Poet and artist Mary Elder Jacobsen lives in North Calais. In recent months a series of single panel drawings she has done have been circulating on social media and being spread around the world. Via email, Jacobsen took some time to explain the inspiration for the idea and how it has evolved over time.
What inspired you to come up with this idea?
MEJ: A bunch of things I’d been thinking about for a while kind of dovetailed for me back in March, things like wanting to make time for drawing, wanting to explore cartooning and comic arts (I’d had a little stint in college doing a comic strip for the student newspaper, and I’d always hoped to dive back into that sort of thing), and wanting to play with ideas and my fascination around Ceres, the goddess on top of our Vermont Statehouse. Just the fact that Vermont has a female figure topping its golden dome has always inspired me. I’m proud of Vermont for having her up there. There aren’t many places we get to see the female placed on such an enormous pedestal.
It hit me the other day that my first drawing of Ceres was back in 2017, for the Women’s March in Montpelier. I’d cut up a scrap of goldenrod-yellow mat board to make the Statehouse dome, mounted that onto an old broom stick for a handle, and on the tip-top of the dome I put a little black-and-white cartoon-style cut-out of Ceres. I wanted a sign that would speak to everyone. In big black Sharpie I wrote on the dome: VERMONT—LET’S LIFT ALL WOMEN UP!
Then, before the recent restoration of the capitol dome — with re-gilding to be done by Anne Domenech and her crew — I was realizing the enormity of that project for the state curator, and the importance of getting “the people’s house” just right, and that inspired me to write a poem, an “Ode to Ceres and Her Golden Dome” (which The Times Argus later published), and after that I just really enjoyed following the incredible process of making the replacement figure of “Agriculture” as it was being designed and carved by Jerry Williams and Chris Miller.
So, to circle back to March, when the pandemic came to the fore and Governor Scott mandated a stay-at-home order, and my freelance work assignments stopped due to COVID-19 concerns, I found myself at home, with free time not spoken for. I wanted to make something by hand, be engaged in a task, and get distracted from the bad news. I played with thoughts of political cartooning, but decided I wanted to tap into Ceres, bring the female forward, create something fresh, maybe whimsical, and, because it feels like there’s more than enough snark and dark out there already, I wanted to create something grounded and hopefully positive.
And then the proverbial light bulb went off. Wasn’t Ceres, stuck in her little sky-high space, “staying at home” all the time? Weren’t we all, staying at home, in a similar situation? Seeing Ceres as living within the constraint of her space on the round dome, I gave myself the constraint of a six-inch square to explore how she and I might get creative together while confined in a sense.
What did you think the response would be compared to what it has been?
MEJ: Well, I thought maybe some friends and family might have fun seeing me get back into drawing this way. I never imagined making new connections, through Instagram, for example, with other illustrators, never thought about people actually wanting to follow the “Ceres Says …” posts. I never thought about The Times Argus getting in touch, so thanks.
What has been the most surprising reaction to the project?
MEJ: Well, I guess I really went into this as an exercise for myself, one that’s been humbling, fun, and self-educating for me all at once, and though I was sharing the panels on social media, and of course hoped they might entertain folks a bit while sheltering in place, sharing them was my way of staying accountable to myself, of keeping a regular appointment with Ceres at my little drawing table. I hadn’t thought about people feeling a connection to “Ceres Says …”, but some have shared how they do. One woman says she looks forward to seeing each next one, another friend has a “girl crush” on Ceres, one person commented that the series says, “Yes to the female figure in a place of strength.” Some feedback has asked about the panels becoming cards, or prints, or a book. I love it when an image really speaks to someone, gets them where they’re at, whether it’s an individual’s interests, like foraging for chanterelles, or all our bigger issues, like getting through this storm of a dark time or paying attention because Black Lives Matter. I also love it when people react with surprise, when they wonder how I came up with an idea. Because sometimes I have to wonder, too!
How do you feel it has changed/affected you as a person and as an artist?
MEJ: It’s reminded me of a part of myself I’ve known for a long time, like an old friend it feels so good to see again after getting out of touch, that kind of friend you just pick up with as if no time has passed. Drawing is an old friend. Playing is healthy, no matter your age. Being creative, using imagination, costs nothing but is incredibly rewarding.
It’s reminded me to be braver about putting things out there. I submitted a few “Ceres Says …” panels to the Highland Center for the Arts and was happy to have them on display in their online Pigment & Paper gallery. After that, I committed myself to entering Montpelier Alive’s tote-bag design contest, and I was totally psyched that my Ceres design won. It’s an image that never would have come about if I hadn’t started playing with the idea of Ceres doing things “on the dome” in the first place. So, I’ve learned about one step leading to another.
It’s reminded me that it’s OK to not do everything perfectly, that there’s a whole lot of imperfect on the road to perfecting any undertaking, and that sometimes the undertaking is the perfect thing to be doing, in and of itself.
It’s also reminded me how much I enjoy getting lost in the creative process and has confirmed, again for me, that working within set limitations can actually be freeing and lead me to places I couldn’t have imagined.
What are you hoping folks will take from this project?
MEJ: Maybe it can help people smile, reflect, be charmed, or even imagine something they’d like to explore for themselves, something they’ve never thought about doing, or something they’ve only thought about doing. Maybe folks will walk through Montpelier, look up, and wonder just what Ceres might be up to next.
