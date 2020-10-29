In Manuel Álvarez Bravo’s 1977 photo of Margarita de Bonampak, the young woman looks straight at the viewer, compelling engagement.
Cynthia Cagle, guest services coordinator at the Fleming Museum of Art, selected this photograph for inclusion in the exhibition that recently opened there. Cagle’s written reflections on the image inspired the show’s title.
“As someone of Native American descent, I have an immediate and undeniable response to this photograph. There’s comforting familiarity; her face evokes friends and family from Los Angeles. There’s also a sense of sadness and yearning, because I’m keenly aware of how few people here in the Northeast look like her,” writes Cagle.
“The subject — most likely from one of Mexico’s indigenous groups — is daring you to look back at her. Often, pictures of native people have a tokenism to them; like curiously exotic displays that allow White viewers the comfort of objective analysis. Not this photo; she’s staring the viewer down, demanding we reckon with prejudice and privilege,” says Cagle.
“Reckoning” opened in late September at the Fleming Museum at the University of Vermont and continues to Nov. 21. The museum is open with safety protocols including required masks, physical spacing, and limits on numbers of visitors in galleries.
Reflecting on 2020 and issues and experiences that it has brought to the forefront, Fleming staff and student interns selected artworks and objects from the museum’s permanent collection and wrote personal responses to them for “Reckoning.” Thoughtful and heartfelt, the responses offer viewers an intimacy in seeing artwork that especially moved, captivated, or pained them.
From “The Funeral of Saint Notburga,” a 1400s painting of the patroness of servants, and a 1648 etching of “The Quacksalver,” a cure-all salesman of the day to Wylie Garcia’s 2016 “Toast Can Never Be Bread Again,” responding to violence against Black and brown communities, the selected artwork spans centuries.
The responses — words written just weeks ago in the midst of this strange year — and artwork offer a compelling dynamic.
A recent update at the Fleming contributes to the breadth of the show. The Fleming Museum has more than 20,000 objects in its collections. These are now online in a searchable public database — from Neolithic stone tools 25,000-50,000 years old to an 8th-century B.C.E. Egyptian cat mummy to visual arts created in the last year.
This wealth of objects is available to be viewed and studied anywhere and anytime one has Internet access. Fleming staff perused thousands of artworks in the database to make their selections.
“Everyone was creative in their selections and vulnerable in their writing,” said Andrea Rosen, Fleming Museum curator.
Alice Boone, curator of Education and Public Programs, worked with staff members on their responses.
A World War I recruitment poster from 1917 calling for 25,000 U.S. nurses was selected by both Rosen and collections assistant Emily Stoneking. Silhouettes of soldiers with rifles with bayonets are in the background behind the pictured nurse.
Stoneking and Rosen both remark on the resonance of this call for nurses with the current pandemic and importance of frontline health care workers.
“When this nurse holds her steady gaze on me, I feel the weight of responsibility to care for those around me, to wear my mask, to be compassionate and empathetic toward my neighbors and community in our own time of crisis,” Stoneking notes.
Cuban artist Rene Portocarrero’s 1952 painting “El Mirador” was among those selected by Cagle.
“For me, El Mirador brings up strong feelings of entrapment in white culture. The loneliness of the main figure at center left is echoed by the other simple figures staring out at the viewer, almost hidden by the complexity of the figures and shapes surrounding them,” Cagle writes.
Throughout the show, themes emerge and overlap — health and health care, systemic racism and economic inequality, isolation and community among them. The staff responses invite viewers to reflect from another’s perspective.
“A faculty member who visited the show commented on importance of subjectivity, that what we need right now are more perspectives and valuing of someone’s perspective,” Boone said.
“That’s the real meat of this show — the importance of personal perspectives and emotions as the things that are drawing us to this work,” Boone said.
