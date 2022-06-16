Scrag Mountain Music celebrates the poetry of the late Vermont poet David Budbill in music, in a program originally scheduled for May 2020. Contributing are the poet’s longtime collaborator, legendary jazz musician and composer William Parker and his Sutras ensemble, as well as Vermont composers Erik Nielsen and Evan Premo.
“David’s words lend themselves so naturally to melody and rhythm. I’m drawn to his openness and honesty about his connection to the Vermont cultural and natural landscapes as well as his life as an artist,” explains Premo, co-artistic director with his wife, soprano Mary Bonhag.
“Sutras for a Suffering World’: The Poetry of David Budbill Set to Music” will be presented in-person at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 17, at First Congregational Church in Burlington; and at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Bethany Church in Montpelier (simultaneously live-streamed).
The program features the world premiere of two works by Parker, “While We’ve Still Got Feet: The Poetry of David Budbill” and “Need, Necessity, Delight, or A Washing Machine for a Flower Pot by Parker.” The concert will also feature Premo’s “Songs from a Mountain Recluse” and Nielsen’s “Reflections on the Way.”
Budbill (1940-2016) was born in Cleveland and died in Montpelier. He is best known for celebrating his chosen home of Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom. He brought the region’s hardscrabble life and its colorful people to life in his deeply understanding poetry. His poems about the fictional town of Judevine became the source of his play “Judevine,” and the opera with Nielsen, “A Fleeting Animal: An Opera from Judevine.”
Premo’s “Songs From a Mountain Recluse” was commissioned by Capital City Concerts in 2017, and included five poems: “Come Inside Now,” “Dilemma,” “That Night,” “You False Masters of Serenity” and “Happy Life.”
“I first approached it from an emotional standpoint, what each piece meant to me, and then there’s the matter of being inspired by the form of the poetry,” Premo said of the composition. “The poems give so much idea for the form of the song, which I love about setting poetry. Even if it’s not a direct collaboration, it’s always an artistic collaboration that is so visceral in that way.”
Premo began setting text with all that in mind.
“Then, of course, there’s much rhythm in the speech as you read the words of the poem as well, which I both embrace at times and work against at times, depending on what’s needed,” he said. “I always start with the emotional impulse and then find the rhythms and melodies of the words surrounding thar emotional impulse.”
And the poem creates the form.
“Just like with the rhythm of the words, you can use that form directly, or you can change it, or elongate it, which I did in the last of the pieces in this setting where there are real periods of instrumental music and periods of vocalizing on (soprano Mary Bonhag’s) part,” Premo said. “So I kept adding non-words, just pure emotion at that point after a particularly powerful line of David’s words.”
Performing Premo and Nielsen’s music will be Bonhag (soprano), Premo (double bass), Jacqueline Cordova-Arrington (flute) and Dan Sedgwick (piano). Sutras features Lisa Sokolov (voice), Kyoko Kitamura (voice), Morley Shanti Kamen (voice), Andrea Wolper (voice), Amirtha Kidambi (voice) and Hamid Drake (drums).
The entire ensemble will come together for a closing piece by Parker.
