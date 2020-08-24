Michael Thurston, the co-owner with his wife Sandy of Exile on Main Street in Barre, a store that specializes is in vinyl record sales, is on a three-year mission to save part of his past and at the same time preserve hundreds of prized interviews from rock history.
Thurston is transferring thousands of hours of interviews he did for his syndicated show “Off The Beaten Track” from reel-to-reel tape to a digital format. From 1975 through 1991 he interviewed as many as 1,200 rock legends, everyone from Mary Chapin Carpenter to Debbie Harry, Leonard Cohen to Lindsey Buckingham, Ton Rush to the J. Geils Band. At its peak, OBT was carried by 56 radio stations nationwide.
Thurston is converting the interviews to a digital format because if he doesn’t do this soon his interviews will be lost forever. After 30 years magnetic tape starts to deteriorate. Breakdown occurs when the adhesive binder that holds the magnetic particles to the polyester base on the tape decays. The time needed to successfully transfer each show, including the raw interviews, takes three to four hours. Thurston started the transfers earlier this year and expects the project to take at least two more years, possibly three. Some of the transfers are complicated because the tapes have already started to deteriorate.
He has forensic-quality software that brightens and debugs the audio.
“It’s really amazing what can be done,” Michael said.
Each program runs around 50 minutes and features exclusive interviews and music profiles. The programs were designed primarily for college and alternative radio stations. Michael recorded the interviews and Sandy coordinated the logistics and did the legwork for to arrange them.
Michael isn’t sure what he will do with the interviews when his project is completed. He is considering a podcast that would include both new material and material from OBT, but hasn’t yet decided if he will produce a new show and probably won’t decide until later this year.
“Today there is a tremendous opportunity to do independent stuff. Podcasting has become what Off the Beaten Track was in the nineteen eighties,” he said.
If he does produce a podcast, he has a treasure trove of interviews to choose from, including this gem from Natalie Merchant recorded in 1988. “You’d be shocked how many people just pay absolutely no attention to the music, the soundtrack of their lives.”
The same year Don Dixon, a record producer, songwriter and musician, one of the key producers of “jangle pop” movement of the early 1980s, gave Michael a pretty tongue-in-cheek assessment of traditional pop music.
“I don’t think pop music is art, I’ve said this before, pop music is art with a silent F.” Dixon said.
Although Michael remembers who the vast majority of the speakers are on his tapes, occasionally he hits a wall. When preparing a CD for this interview he did not recognize one of the 11 musicians on the demo. “Embarrassing, but I don’t know who this is. Hopefully I’ll figure it out during the restoration process.”
Most of the interviews were recorded by Michael on-location with reel-to-reel equipment.
“I insisted on reel-to-reel because of the quality compared to phoners and portable cassettes,” he said. A small number of interviews were done by phone when it wasn’t possible to arrange a face-to-face interview.
“Off the Beaten Track” allowed radio programmers the freedom to pick and choose the programs that featured the artists that were best suited to their individual music format,” Michael said.
In 1988, Billboard magazine called Off the Beaten Track “an intelligent, well produced interview service from the team of Michael and Sandra Thurston.”
Part of the reason the Thurstons ended their show in 1991 was because the market for independently produced radio programs had closed.
“With the Reagan years came deregulation of the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) which allowed far greater group ownership than had existed ever before. When that happened it became easier to crowd out the independent radio stations and program producers.
“It was a pretty hostile environment for shows like ours,” Michael said of the homogenization.
The burden of running a record store and also producing Off the Beaten Track, which included frequent trips to New York City and Boston, especially in a world that was cutting off independent shows at the knees, also contributed to ending the show.
Exile on Main Street, which is named for the Rolling Stones’ album, opened in 1982. The retail world was much different then from now.
“When this store began in the eighties, the downtown was really diverse and successful. We had clothing stores, we had restaurants, we had convenience stores, we had department stores.” The foot traffic, especially on Friday nights, was robust. According to Thurston, there is less foot traffic now from one store to the next given some of Barre's notable mom-and-pop niche stores have closed or relocated.
The Thurstons have seen the music industry sales shift from small stores to big chains and from vinyl and cassette, to CDs, to digital sales, and a resurgence of vinyl. “We never stopped carrying vinyl, even when everyone else did,” Michael said.
Exile is one of the last stores that still sells CDs.
Despite the challenges, including the challenges posed by COVID-19, Exile on Main Street is doing well, Sandy said, in fact sales are stronger this summer than last, mostly due to robust mail order sales.
In addition to selling vintage vinyl and CDs, Exile on Main Street also sells cassettes, handles special orders, sells turntables and accessories, and restores old photographs, tapes and videos.
