RANDOLPH — Sometimes the news is so good, it makes you cry. That’s what happened to Nisachon “Rung” Morgan and her husband, Steve, on June 13 in Chicago when Rung was named best chef in New England by the James Beard Foundation.
The Morgans run Saap Northern Thai Cuisine restaurant in Randolph.
Rung beat out three well-known chefs from restaurants in Portland, Maine, and one chef from Boston, to win what is considered an Oscar for chefs.
“I want to thank everyone who has supported us since we opened,” Rung said. She was surprised and honored to win.
Steve Morgan agreed. “We were surprised to make the semifinals, let alone win,” he said.
“One thing we didn’t say at the awards ceremony, that we should have said, was to thank all of our staff for their hard work, and all the guests who come to our restaurant,” Steve morgan said.
“I thank all of them,” Rung said.
Success has been overwhelming and sometimes stressful, Steve said. “The phone never stops ringing.”
The media coverage also hasn’t stopped, at least not yet. The Morgans have been mentioned in USA Today, featured in several Vermont and New Hampshire newspapers, been on public radio’s “All Things Considered,” featured in the Boston Globe and on numerous television news programs from across the Northeast.
Before the award, Saap was a successful restaurant. Now, business is nonstop, full house, every day for both lunch and dinner.
“Due to the increase in reservations after Rung won the award, all dining is now available by reservations only, and we no longer offer take-out. We had no choice. We were turning people away,” Steve Morgan said.
Saap may drop the reservations-only requirement depending on what happens over the next few months.
With a line of people waiting for the doors to open for lunch, at the time of this interview, dropping the reservation-only rule isn’t likely to change anytime soon.
Rung has received congratulations from friends, family, foodies and notables, including Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and Congressman Peter Welch.
Due to the increase in business, Saap has revised its menu, changed its webpage, hired new staff and plans to offer online reservations, something that was not needed before the Beard nomination and win.
“We are managing but it’s been a bit overwhelming,” Steve Morgan said.
Rung grew up in a farming village in Thailand and worked at restaurants in Bangkok before she met Steve online. They married in 2010. Her speciality is food based on her home town in the Isaan (northeastern) region of Thailand.
Rung and Steve, a former New England Culinary Institute instructor, opened Saap in 2014. It shares a historic Victorian house at 50 Randolph Ave. with the White River Craft Center.
According to the James Beard Foundation’s website, Rung is the first Vermont chef to win and only the second Vermont restaurant to win. The other James Beard award to a Vermont restaurant went to Al’s French Fries in South Burlington, which earned the American Classics award in 2010.
The James Beard Foundation is a New York City-based national nonprofit culinary arts organization named in honor of James Beard, a prolific food writer, teacher and cookbook author.
