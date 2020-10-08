When it opened in Montpelier in 1884, the three-level building that was located between today’s City Hall and the Rite Aid pharmacy was called “The Golden Fleece.” It was named for a grand opera house in Paris, at one time considered to be a model of elegance. In honor of its name, a stuffed ram was, for a few years, displayed over the entrance. Perry Merrill noted in his history of Montpelier: “A big life-sized ram stood on a platform in front of the building. The ram or golden fleece from it golden color was disposed of in the city dump about 1936 after having rested in a building owned by Norman George on Barre Street.”
In the 1960s we called it “The Rec Hall,” and it was where Montpelier teenagers played basketball after school. They sometimes attended evening record hops there in a room on the upper floor and, on Saturday, the main hall was equipped for roller skating. Surprisingly, The Golden Fleece was built, those many years before, with that in mind.
The large, brick structure was 50 feet wide and 150 feet deep and it was first situated directly on Main Street, next to Haymarket Square, a public farmers’ market owned by the city. In 1895, the Golden Fleece was moved back from the street more than 100 feet. The lower, semi-subterranean level held a print shop, the Union Card Company – later Capital City Press.
At the dedication of the Golden Fleece in November 1884, a reporter for the Argus noted 36 gas jets with globes for illumination. Montpelier had had a plant generating gas for lighting since the 1850s. In a few years incandescent lights would supplant the gas fueled fixtures.
The main floor was designed to accommodate America’s first great indoor sport, Roller Polo. The popularity of this hockey-like sport, and skating in general, was the result of technological advancements in skating equipment. In 1880 the first mass-produced skates were made in Indiana, lending them a uniformity and standardization that was essential to the popularity of skating. A few years later, ball bearing wheels were introduced, and this innovation revolutionized roller skating in America. These new skates facilitated maximum speed with minimum effort and further enabled roller sports. The epicenter for Roller Polo was Indiana, probably because the skate-making factories got their start in the Hoosier state. But the sport became immediately popular in the northeast. There were several teams in Vermont, and the Montpelier team, named for the hall in which they played, was among the very best.
Roller Polo was similar to hockey. The official regulations prescribed a rink that was 80 by 40 feet and the teams of five players were made up of two wingmen (called rushers), one center, one defenseman (called a halfback), and a goal tender. Instead of a disk-like puck, the players vied for a hard, red rubber ball and attempted to hit it into a hockey-like goal using curved wooden sticks they called canes. The teams played three 12-minute periods.
Karin Kramer in the Anderson, Indiana Herald noted: ”Players wore wool jersey shirts and leggings in the team colors; their only protection was padded shin guards. Only the goalie wore a mask and thigh and chest padding. They wore the same skates that recreational skaters used, metal ‘sandals’ with straps and four wooden wheels. The game was fast and rough. Wild balls caused injuries, and hotheaded players often engaged in fights. Referees enforced rules, but rarely ended games for violence. Newspapers often protested about ‘rowdyism’ during play.”
Montpelier’s team, “The Golden Fleece,” held a fierce rivalry with the Burlington Pioneers. The first roller polo contest ever in Montpelier was at 2 p.m. on New Year’s Day 1885 at the new Montpelier roller rink.
An account was published in the Watchman: ”The attendance at the Golden Fleece was unusually large and much interest was manifested in the match games of polo which were played in the afternoon and evening. The Burlington boys arrived on the morning mail train and their appearance justified the general impression that they would easily win a double victory over their Montpelier opponents. The Pioneers boasted of their abilities as a club and of the short work they would make of the Golden Fleece club.”
Despite losing the afternoon game to the Pioneers, the Montpelier team showed “great pluck and carefully noted the tricks of their rivals.” They found victory in the evening contest.
”The home team, after a long and exciting game, won the honors by excellent work in the last inning. The applause which greeted their victory was loud and long-continued. The Pioneers met their defeat with smiles and admiration for the winners, for whom they gave three mighty cheers.”
For towns in New England, there were few opportunities for recreation during the long, dark winter. It would be almost another decade before John Naismith would nail peach baskets to the railing of the gymnasium balcony at the YMCA in Springfield, Massachusetts, thus creating the game of basketball. The chance to skate or watch others skate in a competitive sport became instantly popular and, with the Golden Fleece, Montpelier was in the forefront of civic recreation. The gallery (balcony) at the Golden Fleece allowed seating for 700 spectators and as town polo teams vied for bragging rights in the new competition, large crowds thronged the new roller rink. At the dedication in late October, The Argus reported: ”It is intended primarily for roller skating, but can and will be used for any and all legitimate amusements, such as dancing, bicycling, holding conventions, fairs and, in fact, for any purpose where room is desired.”
As if to underscore the versatility of the facility, proprietors Dan Guptil and L. Bart Cross’s opening celebration featured performances by “fancy bicyclist” Sam Sparhawk “who will show what perfection he has reached in the control of his silent steed.” Additionally, a demonstration was provided by Ethel Grant, “the most charming and graceful lady skater in the world, whose movements on roller skates have charmed thousands throughout New England.”
The Golden Fleece soon began to be used for other functions, especially since the city’s other venue, Capital Hall, on State Street had fallen into disrepair and had been condemned. The roller-skating rink was a popular setting for band concerts, speeches, and the Governor’s biennial inaugural ball.
The Montpelier Daily Journal declared: ”The value to this city of the magnificent hall of the Golden Fleece needs no enforcement. It is peculiarly adapted to the holding of city meetings. Its advantage, at the Capital of the State, for political conventions, legislative reunions, meetings of associations, like that of the dairymen of the state, or any other purpose requiring large space or seating capacity, have been frequently tested. The hall’s acoustic properties are perfect. It is the universal remark of speakers, ‘That it is the easiest place for speaking I was ever in.’”
In fact, the building was seriously considered for the new Montpelier City Hall, but, rejected in favor building a new structure. Because of its location and footprint, the Golden Fleece property was essential to siting Montpelier’s new municipal building on Main Street and the city purchased the land and building for $22,500. The city council also acquired the Lester Greene property behind Haymarket Square and hired an architect to prepare plans for a building to house city government. Provisions for a large auditorium were also included in the building program for City Hall.
By the 1890s the roller rink became the official armory for Company H of the Vermont National Guard until a new facility was constructed on Barre Street in 1931. By then, the facility was no longer called the Golden Fleece, and became known as Community Hall. It played an increasingly important role in Montpelier recreation programs and hosted high school basketball games until 1952, when they were moved to City Hall. In 1958, a new high school with a gymnasium was dedicated. This allowed Community Hall to became an even more-important center for youth activities.
Despite a pronounced warp in the floor, it continued to be used for a variety of athletic activities. Many Montpelierites recall the hazard of large cast-iron radiators lining the walls that could deflect an errant ball or skater. Others recall lessons in riflery, archery and tennis, as well as theatrical and cinematic productions.
By the 1970s Montpelier’s need for downtown parking mandated the demolition of the old roller rink. The recreational needs of the city were now met by the former armory on Barre Street and the large auditorium on the top floor of City Hall. At the annual March meeting the voters approved $25,000 for razing the old structure. By Feb. 4, 1972, it was gone.
Paul Heller is a writer and historian from Barre.
