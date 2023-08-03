Approaching Rick Harlow’s studio in Rockingham, a large painting, “Woman of Tikal,” on his barn-studio, is a signal that we are about to enter a very particular world. Harlow’s paintings are so original that it’s impossible not to be captivated by the color and rhythm of them. His most recent works, using a “splatter technique” that he invented, are huge fields of color gradations created by millions of dots.
A variety of Harlow’s paintings, as well as those of Terry Ekasala and Craig Stockwell currently comprise the exhibit “Nor’easter” at The Bundy Modern in Waitsfield.
The Bundy itself is a perfect venue for these experimental paintings. This architectural gem was built by modernist sculptor and architect, Harlow Carpenter, and sits on the edge of a tranquil pond. Although the Bundy is now a gallery, it has served as the venue for the Vermont Symphony Orchestra’s summer concert series, a small experimental school, and an exhibitions space that promoted the work of younger artists as part of Carpenter’s mission of being available to the community.
The exquisite light at the Bundy really sets off the multiple layers of color in Harlow’s paintings. He is a masterful painter who is versed in both realism and abstraction. His early paintings of the Amazon in Colombia, combine Mayan stone heads with imaginative painting that portrays the surrounding landscapes. Harlow has made multiple trips to Colombia since 1986, deeply immersing himself in the culture. Originally part of an Earthwatch expedition, he found a deep source of inspiration for his work in the rainforest.
I’m fascinated by the interweaving of his experiences in the Colombian Amazon, and his dedicated practice as an artist. Never one to do things at a superficial level, Harlow has spent over 31 years traveling to Columbia, living in indigenous villages, creating projects to support people who have accepted him into their tribe. This is an ongoing part of his life, as important to him as painting. Actually, it is impossible to separate the two.
B. Amore: What led you to choose painting as a career? It’s clear that your life trajectory is quite unique. Is there anything in your childhood that would have influenced you to pursue this unusual path?
Rick Harlow: I liked to draw since I was very young. I set up a studio in my parents’ basement when I was 15 (1965) and began painting seriously, working in watercolor. I was not a good student in school but was developing quickly as an artist. The Vietnam War made it imperative that I get accepted to college to avoid the draft and art school was my only hope. I also knew from a young age that I didn’t want to work at a 9-to-5 job — a creative path had much greater appeal.
B.A.: Can you describe your journey from realism to abstraction, and your invention of your “splatter” technique?
R.H.: I have been journeying between realism and abstraction from the beginning. In the art world (especially in the ’60s and ’70s), there was much division and heated arguments between the two camps. I never could make sense out of choosing sides. My first psychedelic experience, which opened my mind to new ways of seeing and experiencing the world, was in 1965.
I’ve always considered myself, however, a landscape painter. I wouldn’t describe my new work at the Bundy Modern as either abstract or realistic. The paintings reflect my experience of nature and the world around me.
B.A.: Can you tell me what drew you to the Colombian Amazon, and how you got there in 1986?
R.H.: I was fascinated by the Johnny Weissmuller Tarzan movies I watched as a kid. Rainforests fascinated me. I used rainforest themes in my work starting around 1981. After trips to Mexico, Central America and Borneo in the early ’80s, I set my sights on living in the Amazon with indigenous peoples to get to know my subject better. I chose Colombia after reading the work of Richard Evans Schultes (father of ethnobotany), and finally meeting him in 1986.
B.A.: How many trips have you made, and how did you become accepted by the indigenous communities?
R.H.: I have made too many trips to count! I spent roughly six to the Colombian Amazon between 1986 and 2008. After my last trip to the Amazon in 2008, I made my first visit to the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta (SNSM) in northeastern Colombia, and I have been making on average two trips a year to the SNSM since then. In fact, I am leaving on July 12 for Colombia.
It takes time to develop a level of trust necessary to be accepted by indigenous communities. Having a slightly wacky sense of humor and not being a missionary, anthropologist or scientist helped a lot. I speak fluent Spanish, and I use Kogui, Arhuaco and Wiwa translators to communicate with Elder Mamos who don’t speak Spanish.
I was the first artist they had met. I lived with the Yucuna, Macuna and Tanimuca people for two years (1987 and 1989) during which time they got to know me and the paintings I was working on at the time. The medicine men could easily relate to the color and patterns I used unencumbered by art world issues of realism or abstraction, and they called me the “Shaman of Colors.”
B.A.: Tell me about the paper-making project you created with the communities in the Amazon, the Yaigoje-Apaporis Papermaking Project (YAAP).
R.H.: By 1990, after having been invited to go through male initiation and adoption, I was asked to help them find a way they could make some money to buy fishhooks, machetes, axes, pots and pans, etc. I decided to try papermaking and learned Japanese techniques. I connected with Cultural Survival of Harvard University (a nonprofit 501©(3)) to raise funds. After much searching with Danta, a Macuna native, we found a readily available and sustainable source of bast (bark) fibers. The Paper Project functioned very successfully in three different communities benefiting about 500 people up until 2003, two years after I had to leave the Amazon per order of the FARC rebels who controlled the region I worked in.
B.A.: What is the most important experience that you have had in Colombia, and how has it influenced your painting?
R.H.: My initiation ritual into the Yucuna and Macuna traditions greatly deepened my understanding of these cultures and my connection to nature. It helped me to see the rainforest from the inside out.
B.A.: There have been political changes in Colombia since you first visited in 1986. Could you talk about your most recent Elder’s Project with the indigenous people of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, and its meaning for you and relationship to your art?
R.H.: In 2008, I made my first visit to the SNSM, known as “The Heart of the World” to help support the elders in their efforts to preserve and strengthen the traditional work of caring for the Heart of the World for the benefit of all life. In 2009, I entered into a formal agreement with them and started The Elders Project (TEP, fiscally sponsored by Earth Action). The dedication and tireless effort the Mamos and Sagas (male and female traditional elders) put into protecting nature from the thoughtless actions of “the younger brother” (western civilization) is compelling on many levels.
My years of experience in the Amazon prepared me well to begin working in the SNSM. The work of TEP involves funding pilgrimages to sacred sites up and down the mountain from the 19,000-foot peak of Gonawindua to sea level, making video, photos and audio recordings for their historical archives and education of future generations.
In order to participate in this work, I had to be educated by the Mamos, learning the science and philosophy of their “Law of Origin;” how to look deeply at nature to perceive the energy, vibrations and frequencies permeating all life. I don’t know that I would have been able to make the paintings I’m doing now without this orientation.
My recent work employs a technique of splattering small droplets of paint with a paint brush beaten against a padded stick. The separation of color into small droplets has enabled me to explore color in new ways that more closely expresses my perception of nature. They are objects of meditation, and they will change as you study them.
B.A.: Thank you for this very insightful interview. I hope that many people will be able to visit your magical work at the Bundy Modern.