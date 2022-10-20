For nearly 50 years, one man remained at the center of choral singing in central Vermont, convincing a vast number of folks of all ages and musical levels to sing. And, more importantly, he got them to sing well. Without any conservatory training, Larry Gordon, a longtime Plainfield resident, became one of Vermont’s foremost choral conductors.
The Vermont music community was broken-hearted last November when Gordon, who had become a beloved musician and community leader, died at age 76 after a bicycle accident.
Capital City Concerts will present “The Legacy of Larry Gordon,” a concert celebration, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, at the College Street Congregational Church, 265 College St. in Burlington, and at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Unitarian Church, 130 Main St. in Montpelier.
These concerts, which will bring together the musical worlds that Gordon inhabited, from American shape-note to Baroque and Renaissance music, to folk songs from Georgia, Corsica and the Balkans, performed by an ensemble of his collaborators who collectively have performed on stages from the Montpelier Unitarian Church to Bosnian hillsides, to the Kennedy Center, to Carnegie Hall.
According to Capital City Concerts Artistic Director Karen Kevra, “One aspect of Larry that can’t be overstated was his role as a mentor. We’ve assembled musicians for this concert, all of whom were sparked by Larry in ways that helped shape their diverse musical paths.”
Lysander Jaffe, a protégé of Gordon is among the performers: “Larry’s approach to music-making was grounded in humor, curiosity, resourcefulness, collaboration, and wonder at the diversity of human expression. For me and many other musicians, it was a lifesaving antidote to music school.”
Gordon was a singer, teacher, composer, conductor, dancer and community builder. He was a founder and director of the Word of Mouth Chorus, Onion River Chorus and Village Harmony. His musical influence spanned cultures, generations and musical styles, and his legacy lives on in singing communities across the globe.
Gordon got hooked on choral music in high school in Portland, Oregon. His organizing skill was developed then, too, as he started a little extra-curricular madrigal-singing group with some friends from his high school and another.
Choral music took a hiatus during his college years. But settling in Boston, Gordon’s passion was renewed. There he discovered shape-note music, an early American style that used different shapes for the note heads to aid amateurs in finding pitches. It was used in what became a distinctive communal singing style, exemplified by the “Sacred Harp” tradition.
Moving to Vermont, Gordon found two musical directions that he was to follow. There was shape-note singing around the kitchen table with Bread and Puppet Theater community, which, in 1970, was based at the Cate Farm in Plainfield. At the same time, a Goddard College student, a friend of Gordon’s, was mounting “The Play of Daniel,” the Medieval liturgical drama.
That was the genesis of Word of Mouth Chorus, which Gordon founded and led beginning in 1973. It took off and flourished. That was Gordon’s first opportunity for steady conducting.
Gordon created Montpelier’s Onion River Chorus with the late choral conductor Brian Webb in 1978, inviting amateur local singers to learn and perform a variety of choral masterpieces — always without an audition. His work with the choir often resulted in surprisingly sophisticated performances, notably of early Baroque music.
Gordon was an excellent teacher. With his combination of passion and patience, he cajoled some 60 singers into performing four and five-part works, some in divided choirs, effectively.
Over the years, he became an expert on the early Baroque. He immersed his choir in the time, often adding authentic period instruments, professionally played. Not only the chorus but the audience experienced the joy of the early Baroque in these concerts.
In 1989, Gordon founded Village Harmony to share this music with teenagers. The following year, Village Harmony Summer Camps began. After a week of training at home, the ensemble would tour, the first year New England, then in the following years the rest of the country, and finally Europe. Each summer a series of groups, drawing teens from around the country, even the world, has continued this tradition.
Through Village Harmony, Gordon has touched the lives of thousands of teenagers. Many have gone on to professional music careers and all benefit from a greater love and understanding of music.
Vermont has been home to two of America’s finest choral conductors, Blanche Moyse and Robert De Cormier, both with international fame. But Gordon likely touched more singers, and possibly more audience members in Vermont than either of those choral superstars.
“It’s only with his accident, though, that I truly reflected on what Larry has meant not just to the Vermont music scene, but to people all over the world who worked with him or those mentored by him, or just heard a concert by one of the ensembles,” said Brookfield composer Erik Nielsen.
“By centering community singing traditions worldwide, Larry had a huge influence on greater cultural understanding and world peace. Because of all the people who are now carrying on his work, his legacy is secure, and will, I hope, lead to a more peaceful world in time. We all owe him a huge debt of gratitude,” he said.
