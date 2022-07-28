Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Partly cloudy early with thunderstorms becoming likely during the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 85F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.