The Lowe Down
Richard “Dick” Shadroui died June 19, 2021, at the age of 97 at Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin after a yearlong illness. He was a fine pianist and a champion of the central Vermont community. But perhaps his greatest legacy is as a teacher.
“I owe my life in music to him,” pianist Adam Tendler wrote at the time of Dick’s death. “I dedicated my first book to him. He was at my wedding. I would visit and indeed play for him every time I visited home. As a piano instructor myself, sometimes even using my own old books with his scrawlings in them, I think about Mr. Shadroui every day, and hope only to come close to being the kind of influence on my students as he was for me.”
With “Dick Shadroui: A Musical Celebration,” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Barre Opera House, many of those who benefited from Dick’s generous influence will return to perform in his honor. They include Tendler, jazz musicians Joe Davidian and Peter Schmeeckle, entertainers Taryn Noelle and Steve Sawyer and the Rock City Chorus.
Born and bred in Barre, the youngest of nine in a Lebanese immigrant family, Dick had to leave Vermont to become the Dick we knew. Drafted into the U.S. Air Force during World War II, as a bomber navigator, he flew 39 missions, surviving two emergency landings in the open sea. On one of those occasions, Dick swam for hours alongside the lifeboat carrying his crewmates to ensure that those who couldn’t swim were safe.
At the close of the war, instead of returning to Vermont, Dick entered the Juilliard School of Music on the G.I. Bill where he studied piano. After graduating, he earned a master’s degree in education at Columbia University. Again, instead of returning home, he became co-owner of and entertainer at the Grenadier Club, across the street from the United Nations.
Finally, Dick returned home in the early 1980s and quickly became a colorful thread in the fabric of the central Vermont arts world. As a board member of the Barre Opera House, he initiated the Barre Opera House Gala, created the Friends of Classical Music, and was instrumental in the selection and purchase of its acclaimed Steinway D piano.
Perhaps most important, Dick was a formidable piano teacher — ask any of his students. Two of his protégés are enjoying important New York careers — Adam Tendler as a concert pianist championing today’s music and Joey Davidian as a jazz pianist. We return to Adam:
“I am a concert pianist, writer, composer, educator and concert curator living in New York City,” Adam wrote recently. “I am also a Barre native and former student of “Mr. Shadroui” — the title I gave him well into my adulthood. Mr. Shadroui guided me from my very first piano lesson, starting with “Hot Cross Buns,” to my conservatory auditions, performing works by Bach, Beethoven, Chopin, Copland and Prokofiev.
“Throughout my higher education and post-conservatory concert preparations, I found myself still returning to Mr. Shadroui’s home on the corner of Ayers Street to play for him. I trusted his ear, his encouragement, his criticism, his openness. That openness, and the freedom he gave me as a young student, allowed me to fall in love with music at my own pace and on my own terms, a love he fostered and nurtured.
“The music of Sergei Rachmaninov, which Mr. Shadroui exposed me to, was part of the riptide that first pulled me into the deeper waters of musical passion and commitment as a teenager. The selections by Rachmaninov I’ll play are a mix of preludes that Mr. Shadroui and I either worked on together, or that we simply loved. The last prelude I’ll play, in G-sharp minor, was the first Rachmaninov piece I played with Mr. Shadroui, and the last piece he was practicing in his final years. ‘Oh you know,’ he’d say, ‘still just working on that Rachmaninov.’
Joe Davidian, also born and raised in Vermont, first learned classical piano from Dick and then was introduced to jazz by his father, Rich Davidian. Joe received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in jazz piano performance from the University of Miami in Florida.
Peter Schmeeckle studied piano with Dick in the early ’80s and played the Bach Musette at his very first “official” piano recital, a very important milestone in his development as a performer. He holds a master’s degree in music/percussion performance from University of Washington.
Joe on piano and Peter on drums will be covering the music of Bill Evans and Dave Brubeck. They will be joined by Noelle, a renowned Vermont singer and choreographer, in selections from The Great American Songbook. Steve Sawyer will perform an appropriate Lebanese song with Peter.
Finally, The Rock City Chorus, directed by John Harrison, will perform three songs: “Road to Nowhere” by Talking Heads, “Fire” by the Pointer Sisters, and “Loco-Motion” by Little Eva, celebrating Dick’s involvement in the New York nightclub world.
For me, Dick was a close personal friend who shared with me projects, concerts, plays, trips to Montreal, and countless hours of discussion. (I miss his phone calls right after one of my reviews came out to tell me what he thought!) Sadly, I must miss this celebration due to a commitment made before it was announced, however, I will certainly be there in spirit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.