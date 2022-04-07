“Delightful Pairings” is the apt title of the spring program of the Solaris Vocal Ensemble, now in its eighth year, which will be heard in Waterbury, St. Albans and Burlington next weekend.
“What I love is performing a piece of the classical repertoire, something of the big canon, and connecting it with something unexpected,” explained Dawn Willis, D.Mus., Solaris’ founder and director.
Illustrative is the premiere by James Stewart, VPR Classical host and Solaris member, for mixed voices, cello and piano. “The Brain Is Wider than the Sky” is based on the Emily Dickinson poem.
“It is kind of magical,” Willis said. “It has this heartbeat energy that feels like a spinning idea, and has these most amazing chord progressions. And it has such a meaningful connection with that poem — how the brain is wider than the sky, deeper than the sea. In the last portion, it talks about our mind being our connection to God.”
Willis paired it this with “Hymne au Soleil (Hymn to the Sun)” by the short-lived French composer Lili Boulanger (1893-1918), who is enjoying something of a revival.
“It has a lot of the same surprising chord progressions, which just pop out at the end of phrases and all,” Willis said. “She was brilliant. She was the first female to win the (world’s most prestigious composition award) Prix de Rome, and she wrote this piece in 1912 and won the Prix de Rome the next year. She was 18 or 19 years old — so young and so brilliant.”
“It’s so exciting to pair those two pieces,” Willis said.
Capital City Concerts will present the Solaris Vocal Ensemble in “Delightful Pairings” at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Waterbury United Church. The program will also be performed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in St. Albans, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at College Street Congregational Church in Burlington.
Flutist Karen Kevra, artistic director will join Solaris in three works, as well as performing solo music for flute by Claude Debussy, Carl Nielsen and Edgar Varese.
Solaris, a mixed-voice chamber ensemble, 20-24 voices, was formed by Willis in 2013.
“I was particularly excited to be able to do some of this more challenging repertoire with a mixed ensemble,” she said.
“Delightful Pairings” opens with “Vivat Musica” by contemporary Czech Republic composer Jirí Laburda, which was the title track of Solaris’ first CD.
“I paired it with Robert De Cormier’s ‘Let Me Fly,’ because I really wanted to connect that freedom, joy, music that frees us,” Willis said. “We are celebrating our connection with Robert De Cormier this year.”
“O Schöne Nacht (O Lovely Night), Op. 92, No. 1 by Johannes Brahms is paired with Samuel Barber’s “Sure on This Shining Night.”
“Of course, we love the Barber, it’s magical, and the Brahms is to die for,” Willis said.
Kevra will open the second half with Debussy’s famed “Syrinx,” and other solo works.
“We have two amazing spirituals, ‘Give Me Jesus’ in a setting by L.L. Fleming, just so powerful and deeply touching,” Willis said. “And we follow that with Moses Hogan’s ‘Deep River,’ also just majestic and powerful and moving. I just love those two wonderful spirituals.”
Solaris’ conducting intern A.J. Banach, a choral director from Enosberg, will direct “Love Walked In,” an arrangement of the Ira and George Gershwin tune.
“And we’re going to wrap up with two pieces with Karen joining us, the stunning John Rutter setting of ‘Skylark,’ a jazzy tune by Hoagy Carmichael,” Willis said. “And we’re going to end with the Spanish tune, ‘El Grillo’ — just a fun little song for spring.”
Choosing a program for this difficult time, with COVID-19 still hobbling our lives, and the war in Ukraine raging, was a bit of a challenge.
“It’s a joyful program where we are all needing to celebrate spring in Vermont, and better times ahead,” Willis said. “Solaris has been called a hidden gem — we don’t want it to be hidden anymore.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.