such as the Food Network. I ate more than my fair share of chicken wings when I worked at the restaurant for a couple of years. Since moving away, I just haven’t found any that compare. There are plenty of decent wings around, but what can I say? I was spoiled.
By eating so many wings, I came to love that classic buffalo flavor. Although it’s most associated with chicken wings, it’s a flavor that works well with many other foods. How could it not when it’s primarily hot sauce and butter? The creaminess of the butter balances the spice of the hot sauce, plus there’s typically a slight tang from vinegar. I have to wonder, what doesn’t go well with a good buffalo sauce?
How about tofu? Some form of tofu is typically on our weekly meal plan. It’s inexpensive and versatile. But the trouble is finding a good recipe. I’m always on the lookout, and I have to say, it’s hit or miss. Spongy bland tofu is as bad as people who have never tried tofu think it is. Yet like anything else, when done right, it’s delicious. And so much of that comes down to flavor and texture.
As you may have guessed, we’re going to use buffalo sauce for flavor. I do not include a recipe for that here because there are already so many out there. Do a quick search to find several decent options that are easy to make in advance. Or check the grocery store. There are several bottled buffalo sauces available to buy these days. J. Timothy’s bottles their own, which I used to make my tofu recipe. Each recipe or bottle has its unique spin for the other flavors and ingredients.
Alright, now for the tough part — getting a crispy texture on the tofu. It didn’t take me long to learn that cornstarch is one of the secrets to achieving crispy tofu, and I can actually get a nice crunch on tofu when I’ve tossed the tofu in cornstarch before cooking.
Yet the problem is that when cooking tofu in a pan on top of the stove, it always sticks. Always. I’ve tried various recipes that claim otherwise. I’ve used different pans with no luck, and aside from essentially deep frying, which I don’t often care to do, the tofu sticks.
Finally, when I started using cornstarch in combination with baking the tofu instead of panfrying, that’s when I finally achieved the results I wanted. The nice thing about baking tofu for a meal is that you can also roast some vegetables simultaneously. Then combine the two, toss with a sauce, and serve over a side of rice for an easy dinner.
In this case, I wanted to try a variation to this routine. One of the reasons why J. Timothy’s wings are so good is because they make a double-fried and double-sauced style. So I wanted to see if I could do something similar with my baked tofu. I started by cooking the tofu plain, coating it in buffalo sauce, then baking again. Finally, before serving, I tossed it with some more sauce. The
technique was a success. The tofu was crispy and saucy and perfect for tossing with roasted cauliflower.
If you want to make this into an appetizer to enjoy for the Superbowl, cut the tofu into larger pieces and skip the cauliflower. Serve with blue cheese for dipping.
Crispy Buffalo Tofu
serves 4
1 block extra firm tofu
1 medium cauliflower
3-4 scallions
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 1/2 tablespoons cornstarch
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
3/4 cup buffalo sauce
rice, for serving
Pour the water from the package of tofu and slice the block into 1/2 inch thick pieces. Place the slices on a clean kitchen towel, then fold the towel over the top. Place something heavy over the towel, such as some jars or pans, and let the tofu sit at least 15 minutes for the water to drain. The longer you let the water release from the tofu, the crispier it will become during cooking. Meanwhile, chop the cauliflower into bite sized pieces and roughly chop the scallions.
When the tofu has drained, preheat the oven to 400 degrees and line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Cut the tofu into 1/2 inch cubes and add to a bowl. Toss with 1 tablespoon of oil, then add the cornstarch and toss again.
Spread the tofu out onto one of the baking sheets. For maximum crispiness, keep the tofu cubes separated as much as possible by shaking the pan a few times. Spread the cauliflower out on the other baking sheet, drizzle over the remaining oil and sprinkle with the salt.
Place both pans on racks in the middle of the oven. After 20 minutes, shake the cauliflower pan a little, but keep it in the oven. Remove the tofu pan. Add the tofu back to your bowl and toss with a 1/2 cup of the buffalo sauce. Spread the tofu out on the baking sheet and bake for another 10 minutes or until browned and crispy. Check the cauliflower at the same time. It should also be browned and a little crispy.
If you want to serve this dish over rice, cook the rice while the tofu and cauliflower are in the oven.
Remove both pans from the oven. Combine the tofu and cauliflower and coat with the remaining 1/4 cup buffalo sauce. For extra crispiness, place under the broiler for 5 minutes. Then serve over rice, if desired, and top with the scallions.
