OFF THE LEASH
So it seems my new holiday tradition here is doing a myth-busting article. I know we all have so much going on in our lives that this may not be the time for serious discussions. So I will keep it light and you can peruse some common myths while you eat Christmas ham and cookies.
Byproducts are Bad!
What are by-products? Why do we hate them so much? By-products are pieces of meat leftover from processing animals for eating. For example, you may be eating a delicious rump roast right now. You are unlikely to be eating cow stomach and liver. There is nothing wrong with eating cow stomach or liver and some people love it. But ALL dogs love it!
So there are many things that we don’t necessarily eat from animal processing, even if we could. This is based almost entirely on how our tastes have evolved as a culture. They are considered by-products and often go into pet food. This doesn’t mean that they are just animal teeth, claws, and hair. These by-products are typically the first thing a wild animal will eat when they kill their prey, and most of them have high nutritional value.
A lot of the stigma came from advertising. The truth is that since by-products aren’t listed, we never know exactly what they are. This can be unnerving because of course our minds go straight to teeth and toenails. However, in almost all cases it actually means nutritious parts of the animal that we may not want to eat ourselves. Thankfully we can use these for our pets and are able to utilize more of butchered animals while providing extra taste and nutrition.
Limping does not equal pain
I talk about this not infrequently, because I have extremely strong feelings about it. If a pet is limping it is in pain. Animals only limp when they are in pain. They don’t sit in bed and cry, they don’t stop eating (often), they don’t moan. They limp. Animals are great at hiding pain and they do so at all chances. It is built into them. But it is hard to hide limping so that is often the only indicator we have.
There are very few circumstances where limping doesn’t equal pain. There are some congenital (things they are born with) deformities that cause the legs to fuse or hit the ground improperly. It is assumed that most of these don’t hurt even though they cause gait abnormalities. However, these cases are few and far between. If you have a normal pet that suddenly starts limping they absolutely have pain and need to be evaluated and treated.
I need to feed my cats dry food to keep their teeth clean
In fact cats barely even chew their food! This is an old myth and all research points to it being irrelevant what kind of food they eat. There are special dental diets that require them to chew. These would be ordered through your veterinarian and are the size of dog food!
In general, canned food has higher protein and fiber and lower carbohydrate levels which actually makes it more appropriate for a cat’s metabolism. It certainly doesn’t work for every lifestyle, but if you have been putting off the change to protect your pet’s teeth- don’t hesitate!
