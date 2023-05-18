One of Vermont’s most compelling music acts since arriving in Burlington over a decade ago after making a name for themselves on the Boston scene, soul/blues trio Dwight + Nicole are widely regarded as topnotch songwriters and one of the best live bands around.
On Friday, the steadily-rising group — singer/guitarist Dwight Ritcher, singer/bassist Nicole Nelson and drummer Ezra Oklan — will celebrate the release of their much-anticipated new full-length album, “The Jaguar, the Raven & the Snake,” with a headline show on Friday at the Higher Ground Ballroom.
Produced by Grammy-nominated producer Joel Hamilton (The Black Keys, Mavis Staples) and recorded during a couple of inspired sessions at Studio G in Brooklyn and Ocean Sound Studios in Norway, the 11-song set finds the tight-knit trio fully arriving and coming into their own as a potent and singular presence on the roots music scene.
Opener “The Next Go-Round” — previously released on the band’s stellar 2021 EP, “Further” — is an absolute stunner, a stirring soul-blues anthem that soars on Nelson’s heart-wrenching lyrics and powerhouse vocals punctuated by Ritcher’s plucky guitar work.
Nelson and Ritcher’s love for one another and their music is palpable throughout the record.
This is most notable on such standout tracks as the breathlessly blissed-out and timeless love song “You and I,” the pretty and infectious “Hold Tight,” and the vintage soul-inspired “It’s Up To You” — the latter of which is a horn-enhanced instant classic that sounds like something out of independent Brooklyn funk and soul label Daptone Records.
Other highlights include a couple of Ritcher-penned tunes: The buoyant “You Better Stop” is a catchy, funk-inflected cut with cool instrumental enhancement by Jon Solo on keyboards and Stuart Bogie on tenor saxophone. Both also lend their talents to the funky and soulful “On Your Way to Go,” which features a groovy bass line by Nelson.
Nelson’s stunning vocal work takes center stage on a couple songs of her own: “Angel” is a soaring slow-burner, while the dreamy and mesmerizing “Into the Shadows” — which also was released on the “Further” EP — is stripped down with only Nelson on keyboard bass and Solo on mellotron.
And “Do It All Again,” one of three Nelson/Ritcher co-writes, is a super pretty love song featuring just the trio.
In short, “The Jaguar, the Raven & the Snake” delivers proof positive that Dwight + Nicole are a Vermont treasure and a powerful force to be reckoned with on a much wider scale.
‘Capsules of love, loss and life well-lived’
According to Nelson, the album title “stems from these animals appearing to me repeatedly in my dreams — very poignant, recurring dreams that eventually led me to the Sacred Valley in Peru, where I began my studies in Andean Shamanism.”
They began showing up as symbols during the writing and recording of the album, and “fully captured my attention and imagination,” she said via email.
“They are reminders of the inescapable wildness of it all,” said Nelson. “Life can be brutally unpredictable. It is helpful to remember that, and it is really helpful to find beauty in it.”
“I find a lot of grace through these different perspectives — seeing life through the eyes of the jaguar, the raven and the snake,” she added. “There are times when we are on the ground, times when we are below it, and times when we are soaring above it all.”
“They are all true stories,” she said of the songs on the album, calling them “capsules of love, loss and life well-lived.”
Last week on social media, the band called the new album “the best music of our lives.”
“It has been a lot of winding roads and lots of sweat and tears leading up to this moment,” they added. “We wouldn’t change a single thing. It’s all in there. It’s in the music. The good and the bad, and most importantly, the truth — the glue is the love.”
“The Jaguar, the Raven & the Snake” will be available on all streaming platforms starting May 19. A vinyl version will be available for pre-order starting May 22 at www.dwightandnicole.com
