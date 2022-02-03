Outdoor concert announcements have been popping up in the past few weeks, much to the delight of Vermont music lovers mired in mid-winter.
Higher Ground recently announced three topnotch options for its annual Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green Series at Shelburne Museum.
The Head and the Heart makes up its cancelled 2020 date with a June 3 show at the idyllic venue overlooking Lake Champlain, while Fitz and the Tantrums team up with St. Paul & the Broken Bones on June 7. And an all-star female singer-songwriter triple-header dubbed the “Wild Hearts Tour” brings Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen and Julien Baker on Aug. 15.
Higher Ground previously announced a couple dates at the Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo: The Avett Brothers, who played Midway Lawn in 2019, return on May 29, and Bon Iver graces the stage with Bonny Light Horseman on June 8. These join the rescheduled Tedeschi Trucks Band show at Midway Lawn on July 9.
Last month, the Waking Windows Festival announced the initial lineup for its long delayed and much-anticipated 10th anniversary soiree May 13-15 in Winooski (much of which is outdoors), and it’s a doozy.
And the eclectic lineup for Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival at MASS MoCA, May 27-29 in North Adams, Massachusetts, was announced on Tuesday.
It all adds up to what is shaping up to be an epic outdoor concert season, which will also include concerts July 28-31 at Burlington Waterfront Park as part of the Lake Champlain Maritime Festival — look for those to be announced in the next few weeks.
Here’s a look at the outdoor action to date:
May 13-15: Waking
Windows Festival
Originally scheduled for 2020 and then 2021, the celebrated festival in downtown Winooski finally returns for its much-anticipated 10th anniversary edition.
The seriously impressive lineup includes topnotch headliners like Philadelphia indie-rock darling Japanese Breakfast (aka Michelle Zauner) and stalwart Massachusetts-based indie-rock trio Dinosaur Jr.
They’re joined by a diverse array of compelling artists like London art-rock quartet Dry Cleaning, legendary Tokyo psychedelic rock band Kikagaku Moyo — on their final tour as a band — Cameroonian-American singer-songwriter Vagabon, Australian soul-pop singer Alex Cameron, upstate New York garage-rock band the Nude Party and rising Virginia-based acoustic guitarist Yasmin Williams.
And the lineup of Vermont bands represents some of the best on the Burlington scene: Rough Francis, Father Figuer, Ivamae, Lily Seabird, Omega Jade, the Burning Sun and Swale, among others.
Waking Windows is Friday-Sunday, May 13-15, in downtown Winooski. $75 for 3-day pass ($60 for under 21); for tickets and information, go online to www.wakingwindows.com
May 27-29: Wilco’s
Solid Sound Festival
Chicago rock band extraordinaire Wilco’s music and arts festival returns for another three-day outing at America’s largest contemporary art museum, the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MASS MoCA).
Presented by Higher Ground Presents, the family friendly fest features North Carolina-based electronic pop duo Sylvan Esso along with Japanese Breakfast, Bonnie “Prince” Billy, John Hodgman’s Comedy Cabaret and the Sun Ra Arkestra, among many others. And multiple headline sets by Wilco, of course, in addition to band members’ various independent projects.
Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival is May 27-29 at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts. Tickets are $224 for adult 3-day passes, $59 for kid’s (ages 6-12) 3-day passes (all tickets include access to MASS MoCA). For tickets and information, go online to solidsoundfestival.com
May 29:
The Avett Brothers
Fronted by multi-instrumentalist siblings Scott and Seth Avett, the standout six-piece roots rock group returns to the Midway Lawn, where they played in 2019.
The Avett Brothers perform at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 29 at Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo, Essex Junction (Higher Ground Presents). Tickets are $65 in advance, $70 day of show; call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
June 3: The Head
and the Heart
The acclaimed Seattle folk-pop band returns to Shelburne Museum in support of its fifth album, “Every Shade of Blue,” scheduled for release on April 29.
British singer-songwriter Jade Bird opens the show.
The Head and the Heart and opener Jade Bird perform at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 3, at Shelburne Museum, as part of the Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green series (Higher Ground Presents). Tickets are $49; call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
June 7: Fitz and
the Tantrums, St. Paul & the Broken Bones
Los Angeles-based indie soul-pop group Fitz and the Tantrums co-headlines with lauded Birmingham, Alabama eight-piece soul band St. Paul & the Broken Bones. The latter performs in support of its new album, “The Alien Coast” released yesterday.
Fitz and the Tantrums and St. Paul & the Broken Bones perform at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 7 at Shelburne Museum, as part of the Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green series (Higher Ground Presents). Tickets are $54; call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
June 8: Bon Iver,
Bonny Light Horseman
Wisconsin-based indie-rock band Bon Iver, which celebrates the 10th-anniversary of its acclaimed “Bon Iver, Bon Iver” album with a March 25 expanded edition of the album, brings a lineup that includes Justin Vernon, Sean Carey, Jenn Wasner, Mike Lewis, Matt McCaughan and Andy Fitzpatrick.
Also on the bill is Bonny Light Horseman, a relatively new indie-folk “supergroup” featuring Vermont singer-songwriter extraordinaire Anaïs Mitchell, Eric D. Johnson (Fruit Bats) and Josh Kaufman.
Bon Iver and Bonny Light Horseman perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 8 at Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo, Essex Junction (Higher Ground Presents). Tickets are $65 in advance, $70 day of show; call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
July 9: Tedeschi
Trucks Band, Los Lobos
Sizable blues-rock ensemble Tedeschi Trucks Band, fronted by power guitar couple Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi, headlines a tasty triple bill with legendary East Los Angeles-born roots-rock band Los Lobos and Nashville singer-songwriter Gabe Dixon.
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 9 at Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo, Essex Junction (Higher Ground Presents). Tickets are $54 in advance, $58 day of show; call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
Aug. 15: Sharon
Van Etten, Angel Olsen, Julien Baker
Featuring an all-star lineup of female singer-songwriters, “The Wild Hearts Tour” brings lauded artists Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen and Julien Baker to Shelburne, where each artist will play separate sets with their own respective bands.
Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, Julien Baker and Spencer perform at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15 at Shelburne Museum, as part of the Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green series (Higher Ground Presents). Tickets are $55; call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
