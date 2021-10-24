Editor's note: Peter Cobb is a regular contributor to The Times Argus and Rutland Herald.
At what point does a caregiver cross the boundary between providing professional, compassionate care to getting too involved with her patients’ lives? That question is at the heart of the new novel, “To Alice” by first-time novelist J. Peter Cobb of Barre Town, and formerly of Rutland.
The protagonist, Alice Hammond, is a troubled soul. She dropped out of medical school when one of her professors made it too stressful for her to stay. Now she works as a home health and hospice aide in the fictional town of Providence, Vermont. She is a wonderful aide, the quality of her work is high and her patients love her. But she tends to become too involved with them. She has made their lives her life, a problem both for them and her.
Cobb writes about two things he knows well: Vermont and home health and hospice care. A seventh-generation Vermonter, he was the director, for 33 years, of the VNAs of Vermont, the trade association for the state’s 10 Visiting Nurse Associations.
“I wrote the novel in part to give home care and hospice its due. Think about all the fiction with a health care setting, especially television and movies, most stories take place in hospitals and most of the protagonist are doctors who often do heroic things. That’s great but for millions of frail, elderly and people with a disability, what they need is not a hero but someone to help them with the simple tasks of daily living,” Cobb said.
The novel is about the dignity and grace of simple care - a bed bath, companionship, meals preparation, wound dressing, house cleaning, toenail clipping.
“For many homebound patients, assistance with these simple tasks can make the difference between living in their own homes or living in a nursing home,” Cobb said.
The novel also deals with boundary issues between a patient and a caregiver.
“The boundary between providing compassionate care and getting too involved with a patient is often blurred, especially for home care and hospice aides who work with their patients week after week for months, sometimes for years,” Cobb said. “Obviously, the vast majority stay on the right side of the line but that’s not always easy. Some days the home care aide is the only person her patient sees for the day, no one else.”
The story isn’t just about Alice’s but also about six feisty Vermonters: a logger who suffered a terrible accident, a woman on hospice whose young daughter and husband are have a difficult time dealing with her death, an ornery one-hundred-year-old woman who resists her son’s attempts to move her to a nursing home, a former ballroom dance champion who hadn’t danced since his wife died but is dancing again at age 90, a young man who uses a wheelchair, who finds love for the first time, and a man whose life fell apart when his wife left him thirty years ago.
“The setting, Providence, Vermont, was inspired by Rutland, Vermont where I grew up and Barre, where I live now and dozens of other small cities in Northern New England.
Cobb wrote the first half of the novel in the 11 months prior to COVID-19 and the second half during the first two months of the pandemic isolation.
“If it weren’t for the pandemic I might still be writing,” he said. “Who knew the pandemic would have an upside.”
The novel, published by from TouchPoint of Brookland, Arkansas, is available starting Jan. 12.
--- Excerpts from To Alice
Alice Hammond passes the third of six switchbacks on Beckley Hill Road, three more to go. Even in good weather the road is treacherous. One-hundred yards beyond the fourth switchback the road surface changes from cracked tar to loose gravel and the moderate incline steepens to resemble the initial climb of a roller coaster. In April, especially the day after a hard rain and rapid snow melt, the gravel turns to tire-sucking mud.
Yesterday, it rained for nearly three hours. Before the rain, the snowpack in the woods along the side of the road was four feet deep. It is less than two feet deep now. The bottom of her Ford Focus is rubbing against the mud. The tire grooves in the road were made by much bigger vehicles with much larger tires. She has only a quarter mile to go. She chokes the steering wheel with both hands. “I can do this,” she says to herself.
Alice is a home health aide for the Providence, Vermont Visiting Nurse Association. Her patient is Clyde Nason, a former logger who hasn’t left his house without assistance in over five years. She helps him bathe and checks his pulse and blood pressure. She stopped recording his weight two months ago when he topped the two-hundred-eighty-five pounds maximum on his scale.
* * *
It is a challenge for Alice to navigate through the debris scattered throughout Harold Doty’s house. On the left side of the entrance hallway, from the front door to the kitchen at the end of the hall, are endless piles of newspapers, magazines and empty boxes stacked from the floor to the ceiling. Several piles of dirty laundry are on the floor in the living room and the kitchen. Next to the couch there are four cardboard boxes filled with photo albums, a metal toolbox stuffed with rusted tools and four boxes of odds and ends. The open space in the hallway between the newspaper piles and the right wall is less than three feet wide.
* * *
“I love my patients. They need me. Some of them barely know who their doctor is. But they know who I am and they know who their nurse is and they know who the other home health aides are and they know they need their feet washed and their wounds dressed and their muscles rubbed. Most of them could go months without seeing their doctor but if I miss one day, they’re in trouble.”
