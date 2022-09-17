The 2022-2023 Celebration Series opens with a bang at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, when Richard Thompson takes the Barre Opera House stage.
Thompson is one of the best-known and respected musicians who has spanned the rock and folk music styles with a career that began in the mid-1960s and continues more than 50 years later.
Concert-goers will have the added treat of seeing Willa Mamet and Paul Miller, who perform as East Hill Road opening for Thompson. (We’ve called them, “One of the best homegrown folk-acoustic acts to grace any stage.”)
The Los Angeles Times called Thompson, “the finest rock songwriter after Dylan and the best electric guitarist since Hendrix.” He’s a powerful guitarist who’s managed to use the guitar in both its electric and acoustic forms to record 18 solo studio albums; five live albums; and 16 singles, in addition to six studio albums and two live albums credited to Richard and Linda Thompson, and five studio albums as a member of the seminal folk-rock British band from the 1960s, Fairport Convention, as well as a number of fan club and boutique label releases releases, soundtracks and collaborations. He also has appeared as a guest musician on the albums of several other artists.
Thompson’s 1991 song “1952 Vincent Black Lightning” was included in Time magazine’s “All-TIME 100 Songs” list of the best English-language musical compositions released between 1923 and 2011. He holds a coveted spot on Rolling Stone’s “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time” and counts a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Americana Music Association in Nashville, and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the BBC Awards among his many accolades.
Thompson was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire in 2011, personally bestowed upon him by the late Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace for services to music. This, even though he has lived in the United States for more than 30 years, and currently is residing in New Jersey.
While in Fairport Convention (1967-1970), Thompson played on the Sandy Denny-written and sung “Who Knows Where the Time Goes?” Listeners voted it their “Favorite Folk Track of All Time” in 2007, and the LP “Liege and Lief” from 1969, which the same constituency deemed to be the “Most Important Folk Album of All Time” in 2002, and was named the “Most Influential Folk Album of All Time” at the 2006 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards. Many varied musicians have recorded Thompson’s compositions.
Thompson came to the English public’s attention in 1967 with the band Fairport Convention. With the singer Sandy Denny the band recorded “Liege and Lief,” the classic album released 53 years ago that kickstarted British folk-rock.
Thompson was lucky to survive a car crash that killed two members of the original band. Thompson left the band in early 1971 to pursue a solo career that went beyond British folk. In a Guardian interview in 2021 by Jude Rogers his career was extensively covered.
“He’s lovingly explored and excavated genres from rockabilly to flamenco, music-hall to pop (2003’s ‘1,000 Years of Popular Music’ did all this in one album, moving from 13th-century ballad ‘Sumer Is Icumen In’ to Britney Spears’s ‘Oops! … I Did It Again’).”
Rogers wrote that Thompson was, “a favorite of both Robert Plant and Elvis Costello, Thompson has also been covered by acts as varied as feminist punks Sleater-Kinney, REM, David Byrne and, most recently, Mark Ronson, who covered the 1974 title track of Thompson’s album with first wife Linda Thompson ‘I Want to See the Bright Lights Tonight.’”
Thompson has also worked with filmmaker Werner Herzog and Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy and kept busy in the pandemic, releasing two EPs (“Bloody Noses” and “Live from London.”)
Thompson’s most recent album is “Live from Honolulu” just released on bandcamp.com.
In a Guardian article from 2019 celebrating his 70th birthday concert in London, Thompson explained his songwriting: “Richard Thompson may be a virtuoso guitarist, but he insists that it’s the songs that are most important to him. ‘Most of what I do revolves around the song. If I play guitar, I’m not interested in playing instrumentals. I like playing guitar to accompany a voice, or if there is a solo, then extending the narrative of the song.’ So are his thrilling, spontaneous-sounding acoustic or electric guitar solos inspired by the song? ‘Yes, it’s that way round. Absolutely.’”
Of Mamet and Miller, who open for Thompson, we wrote in a review of their first album in October 2013: “Mamet’s voice is smoky, emotive, at times vulnerable and very tuneful. This 31-year-old, in her first professional recording is all pro here. Miller, for his part, matches her strong performance chord by chord, beat by beat and the two blend together masterfully. As the album progresses the listener realizes that this duo is totally in synch, two parts of the same whole.
“Albums with terrific singing and minimal instrumentation often come from performers who have years of performing and recording under their belt. They can let down their hair and show what they’ve got, knowing they already have a following. Or, these minimal albums reflect a very low budget, the home studio approach that can be reproduced in dozens of copies and winds up with friends and compliant family members. Rarely do we find a convergence of both types.”
For their 2015 release we wrote: “On the new album ‘Let Somebody Love You,’ the duo keeps essentially the same approach with one major exception, Miller sings some harmony and has two vocal leads. He’s got such a good voice (he does sing lead on several Bluegrass Gospel Projects songs) that we wondered why he hadn’t sung on their freshman album and encouraged him to sing on future projects. The introduction of Miller’s voice, especially on harmony adds vocal depth to the songs he appears on. The harmony singing is flawless, like a hand perfectly fitted to a glove.”
This should be a great show. Get your tickets ASAP.
