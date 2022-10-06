When musical theater giant Stephen Sondheim died last November, it set off a flurry of tribute performances by theater companies around the world. “Side by Side by Sondheim,” the 1970s revue compiling songs by the lyricist-composer, is proving among the most popular.
But when Lost Nation Theater presents “Side by Side by Sondheim,” Oct. 6-23 at City Hall Arts Center at Montpelier City Hall Arts Center, it will be a lot more than a revue.
“Our production is fully staged,” explains Tim Tavcar, who is co-directing with Producing Artistic Director Kathleen Keenan.
“Each one of these pieces could stand alone, and that’s how they’re usually done,” Tavcar said. “You can just sit on stools and sing, and they’ll be successful because the music and lyrics are what they are. But when you get the opportunity to stage them, and do very fun and creative things with that, it is incredibly fulfilling.”
And, importantly, the production will be Lost Nation’s own.
“I just love the process, trying things and saying oh, well, let’s try that and let’s try that, and finally it just suddenly clicks,” Tavcar said. “It’s been a very collaborative process — and all the better for everyone having contributed to it.”
Sondheim (1930-2021) began his career as a lyricist for works like “West Side Story” (1957) and “Gypsy” (1959). He began composing the score as well, resulting in “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” (1962), “Company” (1970), “Follies” (1971), “A Little Night Music” (1973), “Sweeney Todd” (1979), “Merrily We Roll Along” (1981), “Sunday in the Park with George” (1984) and “Into the Woods” (1987). Sondheim’s string of Broadway hits earned him eight Tony Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Tony in 2008, an Academy Award, a Laurence Olivier Award, a Pulitzer Prize, a Kennedy Center Honor and a Presidential Medal of Freedom.
“Side by Side by Sondheim” premiered in London in 1976, moving to Broadway in 1977. Although Sondheim was not involved in its creation, he saw it and approved. The revue features some 50 songs ranging from “West Side Story” to 1976’s “Seven-Percent Solution.”
The Lost Nation production takes most of its creative team and cast from its 2019 production of the Kander and Ebb musical “Cabaret,” including direction by Tavcar and choreography by Taryn Noelle. Featured performers are Alexa Kartschoke, Keenan, Noelle and William Pelton. Samuel J. Biondolillo is designing lighting, while Founding Artistic Director Kim Bent has designed the set.
“Getting to work on a Sondheim piece is such a gift,” Noelle said. “His depth, complexity of relationships, humor and humanity paired with the rich modes, modalities and themes in his tunes, places him in a stratospheric category all his own. I am elated to work with this group of artists, whom I greatly admire, to tell very real, funny, touching stories through the genius of Mr. Sondheim’s music and lyrics.
“Plus, I get to put my own stamp of dance on many of them,” Noelle said.
“There’s a narration that goes through it that I’ve tweaked quite a bit,” Tavcar said. “There are three principal characters who do virtually everything, and Kathleen and I come in periodically to add to that when more voices are required.”
For staging, Tavcar looks to lessons learned from the great opera star Maria Callas, equally renowned as an actress.
“When asked how she came to be such a good actress, she said, whenever you want to make a gesture or walk somewhere on the stage, all you have to do is listen to the music because the composer has already seen to that.
“Sondheim does the same thing,” Tavcar said. “The movement is informed greatly by his music. He does that very well. I think that’s another reason that makes his musical presence so strong in the Broadway canon.”
Timothy Guiles, the production’s musical director and pianist, also finds himself greatly affected by Sondheim’s unique skills.
“Stephen Sondheim was a giant in the world of musical theater,” he said. “I have always thrilled at the opportunity to do one of his shows. I was lucky to be able to work on his ‘Sweeney Todd’ — a show that speaks on so many levels (man consuming man — the destructiveness of revenge) — and the ending never stopped shocking me, even on closing night.
“That kind of craft makes me glad to be honoring Sondheim with this musical tribute.”
