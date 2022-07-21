“What I love about working with linear materials, whether it’s in three dimensions or in two, is there is this dual quality between lightness and the specificity of the line and the mass and the weight of the accumulation of all of those lines,” explained Alisa Dworsky, standing amidst a profusion of lines — tangled, folded, in loops and angles, light and airy, singular and with depth.
Dworsky’s solo exhibition, “The Folded Line” opened last week at the Vermont Supreme Court Gallery. The show features graphite frottage drawings from two of Dworsky’s series, “Fold” and “Entangle,” works that draw viewers into their lines.
Dworsky, who lives in Montpelier, creates sculptures, installations, buildings, drawings and prints, teaches architectural design at Norwich University and is co-founder of DS Architects.
Dworsky’s “Fold” and “Entangle” artworks are drawings, connecting to mono-print approach, are abstract and somewhat representational of their underlying material, ribbon, and are two dimensional but rooted in the three-dimensional strands.
“There’s an in betweenness that I’m really enjoying,” said Dworsky.
In these series, Dworsky uses a graphite frottage technique. For frottage, derived from the French for “rubbing,” the artist places paper over objects or an uneven surface, then rubs it with graphite or other material, bringing its texture to the surface of the paper. It’s similar to gravestone rubbings, where a stone’s images and writing become legible on paper.
Dworsky starts with three-dimensional inspiration, a segment of ribbon, that moves to the two-dimensional realm. For “Entangle” she uses a loop of delicate wire-edged ribbon — the kind that holds a bow.
A length of white grosgrain underlies the pieces in “Fold.” She arranges the ribbon under her paper, then rubs with graphite, colored pencil or watercolor pencil. She then rearranges the ribbon, rubbing the new configuration. Along the way, she erases some marks leaving smudges, and shades some spaces. Line by line she builds up the compositions, bringing together techniques of both printmaking and drawing.
Dworsky’s cross-disciplinary practices underpin her creative pursuits, in these series, in her large scale installations, in her sculptures. She often uses linear materials such as rope or ribbon in exploring space and form.
“A lot of my approach to making drawings or any work of art is material exploration, trying to understand techniques, and push them a little bit and play with them,” she said.
She notes the enduring influence of Josef Albers and his approach to material exploration.
Albers died in 1978, but his teaching approaches carried on, including when Dworsky was in graduate school at Yale. In an exercise in a forms studies class, Albers had students take one simple material, say a piece of paper, and fold it 10 different ways. From that set, the student selected one and explored it with 10 more variations, and so on.
“The idea is that a simple idea has potential for enormous complexity,” said Dworsky. She noted that working in series allows continued in-depth exploration and experimentation.
“One of most important things to me is being open to change — open to change through series and allowing myself to take chances. It allows commitment to larger body of work,” she said.
“I make things intuitively, but I’m also editing, moving back and forth between the intuitive and editor, finding when to be intuitive and when to pull back,” she said.
In “Entangle,” there’s energy in Dworsky’s profusions of loops. Colored loops — red, celery green, blue, yellow — underlie twists of black lines. Like looking at double helix models, they invite the viewer to follow their shape: Is the yellow one under the blue? Is the green one above or below the others? Looking closely, marks of her erasures — ghosts of other ribbons —show through in some pieces, other layers in the dynamic compositions.
“Fold,” with mostly straight lines, draws viewers into other depths. Not representational, but some of these have an architectural quality, as though looking through towers, while others may bring to mind geologic formations with sedimentary layers contorted by tectonic movement.
“If you ask me what I love most about being an artist,” said Dworsky, “it is the search, the experimental spirit embedded in my practice, and the feeling of discovery defined by the rare moments when I surprise myself.”
