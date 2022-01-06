The Lowe Down
The piano trio has long been my favorite chamber music form. In my youth, it began with the historical Cortot-Thibaud-Casals Trio and the Busch-Serkin Trio, part of the original core of Marlboro Music Festival.
Vermont and I have long had a passion for the ultra-refined Paris Piano Trio that performed regularly in the state, first at the Vermont Mozart Festival and then for Capital City Concerts. And then there is our beloved Kalichstein-Laredo-Robinson Trio, of which Jaime Laredo and Sharon Robinson are longtime Vermont residents. And last year saw the debut of the delightful all-Vermonter Champlain Trio — pianist Hiromi Fukuda, violinist Letitia Quante and cellist Emily Taubl.
Next weekend will see the introduction of a new Vermont-related trio, the Chien-Kim-Watkins Trio. Pianist Gloria Chien, violinist Soovin Kim and cellist Paul Watkins will perform two all-Beethoven programs at the newly renovated UVM Recital Hall. On Saturday, the Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival will present them in a series of free community events. The concerts are:
Friday, Jan. 7, 7:30 p.m.
— Piano Trio in E-flat Major, Op. 1, No.1
— Piano Trio in E-flat Major, Op. 70, No. 2
Sunday, Jan. 9, 3 p.m.
— Piano Trio in C minor, Op. 1, No. 3
— Piano Trio in D Major, Op. 70, No. 1, “Ghost”
On Saturday, LCCMF Resident Composer David Ludwig will begin the day of community outreach 10 to 11:15 a.m. with an in-depth discussion. Following the conversation, Chien, Kim and Watkins will coach three separate master classes 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for student performers on their respective instruments. All community events are free.
It all started with Kim. Born in Iowa, raised in Plattsburgh, Kim was concertmaster of the Vermont Youth Orchestra while he studied with Montreal Symphony concertmaster Richard Robert. I remember hearing him as a late teen in a beautiful and deeply moving performance of Max Bruch’s “Scottish Fantasy” with Kate Tamarkin and the Vermont Symphony.
Kim attended the Cleveland Institute of Music, and then it was onto the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, where he began to study with Jaime Laredo. The following year he won the Paganini Competition in Genoa.
It was in that year, 1996, that Kim returned to Vermont to become a participant musician at Marlboro Music Festival. He continues to return to that august institution to this day. But it was time to get out on his own.
In 2008, Kim founded the Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival at the Elley-Long Music Center in Colchester in late August. Not only did the week-long festival present topnotch chamber music concerts with some of the world’s finest musicians, it offered surrounding educational activities. The festival also initiated outreach programs throughout the year. It was an immediate the success.
And then came Gloria Chien. The Taiwanese-born sensitive and virtuosic pianist and Kim knew each other some 20 years, dated for four and married in 2015. Chien had performed twice as a youth as soloist with the Boston Symphony. More recent recitals have been at Alice Tully Hall, the Library of Congress, the Phillips Collection and Lincoln Center. She also founded her own chamber music series and became director of the Chamber Music Institute ant the Music@Menlo Festival.
Interestingly, it was in 2017 that Chien and Kim performed together for the first time, at the Barre Opera House. That was also the time Chien became co-artistic director of the Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival.
Chien and Kim have become something of a music power couple, if that can be said of such nice people. They added Chamber Music Northwest in Portland, Oregon, when they became co-artistic directors in 2020. Not surprisingly, in 2021 they were given the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Award for Extraordinary Service to Chamber Music.
Finally, there is Paul Watkins. I have no idea how the Welsh cellist joined up with Chien and Kim. Maybe it’s because Watkins is married to Jennifer Laredo, daughter of Jaime Laredo and Ruth Laredo.
Watkins certainly has credentials. After the BBC Symphony, where he was principal cellist 1990-97, he spent many years with the famed Nash Ensemble. With the 2013-14 season, Watkins joined the Emerson Quartet, replacing the departing David Finkel. (This season will be the Emerson’s last.)
With these three performers, the Chien-Kim-Watkins Trio should be good. I’ll find out Sunday. (Friday is the Robert De Cormier 100th birthday concert.) I’ll let you know.
Jim Lowe is music critic and arts editor of The Barre-Montpelier Times Argus and Rutland Herald, and can be reached at jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargs.com.
