When the Vermont Legislature canceled this year’s Farmers’ Night concert series due to COVID concerns, members of the Nisht Geferlach Klezmer Band were disappointed.
“In the past we played to a very mixed crowd — mostly not Jewish,” Avram Patt from Elmore, the band’s singer and percussionist, said. He is also a member of the Vermont House. “People like it because it’s mostly lively tunes that anyone can dance to.”
Nisht Geferlach has been bringing its repertoire of Jewish music to audiences around Vermont, upstate New York and the Montreal area for 42 years as perhaps the lone klezmer band in Northern New England.
“We have played in churches, libraries, museums, outdoor festivals, Knights of Columbus halls, band shells and barns,” added Kathy Munson from Plainfield, a founding member who plays clarinet, harp and recorder. The band has also played for many bar mitzvahs and Jewish weddings in the region.
If you are wondering, “nisht geferlach” translated literally from the Yiddish means “not dangerous.” More colloquially, it means, “Relax, it won’t kill you.”
Perhaps a highlight of the band’s career was performing at the inauguration of Gov. Madeline Kunin in 1985, Vermont’s lone woman and Jewish governor.
For those unfamiliar with klezmer music, suffice it to say that Jewish musicians (klezmorim) from East Europe developed their own unique style out of a variety of local musical influences. The music has elements of Ottoman Turkish modes and Balkan Gypsy and clarinet stylings. The Chassidic movement, a Jewish religious group that arose as a spiritual revival movement in the 18th century, added an endless supply of melodies and dances.
According to Munson, “Klezmer music, to me, is the art of balancing sadness with joy, the minor modal scales used with such exuberance and energy.”
“The scales and harmonies are just so beautiful,” added Steven Light, Munson’s husband, also a founding member, who plays trumpet and recorder. “The music is really evocative and heartrending. I think there’s a lot of happiness in the music of oppressed cultures. Jewish culture is to not be depressed and to live life.”
Rick Winston from Adamant, the band’s founder and accordionist, said “Steven (Light) uses the word ‘soulful’ — it’s old, old music. For me it’s a real connection to the world of my grandparents. It has a very haunting far away and long ago sound, but it has a lively and joyous nature to it.”
The music, he reflected, was “a key to survival for Jews.”
The band formed around musical friends from the Plainfield-Goddard College community. They had no experience playing this music but it was a time when there was a klezmer revival, and there were reissues of recordings to listen to.
“Our first job was at the Barre Heritage Ethnic Festival summer 1981,” said Winston. “The reception was fantastic! They heard songs in a minor key that were happy.”
For many audiences this was a form of music utterly unknown to them. “Here is that other type of music I never heard of,” relates Winston. As the Levy’s Jewish Rye Bread commercial said, “You don’t have to be Jewish to love Levy’s.”
Apparently that’s true for klezmer music. “We played often for not specifically Jewish events,” said Winston. “We played on the Middlebury green and people just showed up for the free concert. They had never heard the word klezmer before — it was an ear opener.”
Winston credits Patt, the band’s emcee who speaks Yiddish for “making the music very accessible. He makes it plain that we are ambassadors for the music.”
“Yiddish was my first language growing up in the Bronx,” Patt explained. “My parents were secular Jews who believed in Yiddish language and culture, and they were refugees. My earliest friends spoke Yiddish. We weren’t religious.”
As a child Patt learned “social justice songs for a better world and songs of resistance against the Nazis.” He got into klezmer after hearing the music on Winston’s WDEV radio show.
“He called me and wanted me to hear it,” Patt said. “We listened to the music on record.”
“I didn’t have a lot to go on when we started to perform,” he said. But he built his song repertoire because, “only about a third of the tunes we play are instrumentals; the songs I sing aren’t necessarily klezmer, they are Yiddish songs I like to sing.”
It took just one band performance for Patt and the band to realize they needed percussion. “I bought a kids’ starter drum set and that’s what I still play,” Patt said.
Over the years the band has lost a few members who moved away. The newest member is Will Lindner on string bass. Vermonters will recognize him as the mandolinist in Banjo Dan and the Mid-nite Plowboys and half of the Lindner brothers duo, the Sky Blue Boys.
One might think that being a band playing Jewish music in state where only just over 1% of the residents are Jewish, might lead to an anti-Semitic incident. Winston is happy to say that this has not happened.
“There has not been one unpleasant anti-Semitic experience as a Jewish music band,” he said.
While the five band members are in their late 60s and 70s, they have no reason to stop playing nor do they push for gigs.
“The truth is we were not a working band,” said Winston. “We were a part time band, something we still enjoy doing. When people wanted us to play, that was fine, but we we’re not the kind of band that sought out gigs.”
Any band still together after 42 years must have something going for it. “At the heart of it,” said Munson, “this music is fun to play and fun to perform, and that enjoyment combines with long friendships and keeps the band together over this long time.”
The band produced three albums on cassette but they are long out of print. The lone CD, “The Best of Klez” from 2009 with 15 tracks, is available to listen to on Spotify and iTunes.
If you’ve got a bar mitzvah or bat mitzvah or wedding, or any other concert or event that wants a klezmer band you can contact Nisht Geferlach at slight@fyreandlightning.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.