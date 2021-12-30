Shelf stocked!WILLIAMSTOWN — Horace Duke isn’t super talkative to start with, but the long-time resident who serves on the board of Williamstown Food Shelf, says a couple of super-sized donations left him flat out speechless last week.
Credit the student-run food drive at Williamstown Middle and High School that we wrote about even as it was wrapping up last week and a separate “stuff-a-truck” campaign sponsored by a local businessman for leaving Duke at a loss for words.
“I’m standing there as this food is being delivered, and I couldn’t think of what to say,” Duke confessed Wednesday. “It just kept coming in the door.”
The fact that Duke, who has always been more listener than talker, thought to pick up the phone and call his local newspaper tells you everything you need to know about how moved he was by donations delivered by the student group and Evan Shangraw.
“We’re really so grateful,” he said, noting the donations left the food shelf beyond fully stocked at a pivotal time.
Duke doesn’t expect any food from the Vermont Foodbank for the next couple of weeks, and thanks to the outpouring of generosity that won’t be a problem.
“Everyone was extremely generous this year,” he said. “We’ve overrun our storage.”
According to Duke, Shangraw delivered two huge loads of food in a ¾-ton pickup and the school food drive filled three SUVs.
“It was a lot of food,” he said. “A lot!”
The Williamstown Food Shelf is typically open on Saturdays, but will be closed on Christmas Day.
Duke said it will reopen on New Year’s Day, but if anyone needs assistance before then they can give him a call at 802-433-5453 and he’ll happily hook them up with some food.
Out with a bang?
MONTPELIER — The year 2021 will go out with a bang in Montpelier a week from Friday, as Montpelier Alive revives a once-popular tradition that didn’t lapse because of the pandemic.
For the first time in five years a year-ending fireworks display will light up the skies over the Capital City and, in a way, COVID-19 deserves some credit for the comeback.
So says Dan Groberg, executive director of Montpelier Alive.
“After a challenging year, we felt that our community needed a safe, family-friendly celebration,” says Groberg.
“We can’t wait to send 2021 off with a bang and look toward a healthy and prosperous 2022.”
Groberg won’t get any argument from Tim Heney, of Heney Realtors, which is helping underwrite next week’s fireworks display — the city’s first on New Year’s Eve since 2016.
“Looking back, 2021 began far too quietly as we all worked to understand the implications of COVID-19 on our lives and for our community,” says Heney, who is happy to help change that.
Our hope is to make New Year’s Eve 2021 a celebration for all who helped to navigate through the challenges and who made so much good happen in 2021,” he says. “We hope that you enjoy the fireworks and wish you a happy and healthy 2022.”
The fireworks will be visible throughout Montpelier, including from downtown and from the State House Lawn.
Just like the old days.
So, what happened?
In 2016 it was fireworks as usual to end the year, but when Groberg’s predecessor, Ashley Witzenberger, stepped down as executive director of Montpelier Alive in Nov. 2017 there was no one to pull together the year-ending festivities.
Originally thought to be a one-year blip it became the new normal even after Groberg was hired as Witzneberger’s replacement in 2018.
Happy anniversaries!
BARRE — A couple have already retired — one of them just last week — but 10 city employees marked milestones working for the city this year and were saluted for their longevity at City Hall on Tuesday night.
Though Donna McNally retired during the summer and wasn’t in council chambers to receive her $200 gift card, the avid golfer was the runaway leader in the clubhouse when it comes to consecutive years of service. McNally, as we noted at the time of her retirement, worked for the city for 40 years before the long-time payroll clerk called it a career.
Also missing Tuesday night was this year’s runner up. Debbie Seaver has worked for the city for 35 years and is still employed as the administrative assistant for the public works department. Her gift card is good for $150.
Three city employees marked their 30th anniversaries with the city this year, and one of them — Cpl. Jason Fleury — was at City Hall on Tuesday night. Barre’s veteran school resource officer, fresh off another successful Christmas for Kids campaign, received a standing ovation and a $100 gift card.
Sgt. Troy Kirkpatrick joined the police department the same year Fleury did and Gary Sheridan, who retired as a captain from the city’s fire department last week, was the other 30-year employee.
Russell Tucker, a foreman for the streets department, has worked for the city for 25 years and was on hand to collect a $50 gift card.
Community Service Officer Dee Machia will have to wait five years for her first gift card, but the woman who has been minding the meters in downtown Barre for 20 years was thanked for her service Tuesday night.
City Manager Steve Mackenzie noted there were three other milestone anniversaries this year all involving employees who have worked for the city for 10 years.
Mackenzie was one of them. The other two were firefighters Brian Farnahm and Zack Tillinghast — both lieutenants.
Help wanted!
WILLIAMSTOWN — The guardians of the past in Williamstown presently have an eye on the future, which is a flowery way of saying the Williamstown Historical Society has some ambitious plans and sure could use some help executing them.
Finding a replacement for outgoing treasurer Brenda Palin is on the society’s winter “to-do” list as is wrapping up the beam work needed to address what President Rama Schneider describes as the “sag in the bottom floor” of the one-time church (more on that in a moment) that has served as the longtime home of a seasonal museum.
As is customary, the museum is closed for the winter and Schneider says while the Barn Doctor readies to operate on the floor, the society’s members are eager to collect information for an updated Williamstown business directory and continue cultivating a relationship with the Paine Mountain School District.
Those projects and others now in the pipeline require people power and as longtime members, like Palin, prepare to pivot away, Schneider is hoping the next generation steps up.
“We can’t be a community organization without community participation,” he says, noting there is interest in expanding the museum’s hours, a need to review and revise its collection of artifacts and to hold more special events.
All require members willing to volunteer their time and pay dues that range from $10 for an individual to $100 for a benefactor.
Schneider, who was elected earlier this year, says the society could use more of both as it heads into the new year and he fine-tunes a proposal to form a committee that will be tasked with developing a long-term capital plan to ensure the museum building is maintained and improved in the future.
“Our building is a true town treasure,” he says.
Fun fact: The museum, which is next to the town offices on Main Street, was originally built as a Universalist Church on Construction Hill in 1836. It didn’t stay there long. The building was moved to its current location in 1852 and remained a church until 1929. From there the Odd Fellows took over — constructing the second floor of a building that has been the decades-long home of the historical society’s museum.
Those interested in being part of the historical society’s future can inquire about membership by mail: Williamstown Historical Society, P.O. Box 338, Williamstown, VT 05672; or by email: WVTHistoricalSociety@gmail.com. They can also call Schneider (802-433-5441) or his predecessor, Becky Watson (802-433-5565) for more information.
Be seated
BARRE — The Barre Unified School Board is suddenly back to full strength after city councilors filled the short-lived vacancy created by the recent resignation of Abigayle Smith.
The council’s vote was unanimous, even if the School Board’s recommendation wasn’t, and Giuliano Cecchinelli II can now be seated … again.
Cecchinelli, who has 12 years of school board service in Barre, is returning to the board after opting not to run for reelection in March.
One of three applicants interviewed by the School Board last week, Cecchinelli said his decision to step down was driven by what he considered a “flawed” superintendent search, that resulted in the hiring for the wrong candidate — David Wells.
Wells abruptly resigned earlier this year and Ceccinelli served on the search committee that selected Interim Superintendent Chris Hennessey as the only finalist for the job. Hennessey will be interviewed by a board that will include Cecchinelli next month.
Cecchinelli’s appointment runs through Town Meeting Day in March when voters will elect someone to fill the seat.
