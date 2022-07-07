Following a two-year hiatus, the annual Jeezum Crow Festival flies again July 8-9 at Jay Peak Resort’s Stateside Amphitheater.
The 7th edition includes celebrated New Jersey roots-rock group Railroad Earth headlining July 8, while July 9 features veteran Grateful Dead tribute band Dark Star Orchestra and singular hip-hop blues singer and guitarist G. Love and his band Special Sauce.
“We’re excited to be able to welcome bands and music-goers back to Jay Peak,” said Steve Wright, Jay Peak’s president and general manager, via email on Monday. “Music and festivals and gathering together is a big part of the culture here and a big part of who we are.”
The lineup also includes eclectic Portland, Oregon-based Americana group Fruition, Montana-based roots-rock band Kitchen Dwellers, Northern Vermont blue-grass band Beg, Steal or Borrow, and Northeast Kingdom-based blues musician Jacob Green.
Started in 2014 when Jay Peak Resort inaugurated its Stateside Amphitheater venue, the Jeezum Crow Festival featured such artists as Gov’t Mule, Lukas Nelson, Amy Helm and the Infamous Stringdusters during its six-year, pre-pandemic run — the last festival was held in 2019.
In 2016, the festival was included in the annual Vermont Chamber of Commerce Top 10 Summer Events list.
“It was disappointing to have to forgo this festival the last few years,” said Wright, “but being away from it makes the return even more special.”
G. Love
The Philadelphia-bred, Cape Cod-based G. Love, aka Garrett Dutton, performs in support of his new album “Philadelphia Mississippi,” released last week. The freewheeling set, his 13th album, follows his 2020 G. Love album, “The Juice.”
“The Juice,” which was produced by Grammy Award-winning blues singer Keb’ Mo’, garnered G. Love’s first Grammy nomination, for best contemporary blues album. The album also features such noteworthy special guests as South Carolina singer and guitarist Marcus King, pedal and lap-steel guitar ace Roosevelt Collier, and pedal-steel guitarist Robert Randolph.
A nod to G. Love’s old-school roots, “The Juice” is a spirit-lifting and party-friendly set that conjures G. Love’s classic early albums while also showing how far he’s come as a musician, songwriter and performer since the release of his beloved self-titled debut album with Special Sauce in 1994.
“Philadelphia Mississippi,” produced by guitarist Luther Dickinson of standout roots rock group North Mississippi Allstars, is a mashup of hip-hop and funk with the old-school Mississippi “hill country” and Delta blues sound.
Recorded at the Dickinson family’s renowned Zebra Ranch studio in Mississippi — where a 19-year-old G. Love recorded his 1995 sophomore album, “Coast to Coast Hotel,” with the late, legendary rock producer Jim Dickinson — the album features such diverse guests as the North Mississippi Allstars, blues artists Alvin Youngblood Hart and Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, and rap icons Schoolly D and Speech from Arrested Development.
Online music magazine Rock & Blues Muse called the album “an exuberant celebration of music and friendship that crosses the boundaries of both genre and generation.”
Railroad Earth
Railroad Earth performs in support of its stellar new album, “All for the Song,” released in April. Recorded in New Orleans and produced by Swedish-born, New Orleans-based roots-rock troubadour extraordinaire Anders Osborne, the album is a follow-up to 2019’s “Railroad Earth: The John Denver Letters.”
It’s also the first Railroad Earth album without multi-instrumentalist Andy Goessling, a founding member who died of cancer in 2018. Still reeling from Goessling’s passing, the band decided to convene in the Crescent City, hang out together and record the album.
“Andy’s passing was very much in the center of our thoughts and our hearts in the writing and recording of this album,” says lead singer and acoustic guitarist Todd Sheaffer in press materials. “Things were so shaken up that we thought it’d be a benefit to go away from all of the distractions and be together.”
“Brimming with compelling melodies, top-shelf musicianship and profound lyrics that invoke echoes of Robert Hunter,” said Glide magazine, “‘All for the Song’ offers up a tantalizing collection of songs that will go a long way in cementing Railroad Earth’s status as one of the most influential Americana acts of all time.”
Joining Sheaffer in the band, which formed in 2001 and is named after a Jack Kerouac poem, are Tim Carbone (violins, electric guitar), John Skehan (mandolin, bouzouki, piano), Carey Harmon (drums, percussion) and Andrew Altman (bass). Railroad Earth’s touring ensemble also includes Matt Slocum and Mike Robinson.
