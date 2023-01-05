Peter Shen was hiking on a narrow trail by Calero Reservoir in San Jose, California, when he spied a female western grebe with two chicks on her back. With her dramatic cap of spiky black feathers, saffron yellow beak and bright red eyes, the mother cut an elegant figure. The babies were secure in their perch. Grebe chicks leave their floating nests and climb on a parent’s back within minutes of hatching.
Shen pulled out his camera. Lying on the ground at water’s edge, he was at eye level with the family when the grebe’s mate arrived, delivering a little silver fish. As the mom held it in her long slender beak, the chicks leaped into a lunchtime tug of war, pulling the fish back and forth between them.
Shen captured the moment. From the down on the chicks’ heads and tiny scales on the tiny fish to reflections on the water’s surface, his photograph takes viewers up close to this moment in nature. It earned him the Audubon Society’s 2022 Amateur Photographer Award.
The western grebes and 11 other spectacular bird photographs and videos will be in Montpelier from Thursday, Jan. 5, to Wednesday, Jan. 18, as Audubon Vermont hosts the 2022 National Audubon Society’s Photography Awards Traveling Exhibition at the T.W. Wood Gallery. An opening reception will be held 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6.
The show features award winners and honorable mentions from Audubon’s 13th competition.
The award-winning images and videos were chosen last summer from nearly 10,000 entries from over 2,400 photographers. Entries came from all 50 states and seven Canadian provinces. Winners were selected by panels of expert judges whose criteria focused on technical quality, originality and artistic merit. The show is traveling to 19 states.
“Birds are in everyone’s lives,” said Kate Ruddle, office administrator at the T.W. Wood Gallery, noting that this avian exhibition is especially welcome in winter when so many of our Vermont birds have migrated.
“The photos are so beautiful and unique. Some capture a bird in an unusual circumstance, some are very exotic, others are a moment in somebody’s back yard. I love that range and how they are all unexpected. I like the different categories and that the photographers are both professional and amateur,” said Ruddle.
These large format photographs, 30 inches by 40 inches, bring viewers close — so close you see the individual barbs of feathers — to birds in nature, leading their lives. In the “Story Behind the Shot” for each one, viewers can read about the process, patience and expertise that the photographers bring to their subjects.
In Jack Zhi’s Grand Prize-winning image, a father white-tailed kite teaches survival skills to one of his fledglings. Amateur photographer Zhi studied kite behavior for three years before he photographed this spectacular moment in the sky.
The father bird holds a vole in his talons as he flies, wings out-stretched and tail feathers fanned. As the vole dangles, the adolescent student maneuvers for an airborne grab of the treat. At the risk of anthropomorphizing, the father’s face is absolutely darling as the student approaches success.
Jayden Preussner won the Youth Award with a delightful moment with black-bellied whistling-ducks in Indian River County, Florida. As Jayden and a friend watched, one duck ducked into a hollow in a palm tree. Its mate twisted nearly upside down to peer into the chasm.
The exhibition includes two new categories: The Female Bird Prize and Video Prize. The Female Bird Prize highlights female birds, who have been underrepresented in bird photography in the face of male birds’ often showier plumage. The Video Prize recognizes the dynamic movement and behavior of birds.
Amateur photographer Alan Krakauer waited in a blind in Fremont County, Wyoming, in snowy predawn hours to see the greater sage-grouse in early morning light. He was in the right place and time as a female grouse with the exquisite intricate plumage of the breed, paused near him amidst snow dusted sagebrush.
The National Audubon Society’s 2023 photography contest opens on Jan. 11, with submissions accepted to March 1. Entries by amateur and professional photographers are welcomed. A youth category is open to participants 13 to 17 years old.
At the T.W. Wood, Ruddle noted that a previous exhibition of the Audubon Photography Awards Contest shown there inspired her and she encourages others to give it a try.
“Trying it made me realize how difficult it is. I try to take a picture of a bird and they move, or my lens is too far away, and the bird is tiny. It’s fun to try and see what’s involved even if you don’t send anything in,” Ruddle said.
