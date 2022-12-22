The passing of Pete Sutherland on Nov. 30 leaves Vermont’s traditional music community with a deep emptiness that will take a long time to fill. Sutherland, at age 71, was arguably the dean of Vermont traditional music.
“If you want to know about music that is indigenous to central Vermont, one need look no further than Pete Sutherland,” fellow traditional musician Dana Robinson from Cabot wrote on Facebook.
“I know of no one else who has had such a profound and positive impact on the acoustic music scene in Vermont. Pete’s original songs — some wicked funny, some poignant, always ingeniously observant — are already well-worn chestnuts. And the swing of his fiddle playing — recognizable a mile away — is legend. Pete’s knowledge of tune sources is encyclopedic. When Pete sits in on a session, the level of playing always amps up a notch or three.”
Since the late 1960s, this Vermont native influenced a long list of other musicians with his fiddling, banjo playing, singing, songwriting, teaching and album production. In Sutherland’s 50-plus-year career he performed with a number of seminal Vermont bands, including The Arm and Hammer String Band, Rhythm in Shoes, the Clayfoot Strutters, Metamora, the Woodshed All-Stars, Woods Tea Company and Pete’s Posse. He was also a key performer in his annual role as the music producer for the Old Meeting House summer concert in East Montpelier with Deb Flanders. His collaboration with singer Patti Casey in the long running “Winter Tales” for Burlington’s Vermont Stage and at the Old West Church will be sorely missed.
Sutherland’s signature fiddle playing graced a long list of albums, and his songs have become a fixture in the Vermont songbook. More than 16 years writing about music in Vermont, we’ve had many opportunities to review his work. In one article we wrote: “This multi-instrumentalist (fiddle, guitar, piano, banjo and most other stringed instruments) is also a fine singer, songwriter and record producer. Some rate him as perhaps the best old-time fiddler in the country, while also being a talented Irish-style fiddler.”
“He attracts great musicians like Bernie Sanders attracts votes,” we wrote. “Based in Addison County, Sutherland is a musician whose talent on his instruments, along with his quiet, yet compelling demeanor, and his years of performance have brought him to a place where other musicians jump at the opportunity to share the stage with him.”
“I like to draw together my musical life and showcase it, and enlist my musical friends in the performances,” Sutherland said in an interview.
The Pete’s Posse website, his last band, accurately described Sutherland: “A warm voiced singer-songsmith and accomplished multi-instrumentalist, Pete is known equally for his potent originals and his intense re-creations of age-old ballads and fiery fiddle tunes.”
The American Festival of Fiddle Tunes said Pete “covers the map and shines with a … pure spirit which infuses every bit of his music and cannot fail to move all who hear him. He has been on staff at dance and music camps coast to coast and is a widely known year-round teacher and performer at home.”
When Sutherland died, there was an outpouring of memories and tributes from friends, many musicians themselves, on Facebook.
“Pete Sutherland played fiddle like he was singing through the fiddle, fiery and tender at the same time,” wrote Melody Johnson. “As a guitarist and pianist, he had incredibly rich imagination when it came to chords, to harmonies, and counterpoint. And as a songwriter, Pete has so much humanity and wisdom in his writing.”
Eric Garza wrote, “He was a living legend here in the Northeast folk scene, though he was too humble to acknowledge that.”
A close friend of Sutherland, Lee Blackwell from Cabot, knew him for four decades. “Pete was a great song and dance man,” he said.
Blackwell revealed a Pete Sutherland others might not have known: “He started listening to Beatles songs and learned them on the piano. Pete loved The Beatles and learned about chords and chord progressions that way.
“In later years, he got really good about teaching kids; he was devoted to that and lived for it,” Blackwell continued. “The last 10 years, I think, he felt that was his biggest success. Pete drew out some great new talents with his teaching and mentoring.”
Sutherland was a modest person. As Blackwell remembers, “He wasn’t interested in being a big personality. He was interested in passing on the tradition he knew a lot about.”
Blackwell said his friend was a super mentor who “tried to empower kids who were naturals and wanted to do music on their own. He could identify kids and give them what they needed.”
While going through chemotherapy last winter and living with Blackwell, Sutherland taught online.
“He never really stopped.”
Larry Becker, of Middlesex, shared a house with Sutherland and his former wife, Karen, in Burlington the 1970s.
“He just had the command even back then and the early stage of his career,” Becker said. “He had driving rhythm. He was always a leader of the music developing in Burlington at the time.”
Becker said Sutherland “was a great collaborator and brought many people together to play many styles of music. He was a conduit — a personality that music transfers through and a great proponent of that kind of ability to other people to create a musical whole.”
Patti Casey, a popular Montpelier singer-songwriter, with several groups including Woods Tea Company, knew Sutherland for years. “He touched so many people with his music,” she said. “For me, playing with Pete, his fiddling and keyboard playing was his signature sound. He was playful and masterful. He was so into the music and that’s what he lived for.”
Upon reflection she said, “I think he lived longer than he might because he wanted to keep playing and sharing the music.”
Tom Mackenzie from Calais also had fond memories: “I’ve played with him a lot in the past 18 months in a variety of places. He cast a very wide net. He was true to the traditions of many styles he played. I learned so many tunes from him more than anybody else.”
Sutherland’s legacy, Mackenzie said, “was just sharing his music. In the past few years, he’s been interested in passing the music on to younger generations. A lot of the kids he worked with are no longer kids, they are working musicians.
“Music was his life, he’s touched and played with so many people.”
“His musical range was astonishing,” said R.D. Eno from Cabot. “He was very eclectic, he crossed over to a variety of styles, even in a single composition. As a tunesmith, the range of his musical references was vast. He had a puckish grin on his face when he played.”
Eno remembers him as “a wonderful teacher. He was modest, and he wasn’t showing off when he taught, very patient and the tune stuck. He was a compassionate person and songwriter.”
Sutherland and Mark Sustic established Young Tradition Vermont, which works with teen and near-teen players, singers and dancers focusing on learning and performing traditional music and dance.
“He was the best musician and a talented and insightful teacher,” Sustic said. “He was able to establish a good relationship with kids and respected where they were coming from and where they were going.”
Oliver Scanlon, now 27, took lessons with Sutherland as part of an afterschool contra dance band and program at Lake Champlain Waldorf School in Shelburne when he was 10. From that experience, through lessons and jamming together, Scanlon developed into a professional musician who became a member of Pete’s Posse along with Tristan Henderson.
“Despite being 18, an amateur musician, he never made me feel that way. He made me feel an equal,” Scanlon said.
“What drew people in was the casual respect he had for young folks, along with his wealth of knowledge and inspiring playing that would always attract people,” Scanlon said. “He had a really intelligent wit and was up for humor.”
Scanlon sees Sutherland this way: “What he may have been most proud of was uplifting young folks through the music. He taught me a lot through the music and our friendship and I’m not the only one.”
Those unfamiliar with Pete Sutherland can stream his music by Googling Pete Sutherland at www.youtube.com His music is also available for streaming on Spotify. Check the Pete’s Posse website www.petesposse.com for the band’s three albums.
