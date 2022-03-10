Country music in the 1960s through the early 1980s was dominated by several iconic performing men and women. If you’ve followed this genre, even tangentially, you’ve likely heard the duet music of Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner, George Jones and Tammy Wynette, and Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn.
You may be less familiar with the singing of Teddy Thompson and Jenni Muldaur, scions of famous musical parents, but in their own right terrific singers. At 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 11 at the Barre Opera House, this duo and band bring their show “Teddy & Jenni Do Nashville: A Tribute to the Great Country Duets.” Don’t miss it.
Thompson, the son of British folk-rock royalty Richard and Linda Thompson, has been quietly building a substantial fan base since he left England in 1994 at age 18 to start his own career in America. Jenni Muldaur, daughter of Geoff and Maria Muldaur, each a well-known and well-respected member of the folk revival and Woodstock generation, has also built a career on her own as somewhat less a front of the bandstand performer.
Together, however, these two have found a perfect vehicle for their outstanding voices in interpretations of the great country duets that Parton/Wagoner, Jones/Wynette and Twitty/Lynn recorded during their Nashville heydays in the 1960s through 1980s.
On his website, Thompson spoke about his musical journey. He left London for the States at 18, settling in New York five years later.
“I took a summer vacation that never ended,” he says. “In retrospect, I was trying to reinvent myself. It was easier to leave it all behind, go somewhere new and declare myself an artist. And you can actually reinvent yourself in America; step off the plane, say ‘my name is Teddy Thompson, I’m a musician!’.”
“There’s a strong element of British folkie in me, it’s in the blood, and I heard the wonderful music of my parents around me as a young child,” says Thompson. “Then there was the 1950s American pop and country that I fell in love with, plus the ’80s pop music that was in the charts at the time.”
Muldaur, 11 years Thompson’s senior, was raised in Woodstock, New York, and grew up “marinated in music as the child of folk pioneers Geoff and Maria Muldaur,” according to her Web biography. Close influences include the Staple Singers, Linda Ronstadt and Bonnie Raitt, the Grateful Dead, and John Sebastian to name just a few. As well as recording solo albums, she has performed and recorded with Steely Dan, Ronnie Spector, David Byrne, Eric Clapton, Lou Reed and others.
Thompson and Muldaur have recorded two duo EPs which are available for streaming on Spotify. “Teddy & Jenni Do Porter & Dolly” and” Teddy and Jenni Do George & Tammy” are great examples of duet singing from this earlier period of country music. Of the Porter/Dolly recording, one reviewer wrote, “Here we revisit the safe haven of country weepies, the duets of Porter Wagoner and Dolly Parton.”
Parton and Wagoner recorded 13 collaborative duet records between 1967 and 1976. With a string of country hits to his name, the then styled Mr. Grand Ole Opry had a longstanding hit TV show, where he first introduced Parton to his viewers — her reception was tremendous and triggered a golden run of work together.
“Teddy & Jenni Do George & Tammy” is the second of the two EPs and again a strong duo performance recreating these iconic singers. Jones was one of country music’s biggest stars charting 160 singles in the country charts. Wynette was his wife between 1969 and 1975, and was already a star in her own right. The succession of joint album recordings they made continued after they parted, six released during the marriage and three after the divorce.
This is “a natural,” says producer and multi-instrumentalist David Mansfield, who helmed Thompson and Muldaur’s EP saluting Parton and Wagoner. “Both of them have such a deep musicological education because of their parents. They live and breathe music from this period, country as well as the blues, R&B, gospel and folk.”
What the audience at Friday’s concert will hear are two singers who deliver the goods, great songs, sung without the “sturm und drang” that was the behind-the-scenes tension of the original recordings.
