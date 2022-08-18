Weston Theater is bringing the quintessential Southern comedy “Steel Magnolias” into the 21st century.
“Half of our cast is African American and half of our cast is white,” explains Sarah Elizabeth Wansley, who is the play’s director.
“I do think it is truthful to small towns in the South. And it has become a play about interracial friendships, which I think is really beautiful.”
Weston Theater Company will present “Steel Magnolias” by Robert Harling Aug. 19-Sept. 4 at the historic Weston Playhouse in Weston.
Set in a fictional Louisiana community, “Steel Magnolias” opens at Truvy’s in-home beauty salon where a group of women gather and gossip — and initially prepare for Shelby’s wedding to her fiancé Jackson.
But first they meet Annelle, Truvy’s new assistant-in-training, something of a lost soul and a mystery. Interpersonal battles keep the atmosphere churning, like those between the widow Clairee and the curmudgeon Oiser, both wealthy with nothing better to do. But the major conflict is between Shelby and her mother M’Lynn about Shelby’s Type 1 diabetes and her decision to have a child — which could endanger her health.
Yet, throughout, they find the humor in their situations — as does the audience.
“Steel Magnolias,” perhaps better known for the 1989 film adaptation starring Julia Roberts as Shelby, is based on a family experience of the playwright. Harling’s sister died of diabetic complications after the birth of his namesake nephew and the failure of a family-donated kidney. At the suggestion of a writer friend, Harling wrote the initial story to give to his nephew, but it morphed into a play that eventually opened off-Broadway in March 1987, moving to Broadway in June.
Although a perennial favorite of community theater, “Steel Magnolias” is really a good play.
“We’re learning that in rehearsal too,” Wansley said. “Even the details Robert gives you in terms of who should be doing whose hair when, (makes) you realize he really thought this through. Like which character needs to be the focal point for a certain joke to land, and which character has some time off to get their hair done, it’s very well crafted.”
And the characters aren’t in any way caricatures or types, and the Weston production is taking it one step further.
“Something that we’re exploring in this production trying to make it more an ensemble story,” Wansley said. “It is an ensemble story, but instead of just focusing in on just the M’Lynn and Shelby mother-daughter relationship, we’re actually really interested in the character of Annelle.
“Really I think the beginning of the play is she is new to the community and she knows no one — and she’s gotten out of this really traumatic relationship,” Wansley said. “She has no one, she has no money, she has no place to live, and the other women in the community welcome her in.
“I love also, at the very end of the play, one of the final lines is that Annelle finally tells a joke,” Wansley said. “I always look for how does a playwright start and how do they end. So I think it’s really interesting to follow Annelle’s journey.”
This production will also follow Annelle’s journey in the transitions. “Nyla Sostre (Annelle) is a fantastic singer-songwriter and is giving us little musical interludes as we have some private moments with Annelle throughout,” Wansley said.
“Steel Magnolias” defies definition but is often called a “comedy-drama.”
“It’s very funny, but there’s a lot of heart,” Wansley said. “I love it when Truvy says laughter through tears is her favorite emotion. That has always stuck out to me what this play is, that the play is about a community of women and the way that their friendship and their humor get them through tough times.
“I think that’s really special to see on stage because there aren’t a lot of plays about funny women.”
