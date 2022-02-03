Long tubes of loosely crocheted wire loop gracefully through the air in the Nuquist Gallery. Nearby, a large white plaster blossom sits on the floor. A medical-style wheeled tray stands heaped with very squeezable looking flesh-colored forms. Eloquently evoking female fertility, Sabrina Fadial’s sculptures invite viewers to experience them from different perspectives.
Color and lively narrative pervade in the Hallway Gallery, in paintings and drawings by Gayleen Aiken. The Barre artist takes viewers into vivid memories of her “old big heirloom country houses,” rambunctious Raimbilli Hill cousins, the player piano and other music making. Following two long lines of her artworks, viewers are drawn into her world, get to know cousins, recognizing rooms in the house, even find paintings represented in her remembered house here in the gallery.
Two solo exhibitions by Vermont women artists just opened Montpelier’s T.W. Wood Gallery. “Corporeal Discretion” by Fadial, of South Barre, fills the Nuquist Gallery. “A Life of Art” by Aiken stretches the length of the Hallway Gallery. The two exhibitions continue to March 18. An opening event with Montpelier Alive Art Walk is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4.
Each of these two beautiful shows is compelling on its own. The pairing is lovely — the fluidity of Fadial’s work to Aiken’s lively crew senses of present and past, immersive and the narrative.
“Corporeal Discretion,” the title of Fadial’s show, is “the power to decide or act accordingly to one’s judgment with regard to the nature of one’s physical body. Corporeal discretion is the right to choose what should be done in a particular situation when it involves one’s physical existence. It is a quality of discernment and good judgment regarding self …” she explains in her artist’s statement.
“Life as a woman is a bloody mess. The subjects are sensitive and are taboo in many sectors. Yet infertility, miscarriage, abortion and birth are experienced by the majority of humans globally,” Fadial adds.
Undeterred by taboos, Fadial addresses these subjects with graceful sculptural forms and unexpected materials.
“I love the concept of bricolage — the French word for three-dimensional collage using materials at hand around you,” Fadial said, noting the wire of “Salpinges,” coat hangers of “Surrogate Praxis” and industrial cable of “Ectopic.”
For “Salpinges,” another term for Fallopian tubes, the softly curving forms that float through the end of the gallery, Fadial used a basketball hoop as a loom to knit thin wire into long tendrils. The ends of the tubes flare out like their anatomical kin, fimbriae. Along one tube is an enlargement and rupture, a heartrending reminder that things may go wrong.
“Surrogate Praxis,” with its tiers of circular shapes, hangs from the ceiling. Its lines in their radiating geometric forms cast shadows on the wall and floor. In the spaces and shadows are uterine shapes.
“The materials you use have their own inherent baggage and vocabulary and communicate things all by themselves,” Fadial said.
“Surrogate Praxis” is composed of dozens of identical discarded coat hangers connected at pivot points. As Roe v. Wade is again being challenged in states and courts, the material of this piece speaks volumes.
Besides Fadial’s active studio practice, she teaches in the Art and Architecture Department at Norwich University.
“A Life of Art” features paintings and drawings by Aiken done mostly between 1980 and 2000. Born in Barre in 1934, she died in 2005. Aiken was drawn to art from childhood. She conceived a group of imaginary friends while very young, drew them and made life-size cardboard cutouts of them.
In the 1980s, Aiken connected with the Grass Roots Art and Community Effort (GRACE) a nonprofit organization based in Hardwick that brought art programs to nursing homes, mental health centers, and adult care centers in northern Vermont. GRACE recently merged into the Rural ARTS Collaborative. Kathy Stark, artistic director of Rural ARTS selected Aiken’s art for this exhibition and co-curated it with T.W. Wood volunteer curator Phillip Robertson.
Involved in GRACE workshops, Aiken entered a new creative era. Her unique talent and expression was encouraged. Recognized as an “Outsider Artist,” she now has work in major collections including at the Smithsonian Museum. She was the subject of Jay Craven’s 1985 documentary “Gayleen.”
There is a childlike quality in Aiken’s work, while at the same time they are rich in detail and complexity. She takes her viewers into her memories. Here are cousins dancing on the porch, playing the player piano, causing mischief with granite dust when they are supposed to be dusting the house.
Aiken’s captions and versions of a little text/poem in the corner of many, add further connection to her.
“My homesick prose poem story,” she notes in one.
“When we camp around helping relatives with the properties, we miss our fancy old woodwork, chandeliers, pretty wallpaper, long halls, big attics, old puppets, my old art studio, the country hills and old views and more things. We might want to move back to one of our old big heirloom country houses sometime and have a big hobby-museum later.”
