Imagine that The Supremes, The Four Tops, The Temptations, Smokey Robinson and Marvin Gaye took the stage at the Barre Opera House for a concert. These and several other performers from the height of Motown’s most popular musical decade may not be coming to Barre in person, but a show that highlights these very popular entertainers and their hit songs is on its way.
“Shadows of the ’60s,” performing the music of Motown supergroups takes the stage at the Barre Opera House at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4. This Celebration Series concert recreates the sound of a bygone era by a band and singers who are some of the best at reliving the excitement of this time.
The band’s show is a highly interactive and visually stunning production, following the Motown hit machine of the 1960s and 1970s. While the performers may not be household names, they are top industry musicians and singers. Their costumes, exquisitely designed for this production, show off their Motown cred, as does their dazzling choreography.
Each singer and musician in this production, according to the show’s website, was chosen because they embody the spirit, style and excitement of the original artists in concert. Attending their concert will give you the raw “front row” experience of attending a live Motown concert circa 1964.
The Motown sound began in 1959, when an aspiring songwriter and record producer named Berry Gordy Jr. borrowed $800 to start his own record label in Detroit. This proved to be a very good investment. Within a year, the Motown label had its first million-selling record, with the Miracles’ “Shop Around.” By 1969, the label would place dozens of records in the Billboard Top 10 as it reshaped the sound of pop music for a generation.
After defining “the sound of young America” with the mid-1960s pop elegance of Mary Wells, The Miracles, Marvin Gaye and The Temptations, and the girl-group glory of The Supremes, The Marvelettes and Martha and the Vandellas, the label’s two most visionary artists, Gaye and Stevie Wonder pushed against Gordy’s dictatorial rule to create adventurous, socially conscious landmark 1970s albums like “What’s Going On” and “Innervisions,” which expanded Motown’s scope while staying true to its core hit making values.
If you are not quite familiar with the Motown sound, here’s a refresher: Motown specialized in a type of soul music. Crafted with an ear towards pop appeal, the Motown Sound typically used tambourines to accent the back beat, prominent and often melodic electric bass-guitar lines, distinctive melodic and chord structures, and a call-and-response singing style that originated in gospel music.
In 1971, Jon Landau wrote in Rolling Stone magazine that the sound consisted of songs with simple structures but sophisticated melodies, along with a four-beat drum pattern, regular use of horns and strings, and “a trebly style of mixing that relied heavily on electronic limiting and equalizing (boosting the high range frequencies) to give the overall product a distinctive sound, particularly effective for broadcast over AM radio.” Pop production techniques such as the use of orchestral string sections, charted horn sections and carefully arranged background vocals were also used.
Many of Motown’s best-known songs, including all the early hits for The Supremes, were written by the songwriting trio of Holland-Dozier-Holland.
The evening of songs and Motown hits in the “Shadows of the ’60s” show reaches a crescendo with a powerful grand finale featuring the music of Motown’s Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, The Marvelettes, Junior Walker & the Allstars, Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight and the Pips, The Contours and others.
The show was created by Dave Revels. In the mid- to late-1980s he was a member of the Hall of Fame group, The Drifters, which featured two original members, Charlie Thomas and Elsbeary Hobbs. Revels has toured worldwide and is the lead singer and record arranger/producer for internationally acclaimed a cappella group The Persuasions.
“Shadows of the ’60s” has received a lot of good press for its performances: “... absolutely amazing performance to an overflow audience that could not stay in their seats,” wrote one reviewer. “It was like a Broadway show ... everyone was ‘on’ and engaged every moment while on stage ... the vocals were spot on... The band was in the pocket (literally) all night ... the wardrobe glittering yet tasteful,” wrote another reviewer.
“‘Shadows of the ’60s’ (is) a group of the most talented individuals we recently had the pleasure to work with. Truly the complete package. Two hours of non-stop musical hit after hit! ... they provided an all-around great and most memorable musical tribute of the Motown era hit makers. The dance floor was packed and energized with audience participation,” wrote a concert promoter.
