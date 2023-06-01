Four years after taking home a Tony Award for Best Orchestrations for his work on the Tony-winning Broadway hit “Hadestown,” the singular Lincoln-based musician and composer Michael Chorney is back in the musical mix with a new band and two new albums.
Freeway Clyde, which the self-taught musician formed in 2020 to create “instrumental psych-rock film scores for non-existent movies,” is a genre-blurring seven-piece ensemble that released its debut album, “Sunflower,” in February.
Chorney’s Freeway Clyde compositions also inspired a duets album with Brooklyn-based violinist Dana Lyn, “The Melodia of Freeway Clyde,” which was released last week.
'Sunflower'
Freeway Clyde, a self-described psychedelic jazz-rock collective, features a noteworthy cast of some of the area’s most intriguing musicians: Jeremy Fredrick (drums), Taylor Haskins (EVI, trumpet), Will Andrews (trumpet, samples, synthesizer), Matt LaRocca (viola), Zack DuPont (electric guitar) and Pat Ormiston (electric bass).
All prove to be simpatico to Chorney’s distinctive electric guitar work and compelling compositions, which were developed collaboratively by the band during a series of live performances at Burlington’s Radio Bean.
Following the Radio Bean residency, Freeway Clyde convened to Tank Recording Studio in Burlington for a series of Sunday recording sessions. Recorded, engineered and mastered at Tank by the masterful Ben Collette, “Sunflower” was recorded live with no overdubs and no headphones.
A six-song set that clocks in at over 40 minutes, “Sunflower” aptly captures the live magic that Freeway Clyde developed at Radio Bean. Delivering adventurous instrumentals served up with lyrical melodies and emotional heft, the album takes listeners on a spellbinding and cinematic escapade of sonic alchemy in the highest order.
The breezy and sultry “Ephrata” kicks off the proceedings in style, seamlessly blending folk and jazz on one of the album’s most accessible tracks. The location-themed compositions continue on “Wyoming,” a subdued gem of a tune that’s as expansive as the Western skyline.
“New York,” which adds trombonist Brian Drye to the mix, takes things up a notch, riding a propulsive groove and rich musicianship to great effect. Ditto the 11-minute “Athens,” an epic centerpiece song that builds in intensity and soars on the musicians’ distinct personalities.
“La Prairie” is all dreamy and languid, while closer “Invocation 15” delves into offbeat jazz and playful improv before locking into a funky groove.
'The Melodia of Freeway Clyde'
e’
While performing as part of the band for the off-Broadway production of “Hadestown,” Chorney met Lyn, an accomplished Brooklyn-based violinist, pianist and composer who is still violin chair on the musical, among many other artistic endeavors.
Lyn was in Vermont during the summer of 2020 to play electric piano on some demos the first iteration of Freeway Clyde was recording, according to Chorney.
“One eve I suggested we try the tunes on acoustic and violin for fun,” he said via email. “I put up a few mics in the living room, (and) everything you hear is a first take!”
A remarkable seven-song recording that’s all too short at 22 minutes, “The Melodia of Freeway Clyde” is a stunning set of stripped-down Freeway Clyde songs that soars on the deft musicianship of Chorney on acoustic guitar and Lyn on violin.
“Ephrata” is a gorgeous reinterpretation of the signature Freeway Clyde version, while “Wyoming” is an understated and pretty highlight.
“New York” employs Lyn’s plucked and bowed violin with Chorney’s dramatic acoustic guitar, building in intensity on the powerful playing of the dynamic duo. And “Athens” highlights the beautiful melodies at the heart of the electric version.
“Melodia” also introduces a couple of different Chorney compositions for Freeway Clyde. “Boston” mesmerizes with yet another gorgeous melody and the duo’s uncanny chemistry, while “Calgary” is a bright and buoyant closer.
Taken together, “Sunflower” and “The Melodia of Freeway Clyde” seal Chorney’s status as one of the most intriguing musicians, composers and bandleaders in the Green Mountain State.
“Sunflower” and “The Melodia of Freeway Clyde” are available on all streaming platforms. For more information about Michael Chorney, go online to www.michaelchorney.com
