Cranberries are fall’s take on lemons. Though one is a berry and the other a citrus, I think the two are more alike than not when it comes to desserts. They both have a pleasant sourness that holds up well to sweetness. Many ripe fruits (excluding citrus, in general) are high in natural sugars, and it’s easy to find yourself with an overwhelmingly sweet fruit dessert.
I love lemon curd and lemon meringue pie. I also love cranberries. Naturally, cranberries work well in instances where we more commonly use lemons, such as in tarts. So when I first saw the idea of using cranberries to make curd, much like you make lemon curd, I was intrigued. But maybe not that intrigued, considering I’ve only just got around to making some of my own.
The nice thing about using cranberries for something like a curd is that they’re naturally high in pectin, which means they’ll set up well. Because of this, you don’t need quite so many eggs or thickeners as you do when making lemon curd. It also allows for a cleaner cranberry flavor to come through since you don’t have to muddle it up with stabilizing ingredients. On another note, with all of that pectin, cranberries make excellent jams and jellies.
I found myself adding white chocolate to this cranberry tart because it too is an underutilized ingredient, though a good one for the holiday season. Unlike dark or milk chocolate, I think white chocolate is a flavor that needs a strong compliment. I don’t care for it on its own, but in the case of this tart, where you create a white chocolate layer on top of the crust and then use it for decorating the top of the tart, I think it works. The subtle buttery and milky notes of the white chocolate complement the cranberry curd well.
When buying white chocolate, keep an eye out for the real deal. Many brands create products that look like white chocolate but lack the essential ingredient – cocoa butter. In the United States, white chocolate must contain at least twenty percent cocoa fat, and that’s why many product labels don’t explicitly call themselves such. If cocoa butter isn’t on the ingredient list, and the label doesn’t clearly say “white chocolate,” I won’t buy it.
Cranberry White Chocolate Tart
makes one 9-inch tart
for the crust:
3/4 cup flour
1/2 cup almond flour
2 tablespoons powdered sugar
1/8 teaspoon kosher salt
1 stick cold butter, cut into small pieces
1 large egg yolk
1 tablespoon ice water
for the filling:
12 ounces fresh or frozen cranberries
1 cup sugar
1/8 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 cup orange juice
1 tablespoon cornstarch
3 egg yolks
1 stick of butter, cut into pieces
2 ounces white chocolate
In a bowl, whisk together the flours, sugar, and salt. Add the butter and use your fingers to work it into the dry ingredients until it had a crumbly texture. Use a fork to mix in the egg yolk and water. The dough should start to come together. If dry, add a little more water. If too wet, add a little flour.
Dump the dough onto a floured surface and shape it into a ball. Press the dough into a greased 9-inch tart or springform pan with your fingers, being sure to spread it firmly and evenly across the pan and slightly up the sides. Put the pan in the freezer for 20 minutes for the crust to firm up before baking. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 425 degrees.
After 20 minutes, take the pan out of the freezer and use a fork to make pricks across the bottom of the dough. Cover the pan with a piece of foil and press down against the crust. Pour pie weights in a single layer on top of the foil, then put the pan in the oven to bake for 12 minutes. After 12 minutes, turn the oven down to 350 degrees and take the foil and pie weights off the crust. Bake another 12 minutes or until the crust is golden and just starting to brown around the edges.
Take the crust out of the oven and immediately add 4 ounces of the white chocolate. Let this sit for about 5 minutes, then use a small spatula to spread the white chocolate across the crust. Put the crust in the fridge to cool while you make the filling.
In a small pan, combine the cranberries, sugar, salt, and orange juice. Place the pan on the stove over medium-low heat and bring to a boil. Lower the heat and allow the cranberries to simmer for about 10 minutes. Either with an immersion blender, stand blender, or food processor, process the cranberries and liquid until smooth. Take a spoonful of the puree and whisk it into the egg yolks until combined. Add this back into the rest of the puree, along with the cornstarch, and puree once again until smooth.
Allow the filling to cool for about 30 minutes in the fridge. It should still be warm, so stir in the butter until melted and then puree one final time. Pour the cranberry filling into the tart crust. Put the tart in the fridge for a couple of hours or until it has firmed up a bit. Melt the remaining white chocolate and drizzle it over the top however you like. Serve.
