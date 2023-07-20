Perhaps last year’s second Maple Roots Festival was a bit too ambitious at two days in length. For this year organizers of the third annual festival are back to a one-day, music-packed event that we labeled a “decidedly groove-oriented music festival,” in 2021.
The festival in the words of the organizers will continue “featuring great music, community togetherness and family fun” Saturday, July 22. There’s enough going on at Morse Sugarworks Farm just outside Montpelier to satisfy even the most entertainment absorbent festival goer. Nine acts will grace the two stages from noon until 10:30 p.m. rain or shine.
No band is the “featured” act, but Ray Vega performing with the Vermont Jazz Ensemble, Soule Monde and the Maple Roots All Stars are hard to top in terms of crowd appeal. The entertainment line-up has acts the festival did not feature last year.
Soule Monde
Soule Monde (8:30 to 10 p.m., Main Stage) is an avant-funk duo with power drummer Russ Lawton and organ wizard Ray Paczkowski. The duo is so tight that bold improvisational leaps seem to be interpreted telepathically and reciprocated effortlessly. Paczkowski on Hammond B3 Organ and clavinet, fills Soule Monde’s sound with beautiful and dynamic melodies. Lawton is the consummate “pocket” drummer, driving the groove further without ever losing a step, or Ray. A rare jazz duo and one of the best.
Vermont Jazz Ensemble
The Vermont Jazz Ensemble (noon to 1:15 p.m., Main Stage) performs with Ray Vega, Vermont’s leading jazz musician on trumpet. Vega is a veteran of the bands of Tito Puente, Ray Barretto, Mongo Santamaria, among many.
VJE is 17 of the state’s best jazz instrumental group that performs in the jazz or big Band style. Their repertoire also includes Latin, rock, fusion and music which is currently popular. The instrumentation includes five woodwinds (usually two alto saxes, two tenor saxes, and one baritone sax, doubling on saxes, clarinet, and flute), four trombones (one a bass trombone), four trumpets (doubling on flugelhorn), with drums, bass, piano and guitar. Well-known and respected VJE is a very popular group with a very big sound.
High Summer
High Summer’s (3:45 to 5 p.m., Main Stage) vocalist is Miriam Bernardo, so we know this is a band not to miss. Bernardo is on every Vermont music reviewer’s list for “best female vocalist.” The sound of the band brings a visceral groove. Original compositions are complemented by well-curated covers that highlight the group’s dynamic musical exploration over a deep-pocket rhythmic foundation. Strong horns layer with Bernardo’s golden voice and the rich melodies of keys and strings build over a rock-solid rhythm section.
The band consists of current or former members of groups such as Steady Betty, Afinque, Michelle Sarah Band, Mal Maiz, Japhy Ryder, Myra Flynn’s Flynn, Barika, among others.
Sole Oceanna
Sole Oceanna (6 to 6:30 p.m., Festival Stage) is a budding star at just 15. At 8 years old, she found a presence on stage that has blossomed into an eccentric and exciting entertainer. This young woman is graceful, with a rebellious nature that magnetizes an audience. Sole has been writing her own songs and musical compositions with some of the biggest pop writers currently in the industry. Her love of performing shines through in everything she does and those around her describe her as fearless and vulnerable. Her upcoming EP showcases the variety of her writing style and voice.
Cassarino Family Band
The Cassarino Family Band (3 to 3:45 p.m., Festival Stage) has been described as harmonious, engaging, heartfelt and entertaining. The four brothers have been performing throughout Vermont since their youth. They were fortunate to add Erin Boyd (singer-songwriter-Phantom Vanity/Resistance Revival Chorus) to the family band. Their genre is eclectic, covering James Taylor, Earth Wind and Fire, Bonnie Raitt, Anita Baker, Joni Mitchell, Fleetwood Mac, Hezekiah Walker, CSN as well as original music from all members.
Drug Couple
Drug Couple (7:45 to 8:30 p.m., Festival Stage) is Miles and Becca Robinson. They used to be a Brooklyn band, until they moved to the Vermont countryside, got married, and built a studio in a 200-year-old barn that they named Freelandia — where they recorded their first LP, “Stoned Weekend”: “a unique blend of alternative rock and country with a big slice of psychedelia that is guaranteed to chill the very fabric of your soul.” (Louder Than War).
MLS Coalition
Michael-Louis Smith aka MLS Coalition (2 to 3 p.m., Main Stage) has performed throughout the United States, and beyond at music festivals, clubs and private events at notable venues such as the Apollo Theater in New York City, and the Troubadour in Hollywood. Smith’s albums are available for download or streaming on all platforms worldwide and he will be on tour in the Northeastern United States this summer. MLS Coalition features new original songs from a forthcoming album in the works, “Reggae, Roots & Rock”
Other performers include Emalou & The Beat, Busy Morning Band, Radmilo and Maple Roots All Stars.
The festival will feature a beverage garden by Barr Hill, North Branch Vineyards, Babas Tacos food truck, Hippie Chickpea falafel and Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks maple creamees. Bring your own chairs and blankets and enjoy the farm lawns. No pets (except service animals), no glass containers, no outside alcohol, no fireworks, no illegal substances, no firearms and smoking in permitted areas only.