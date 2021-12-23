It’s lit!
BARRE — The “Light Up the Library” campaign we wrote about a few weeks ago is no longer coming soon — Aldrich Public Library is now officially lit.
If you haven’t visited the library lately you should, if only to check out the first annual indoor display Alan Kessler and his daughter, Agatha, thought would be a neat idea.
It is.
While there is plenty of room to grow the fun fundraisers next year, folks at the library are pretty pleased with the diverse display that includes everything from trees and wreaths to a mini fridge and a charcuterie basket.
We don’t know the story behind the mini fridge, but we do know the basket filled with meats, cheeses and other goodies was donated by A&R Market and, like all of the displays, is in the process of being raffled off.
That includes a mini tree decorated with gift cards by the Barre Partnership, a tree covered with coffee and cat items courtesy of the Kitty Corner Café and a tree designed by Boy Scouts in Troop 717 sporting plenty of packages of the popcorn they sell.
Wait, there’s more!
The display includes two lovely wreaths — an “antique-looking one” donated by Forget Me Not Flowers and another called “Oh Willow Tree” made by the folks at Richard J. Wobby Jewelers.
Members of one of the Barre Youth Sports Association’s soccer teams donated a soccer-themed tree to the fundraiser sponsored by the Friends of the Aldrich Public Library and the “Friends” created an old-fashioned tree of their own in memory of long-time library booster Christine Litchfield. Litchfield was a “Friend” to the end (the past president of the organization died in September) and the memorial tree is fittingly made of books and includes raffle tickets for a future raffle.
The current raffle ends with a Saturday afternoon drawing and folks who visit the library between now and then are encouraged to buy some tickets (they’re $1 apiece, or six for $5) and place them in the canister to the display (or displays) they’d like to be able to take home on Monday.
Proceeds from the raffle will help underwrite programs at the library which, thanks to participants in this year’s fundraiser and some special attention from the Granite Center Garden Club, is particularly well-decorated this year.
‘Devils may care?’
WILLIAMSTOWN — If you’re looking for evidence Devils may care we offer the Williamstown Blue Devil League as Exhibit A.
Seems the group, which includes a handful of middle-schoolers, can claim all the credit for recently organizing a holiday food drive that ends Friday, but is already a success.
Thanks to the contributions from fellow Blue Devils (the whole school pitched in), we’re told the drive had already over 500 pounds of perishable food items heading into its final days.
That’s a lot of food!
After the drive ends Friday the Williamstown Food Shelf will receive a sizable donation that, among other things, proves Devils do care (at least the blue ones from Williamstown).
In the running
BARRE — Two former school board members and a man who has sought to serve before are in the running to fill the vacancy created by Abigayle Smith’s recent resignation.
The field includes Giuliano Cecchinelli II, Michael Deering II and William Toborg.
Cecchinelli, stepped down from the board earlier this year and formerly served on the Barre City School Board and the Spaulding High School Board prior to a state-imposed merger.
Deering was a member of the city’s school board at the time of the merger and opted not to run for the unified board.
Toborg ran for the seat he now hopes to fill in March, but lost that race to Smith.
Smith’s resignation leaves a Barre vacancy on the board that will be filled until Town Meeting Day.
The Barre Unified School Board will interview the candidates tonight and make a recommendation to the City Council, which is expected to make an appointment at its meeting next Tuesday.
This just in ...
NORTHFIELD — Norwich University’s Design + Build Collaborative earned an Honor Award from the Vermont chapter of the American Institute of Architects for a project to design and build LIFT — a pair of tiny homes for vulnerable populations now located on Brook Street in Barre.
One of 37 entries in the “Small Projects” category the project involved the two new, custom-designed, energy-efficient small homes (approximately 360 square feet each) that now occupy the lot where a blighted apartment building once stood.
Judges liked the collaborative project that involved students from Norwich working with Downstreet Housing and Community Development and Washington County Mental Health Services to create sustainable homes for vulnerable residents.
“The story is just really compelling,” one judge said. “And to me, it’s just sort of a manifestation of how I think architectural education should work, where you have a group of students that are looking at something that’s very mission-driven and then figuring out how to apply architectural knowledge to help solve a larger community and societal problem.”
“Just thinking about what these students accomplished, I really feel like this is worthy of pretty high recognition,” another said.
The first of the two LIFT houses was sited and occupied in January 2020 and the second was completed later that year. Grant support from the TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, and the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board enabled the creation of both LIFT Houses. Former Barre Mayor Thomas Lauzon and his wife, Karen, donated the land.
Have an item for Talk of the Town? Email it to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put Talk of the Town in the subject line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.