For playwright Erin Galligan Baldwin, a family event became “My Mother’s Three Mothers,” which, after six years of development, is now receiving its world premiere.
“When I was a senior in college, my mother found her birth mother,” Baldwin explains. “My mother and her birth mother wrote over 70 pages of correspondence to one another, and my mother would photocopy the letters and send them to me. I would read them and call her on the phone, and we would hash them out because I really became her confidant throughout all of this.
“And I remember the moment she said to me, ‘You need to write this for me’ — and I was just 20 years old. I said, ‘OK, Mom!’ It was really, really daunting.”
Lost Nation Theater will present “My Mother’s Three Mothers” May 25-June 11 at City Hall Arts Center in Montpelier. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. (Viewing also will be available via livestream or digital recording.)
The drama begins with a natural, but inappropriate one-night stand in 1967 between 13-year-old Rita and 19-year-old Charlie. Rita becomes pregnant and is forced to give her daughter up for adoption immediately after her birth, never getting to know her. What ensues is a web of births and adoptions that nearly explodes in emotion, when some of the adopted want to know where they came from — and some don’t.
Directed by Producing Artistic Director Kathleen Keenan, the Lost Nation Theater production employs three female and two male professional actors to play some eight characters at various stages in their lives. The ensemble serves as almost a Greek chorus, guiding the audience and commenting on the action.
“I think it’s important that we don’t villainize anyone,” Keenan said. “Every viewpoint needs to be represented.”
“My Mother’s Three Mothers” actually came about as Baldwin’s MFA project at Plainfield’s Goddard College.
“I had a file — I think I labeled it ‘Heritage’ — with all these letters,” Baldwin said. “I knew the story and sat on it for 20 years. I just couldn’t write it yet. Then the time was just right.”
Baldwin herself became a mother and had directed theater and taught for 26 years. “I’ve written other plays, but when it came time to do this one, it all came pouring out,” she said. “It was so big because it was so close to my heart.”
The first step for the competed play was a “table read,” followed by a staged reading in 2019 at Open Door Theater at Vermont College of the Fine Arts in Montpelier. Plans for a workshop production with Lost Nation Theater were brought to a halt by COVID. And politics intervened as well.
“Last summer, when Roe v. Wade was overturned with the Goff decision, I felt compelled to rewrite the story because the original was set at the actual time of my mother’s birth in 1947,” Baldwin said. “I thought I needed to modernize it. I needed to bring it into the present day — when things are back to where they were in some states before Roe.”
Baldwin also wanted to add some humor.
“It’s pretty bleak,” she said. “People and circumstances, they react in quirky ways, and we laugh to relieve the tension.”
The complex structure around multiple characters and relationships was a big challenge — “and one of her biggest joys,” Baldwin insists — the structure of nontraditional storytelling and flashbacks.
“I’m very drawn to nonlinear storytelling,” Baldwin said. “When I started writing this six years ago, I had a bedroom wall like a crime scene investigation. I had all the key moments. So how do I present this? What I realized in the course of writing it, because it is a memory play, our memories come to us in these moments and flashes — and it’s not linear.”
“I knew it would be difficult to stage — but Kathleen’s doing a beautiful job,” Baldwin said.” And I want the audience to work for it a little bit.”
At first, Keenan was reluctant to produce the play for exactly those reasons, but her husband, Lost Nation’s founding artistic director, felt differently.
“Kim (Bent) saw the potential of this script and story from the get-go; he was 100% all in,” Keenan said. “The more we talked with Erin, and I could think about how it might work, the more I got excited about it as well.”
“I’ve always seen this as a movement piece — that was the genesis of my approach,” Keenan said.
Keenan’s production is very minimal. There is music with the motif of time passing.
“We’re creating an emotional environment, not a realistic physical environment,” Keenan said. “We needed to find creative ways to just whoosh from one scene to another. Following the emotional line is what we’re going for.”
“In Erin’s notes in the beginning, she talks about its being a runaway train.”
“For 20-plus years, this play — the story of my mother’s search for the birth mother and their subsequent reconnection — has been swirling in my mind,” Baldwin said. “I had their letters; I had interviews with my mother; and I had research into our family tree. However, I was paralyzed by the weight of it all, and couldn't get myself to write a single word.
“Then, after the birth of my second child, the story finally came pouring out.”
