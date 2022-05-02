Few first time novelists hit the ground running as fast as Catherine Drake has concerning getting the word out about their new novels. Even though the launch date for her book, “The Treehouse on Dog River Road,” is May 10, she and her book have already been featured on television, she has a radio program set with Vermont ViewPoint, and her novel was selected as the book Waterbury reads.
“I am thrilled to be the 2022 selection for One Town One Book of Waterbury sponsored by Bridgeside Books. This is an incredible boost for a first-time author. The importance of community is a theme in my book, and then the community I wrote about chose my book for the town read. It doesn’t get better than that,” she said.
Drake’s novel is about 28-year-old Hannah Spencer who wants to change everything about her life. Recently laid off from her depressing job in Boston, she heads to Vermont for the summer to take care of her sister’s kids and do some serious soul searching. Once in Vermont she embarks on an ambitious project to build a treehouse for her niece and nephew. Her long term plan is to jump-start her life with a new job out west. But her plans change when she meets neighbor Nathan Wild. After ten years of living in cities, Wild has just moved back home to Vermont and doesn’t want to change anything about his life.
Unlike may new writers, Drake had not spent years pining to be a novelist.
“I never dreamed of being an author, but I always wondered if I could write a book, if I had the imagination and patience to create my own characters and tell a story. When I finally had space in my life to give it a try, I did, and now I am an author,” she said.
Drake started the book in 2017 and finished the first draft in about a year.
“I worked with three writing coaches who I met at the Vermont College of Fine Arts novel writing retreat in Montpelier. When I finished my manuscript, they encouraged me to consider publication and one of the coaches told me about She Writes Press and put me in touch with an author she knew who published with them,” she said.
The main thrust of the novel concerns Hannah taking control of her life and making tough choices about love and work to build the life she wants.
“The main reason I chose this theme of pausing and taking stock of your life was to inspire others to do the same. I saw so many smart, energetic, creative young people heading to cities across the country after college and then ending up unhappy yet paralyzed with indecision about what to do next. Given the negativity going on in the country at the time, I wanted to write a fun, upbeat book. I decided to write about a woman who jumped off the hamster wheel and tell the story of how she rebooted her life. Then, with the ‘Great Resignation’ happening during the pandemic, this theme has become a hot topic,” she said.
Drake and her husband, Rich Levine, moved full-time to Vermont in 2012.
“We had always planned to raise our daughters and work in New Jersey then move to Vermont just as soon as we could,” she said.
Prior to moving to Vermont, Drake worked for New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection for over 30 years and she has held various positions related to land conservation and outdoor recreation. Rich, a veterinarian, owned a large veterinary practice with his dad in New Jersey. He sold his practice when they moved to Vermont and now is the Regional Medical Director for VCA Animal Hospitals. They have two grown daughters who are both married.
“Tree House” is not just Drake’s first novel, it is also the first time she has had her writing published.
“Everything about the publishing process has been a learning experience. I had to go from zero to sixty very fast. The list of words alone that I had to learn the meaning of is long, keywords, (Book Industry Standards and Communications), tip sheets, metadata. I had no idea,” she said.
“One thing I didn’t realize is just how much social media is critical to book promotion. Surprising, books are becoming best sellers because of TikTok. Authors have to master online promotion and it’s very time consuming to establish and then maintain a social media presence. I am very lucky that my daughter Julia, who owns her own business and is proficient in social media, has helped me along the way,” she said.
“The Treehouse on Dog River Road,” available May 10, is published by She Writes Press of Berkeley, California, a hybrid publisher dedicated to providing a “Pathway forward for women authors who face marketing-driven obstacles to getting published,” according to publicists Tabitha Bailey.
A hybrid publisher, a fairly new breed of publisher, provides the same services as a traditional publishing house including editing, layout, cover design and publicity but, unlike traditional publishing, the author pays for some of the costs of production.
Some excerpts:
"... She took a deep breath and looked at the sticky note on the dashboard: IF YOU WILL IT, IT IS NO DREAM. The wisdom of The Big Lebowski always calmed her down. And besides, now she had a plan. Okay, not so much a plan, but a plan to consolidate all her other plans. That was the plan. Realizing she was still parked illegally, she started the engine. I’ll be fine, and it’ll all work out. That’s what her momma always said."
"... For the past year, she had begun to take charge of her own life, making proactive decisions based on a clear set of values she mulled over, and she was not going to stop now. The prospect of going back to Boston was depressing. It would be, at best, a lateral move, at worst a slide backward. But she had to get a job. Her student loan debt, while not astronomical, needed to be repaid. She toyed with the idea of staying in Vermont. Beautiful as it might be, she was quite sure the job prospects were less than excellent, although she had not investigated thoroughly. Maybe I should at least give it another look. She rose from her chair and headed to dress and get working on the treehouse."
