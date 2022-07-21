What we described last year as a “decidedly groove-oriented music festival,” the Maple Roots Festival, held at the Morse Maple Sugarworks Farm in Montpelier, has expanded to two days July 22 and 23, with a new group of bands.
This year’s festival dedicated itself to co-founder Tom Morse who passed away last year. The festival team categorized this year’s event as one “featuring great music, community togetherness and family fun.”
The lineup appears to be totally different from last year’s but stylistically these bands and performers play very danceable, groove-oriented music with a jazz-funk and world music sound. Many of the bands are based in the Burlington area as well.
Michael Chorney’s band Freeway Clyde advertises itself as performing “instrumental psych rock film scores for nonexistent movies.” The seven-man group will play Chorney’s music.
Seven Days described Chorney as “an accomplished player, composer and producer. He moonlights in folk opera and chairs Music for Dance at Middlebury College. Some say he invented melody.”
The B3 Trio is a jazz-funk act. They describe their music as “funky organ trio sounds started in 1999 for a string of local gigs between tours so they could play loose but tightly wound trio music here at home in Vermont.” Band members are Michael-Louis Smith on guitar, Andy Carballiera on organ and Dave Berger on drums.
Barika is an “indie/polyrhythmic ethereal dub-scape soaked in psychedelic, West African resonance” six piece band from Burlington. The group is led by Craig Myers who, in addition to leading Barika on the N’Goni, has been a member of the Mike Gordon Band, and was one of the founding members of Rubblebucket. He has performed alongside many artists and bands including Midnight, Toubab Krewe, Djeneba Seck and John Brown’s Body. The band’s music can be streamed from bandcamp.com.
Carlton Livingston is a Jamaican reggae vocalist, known for his 1984 hit “100 Weight of Collie Weed.” He has been hailed as one of the best singer-songwriters of his time. He has worked with many of the greatest reggae producers. His songs have been covered by Carl Meeks, Shinehead, Sanchez and hip-hop artists KRS One and Ja Rule.
James Harvey’s H-Mob features Harvey, who has been called “a trombone virtuoso who is no slouch on the piano.” The band, which has attracted a legion of devotees, allows Harvey to strut his stuff on trombone, guitar, keyboards and drums.
Also performing is jazz piano virtuoso and Montpelier native Joe Davidian and Titan Trumpet Tribute, the Morse/Davidian Band, The Maple Roots Allstars and several other acts. Kid’s activities are part of the festival in the “Busyville” area from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday along with a kid’s Parade. Local food vendors are onsite both days.
