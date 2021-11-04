Two outstanding Vermont pianists and one former Vermont pianist are offering major recitals during the coming week. Paul Orgel and David Feurzeig, both University of Vermont music faculty members, will perform at the newly renovated UVM Recital Hall in Burlington Sunday and Friday respectively.
Michael Arnowitt, a longtime Montpelier resident now living in Toronto, will begin a four-stop Vermont tour beginning Friday at Saint Michael’s College in Colchester.
Orgel’s first solo recital in two years, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at the UVM Recital Hall includes about 65 minutes of music. On the program are: Scarlatti: Two Sonatas (K. 173, K. 96); Tchaikovsky: “January” and “November” from “The Seasons”; Chopin: Nocturne in B Major, Op. 9, No. 3; Mendelssohn: Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso, Op. 14: and Scriabin: 24 Preludes, Op. 11.
“This cycle of short pieces — one in every major and minor key, modeled on Chopin — is a wonderfully melodic, Romantic work, and should dispel any prejudice that some listeners may have against Scriabin’s music,” Orgel said.
Fuerzeig, also a respected composer, will perform his first solo piano recital since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, in UVM Recital Hall.
“The program will feature Schubert’s lovely ‘Little’ A Major Sonata and Janacek’s ‘On an Overgrown Path,’ a haunting and intimate set of vignettes that signal the arrival of his strikingly distinctive voice (at age 56!),” Fuerzeig said. “Rounding out the concert are the Romanian Dances of Béla Bartók, the late lamented Chick Corea’s ‘Children’s Songs,’ and assorted short pieces.
Fuerzeig will also perform his own “Happy Birthday to Martin” and “Bélának a Blues-A (Belai’s Blues).”
Arnowitt returns to Vermont and New England for his first live in-person concerts since the beginning of the pandemic. For this tour, he has created a special program of lively, imaginative and upbeat piano pieces by Bach, Brahms, Ligeti and Ginastera.
His Vermont performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at the McCarthy Arts Center at St. Michael’s College; at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at Artistree in South Pomfret; at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12 at the Brattleboro Music Center; and at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Bethany Church in Montpelier.
“The program opens with a half-dozen of Bach’s miniature Three-Part Sinfonias, companion pieces in three-part counterpoint to Bach’s more familiar Two-Part Inventions,” Arnowitt said. “The major work on the program is Brahms’ Variations on a Theme by Haydn, transcribed for piano from the original orchestral version by me.”
The Hungarian-born composer György Ligeti, in the final decades of his life, wrote three books of piano etudes Arnowitt regards as the best piano pieces of the last 50 years. He will perform “Open Strings,” “Rainbow” and “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” “showcasing the amazing imagination and creativity of these pieces full of beautiful new piano sounds and textures,” Arnowitt said.
“The program closes with the rousing finale of Alberto Ginastera’s dynamic Piano Sonata No. 1, based on folk music influences from the pampas region of Ginastera’s native Argentina,” Arnowitt said. “Altogether, this program of lively, colorful music should make for a congenial time together enjoyable to all.”
Arnowitt is an internationally touring concert pianist who was a resident of Montpelier from 1985 to 2017 and now divides his time between Vermont and Toronto. He has performed widely in Europe, Asia, Canada and the United States and his life and music is profiled in the documentary film “Beyond 88 Keys.”
Arnowitt will also be performing the program in Gorham, New Hampshire; Bridgton, Maine; and Lexington and Northampton in Massachusetts.
jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.