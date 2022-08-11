‘Step with us into this dimension, through this membrane, into a world of magic and creating, this world of multiple and individual interpretations, a dreamscape, where there is nothing to understand and nothing to know ahead of time. May this time of quiet presence be a gift to yourself and bring you joy,” says narrator and artistic collaborator Emily Boedecker as The Quarry Project opens, the audience floating on a platform at the edge of the water-filled Wells Lamson Quarry in Websterville.
Sheer and jagged granite quarry walls bear the marks of the industry here until just a few years ago. Bases of lifting derricks are still evident, the pumphouse foundation is yielding to time. Young trees have found cracks and smidgens of earth, taking root and playing their part in this slowly evolving landscape. Water, pumped from the quarry in its working days, has moved back in — its six-acre surface, sometimes placid, sometimes rippled, responds to the moment.
The water-borne audience is soon transported by movement, color and music. On platforms barely above the water’s surface, the 20 dancers and five musicians of The Quarry Project draw viewers into another realm in this breathtakingly beautiful setting, and also suspended above its 500-foot depths.
As the dancers’ bodies move through this unexpected space, they are constantly interacting with their surroundings — platforms shift with their weight, breezes ripple the water — and are reflected in the water’s surface. The music of Andric Severance’s score, performed by musicians and vocalists also floating, works with the environment — at times directed to the walls to reverberate and echo.
The Quarry Project, conceived and directed by Hannah Dennison, and six years in the making, is live this month after a two-year COVID delay. Dennison’s extraordinary dance theater piece is created for and performed in the Wells Lamson Quarry, one of the oldest and deepest granite quarries in the country.
“I’m very drawn to place. I knew right away it would be a huge challenge — but I wanted to give it a try,” said Dennison on the genesis of The Quarry Project.
Dennison, founder of Cradle to Grave Arts, has created and produced community focused dance pieces for stage and sites in Vermont for over four decades. Since 1989, she has had a particular focus on site-specific works, which have often been in former workplaces — the Vermont Transit bus repair barns, the Burlington Waterfront, the Rose Street Bakery. Her 2012 “Dear Pina” tribute to German choreographer Pina Bausch was performed in the Shelburne Farms Breeding Barn. Dennison was awarded in 2020 both the Herb Lockwood Prize in the Arts and Vermont Arts Council’s Walter Cerf Award for her contributions to Vermont dance.
Living in Chelsea, frequently driving through Websterville and Graniteville, Dennison was drawn to quarries now held in reserve — filled with water.
“They are majestic. They are eerie and extraordinary spaces to be in, and totally beautiful in that way that was not planned … I land on these places that have been left behind, that are in a transition. I can slip into that liminal space,” she explains.
In 2016, Dennison began negotiations with Polycor, the Quebec corporation that owns the quarry. In 2017 they had their first experience on the site with dancers improvising on a prototype platform. Severance brought musical instruments out on the platform to see how their sound interacted with the setting.
Through 2018 and 2019, Dennison, creative collaborators and the ensemble built and rehearsed the piece, expecting to perform in 2020 — plans altered by COVID.
Through development of The Quarry Project and its delays, filmmaker Lukas Huffman, who has collaborated with Dennison for decades, has been filming and documenting its process. Huffman’s 20 minute “While We Wait” and other short films of the evolving project are on the Quarry Project’s website. Huffman’s full film is expected to be complete in early 2023.
For The Quarry Project, Dennison built a floating world — multiple platforms that drift to their positions guided by underwater lines and silent motors. A house form, white seatless chairs, and a mattress-less white bed occupy three of them, a table on the fourth.
“Putting known objects in a perfectly awesome space that is mind boggling, it helps create a relationship with the space,” said Dennison, noting, “Here we are in a granite quarry, and here we are floating on water, and the dance itself and the music itself has nothing to do with the industry. It has everything to do with the site.”
As of this week, the Quarry Project is completely sold out, however, they are accepting names on a waiting list. A small observation platform just off Websterville Road offers a view of the quarry, although not the full audience experience. Any parking should be well off the road so as not to interfere with traffic.
